Tiger Woods Announces He Will Take Indefinite Break From Golf After Latest Car Crash

15-time Major winner Tiger Woods has announced he will be "stepping away" from golf indefinitely in order to "seek treatment and focus on my health" following his latest high-profile car crash last week.

Woods was arrested and bailed on Friday, March 27 after a failed overtake on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, Florida - near his home - saw the 50-year-old flip his car onto its side while trying to pass a towed trailer which was turning onto a driveway.

When Martin County officers reached the scene, they stated that Woods was "sweating profusely" while acting "lethargic and slow" and that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy."

Upon searching the golfer's clothing, two Hydrocodone pills - a strong opioid painkiller to treat moderate to severe pain - were found in Woods' pocket.

The Californian was charged with DUI - for which he has pled not guilty and requested a jury trial - as well as property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after he chose not to take part in a urinalysis test.

Tiger Woods in a car after being released from jail (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods did pass a breath test, however, confirming that there was no sign of alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Attempting to explain why the incident occurred in the first place, Woods claimed he did not see that the vehicle ahead had slowed down as he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station in his black Land Rover SUV.

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He is now scheduled to appear in Martin County court on April 23 at 8:30am for arraignment.

Before that date, though, Woods has confirmed he will not play The Masters next week and is also not expected to appear publicly in the meantime as he focuses on his health and wellbeing.

In a statement from the 82-time PGA Tour winner shared late on Tuesday, Woods said: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.

"I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

In addition, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley confirmed The Masters would take place without the five-time champion between April 9-12.

Ridley said: "Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being.

“Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta.”

Woods recently appeared in the TGL finals for Jupiter Links, hitting just a handful of shots and revealing that he had been "trying" to prepare sufficiently to play Augusta National.

Away from his own game, the former Stanford University golfer had reportedly been weighing up whether to take on the Ryder Cup captaincy for Team USA while also working with the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee - of which Woods is the chair.

Yet, all of those jobs are expected to be put on the back burner for the time being as Woods tends to his mental and physical health.

In a statement, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said of Woods: “Tiger Woods is one of the most influential figures the sports world has ever known.

Statement from @PGATOUR CEO @BrianRolapp on Tiger Woods: pic.twitter.com/sxapHYuG9SMarch 31, 2026

“Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry.

"My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support.”

A similar sentiment was shared in an official PGA Tour statement, which read: "Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course.

“But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well‑being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”