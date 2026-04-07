Rory McIlroy To Honor Woods And Mickelson At Masters Champions Dinner

Rory McIlroy will serve around 30 past champions their dinner on Tuesday evening in the Augusta National clubhouse after winning the 2026 Masters.

With his rollercoaster victory last year, the Northern Irishman earned entry into 'The Masters Club' as a Green Jacket winner where the past champions assemble for an evening dedicated to the most recent victor.

McIlroy will serve an array of mouth-watering dishes, including mains of either Wagyu Filet Mignon or Seared Salmon, topped off with a sticky toffee pudding.

From Jack Nicklaus to Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo and Fred Couples, the Champions Dinner is full of Masters legends, but two notable previous winners won't be there this year.

Among the past champions not playing in the 2026 Masters are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who are both absent from Augusta National for the first time since 1994.

According to the Golf Channel, McIlroy will be paying tribute to them during his special evening.

“Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won't be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they're acknowledged as well," he said of Woods and Mickelson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They've been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen.”

🚨🐅🗣️ #NEW — Defending Masters Champion Rory McIlroy plans to acknowledge Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson at Tuesday’s Champions Dinner. “Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won't be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they're acknowledged… pic.twitter.com/XQew9VY2cnApril 6, 2026

Woods has won The Masters five times, while Mickelson is a three-time champion.

Woods is reportedly in Europe undergoing treatment following a car accident in late March that saw him charged for DUI. Mickelson is staying home to deal with a family health matter.

Hopefully we see both men back next year.