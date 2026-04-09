What Is Jason Day Wearing At The Masters?

The Masters is finally here and we're about the find out the answer to a lot of questions - Can McIlroy go back to back? Is Scheffler going to claim his 3rd Green Jacket? Can a relative outsider like Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed or Jordan Spieth get it done?

One question, albeit slightly less important, has already been answered - what exactly is Jason Day going to wear this year? Those familiar with golf fashion will know the Australian likes to make a splash, no matter where he is playing. Day was the talk of the course for his 'Championship Vest' back in 2024 and was was asked to remove the vest by Augusta National Golf Club after his second round , with the design proving a little too bullish for the strict dress code at Augusta National.

Malbon now submit Day's scripting to the club for approval pre-tournament and the club have approved the former PGA Championship winner to wear bold designs inspired by the birds of the state of Georgia. The 'Birds Of Georgia' collection is 'inspired by the instinctive energy of flight, each piece is designed to keep you focused, fluid, and ready for whatever the round leads'. Although Augusta National did ask Day to wear solid-color pants instead of the Birds Of Georgia Magnolia Pants, the Australian will be wearing bird-laden designs throughout the week, most notably on Thursday and Friday.

(Image credit: Malbon)

Although not all of Day's scripting is available to buy online, most notably his red vest for Saturday and blue jacket for Sunday, you can still buy the majority of his apparel directly from Malbon.