What Is Jason Day Wearing At The Masters?

The Australian's Malbon outfits have often be the talk of Augusta National, but what has he lined up for 2026?

Conor Keenan's avatar
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Jason Day Malbon
(Image credit: Future)

The Masters is finally here and we're about the find out the answer to a lot of questions - Can McIlroy go back to back? Is Scheffler going to claim his 3rd Green Jacket? Can a relative outsider like Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed or Jordan Spieth get it done?

One question, albeit slightly less important, has already been answered - what exactly is Jason Day going to wear this year? Those familiar with golf fashion will know the Australian likes to make a splash, no matter where he is playing. Day was the talk of the course for his 'Championship Vest' back in 2024 and was was asked to remove the vest by Augusta National Golf Club after his second round , with the design proving a little too bullish for the strict dress code at Augusta National.

Malbon

(Image credit: Malbon)

Although not all of Day's scripting is available to buy online, most notably his red vest for Saturday and blue jacket for Sunday, you can still buy the majority of his apparel directly from Malbon.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

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