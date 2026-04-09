What Is Jason Day Wearing At The Masters?
The Australian's Malbon outfits have often be the talk of Augusta National, but what has he lined up for 2026?
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The Masters is finally here and we're about the find out the answer to a lot of questions - Can McIlroy go back to back? Is Scheffler going to claim his 3rd Green Jacket? Can a relative outsider like Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed or Jordan Spieth get it done?
One question, albeit slightly less important, has already been answered - what exactly is Jason Day going to wear this year? Those familiar with golf fashion will know the Australian likes to make a splash, no matter where he is playing. Day was the talk of the course for his 'Championship Vest' back in 2024 and was was asked to remove the vest by Augusta National Golf Club after his second round , with the design proving a little too bullish for the strict dress code at Augusta National.
Malbon now submit Day's scripting to the club for approval pre-tournament and the club have approved the former PGA Championship winner to wear bold designs inspired by the birds of the state of Georgia. The 'Birds Of Georgia' collection is 'inspired by the instinctive energy of flight, each piece is designed to keep you focused, fluid, and ready for whatever the round leads'. Although Augusta National did ask Day to wear solid-color pants instead of the Birds Of Georgia Magnolia Pants, the Australian will be wearing bird-laden designs throughout the week, most notably on Thursday and Friday.
Although not all of Day's scripting is available to buy online, most notably his red vest for Saturday and blue jacket for Sunday, you can still buy the majority of his apparel directly from Malbon.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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