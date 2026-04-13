This Is All The Gear Rory McIlroy Used To Win The Masters (Again)

It's back-to-back Green Jackets for Rory McIlroy - this is the equipment he used to win his sixth Major Championship

Conor Keenan's avatar
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McIlroy
(Image credit: Future)

One of the most popular UK cliches is about London buses. If you're familiar with the city, the public transport in England's capital isn't always the most reliable, particularly with their famous red buses, leading to the cliche that if you wait all day for one, two will arrive at once. After waiting his entire career to secure that elusive Green Jacket, like London buses, Rory McIlroy now has two in as many years.

Although it wasn't quite as exciting as last year's victory, one would question whether it was even possible to match the drama of 2025. Nevertheless, we were treated to another classic Sunday at Augusta National as McIlroy fended off runs from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Cameron Young to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters Tournaments.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Gear & Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

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