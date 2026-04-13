This Is All The Gear Rory McIlroy Used To Win The Masters (Again)

One of the most popular UK cliches is about London buses. If you're familiar with the city, the public transport in England's capital isn't always the most reliable, particularly with their famous red buses, leading to the cliche that if you wait all day for one, two will arrive at once. After waiting his entire career to secure that elusive Green Jacket, like London buses, Rory McIlroy now has two in as many years.

Although it wasn't quite as exciting as last year's victory, one would question whether it was even possible to match the drama of 2025. Nevertheless, we were treated to another classic Sunday at Augusta National as McIlroy fended off runs from the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Cameron Young to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters Tournaments.

One of the beauties of the game of golf is that us regular folk can use the same equipment as the now six-time Major champ. Although McIlroy's Rors Prototype Irons aren't on general sale, everything else in his bag, including the bag itself, is available for us to buy. I've included all the signature features of the Northern Irishman's setup below - from one of the best drivers in golf, the Qi4D and his trusty Spider Tour X putter which has allowed him to become one of the best putters in the sport to his limited edition Whoop wrist band and even his Augusta-themed golf bag, you can find it all below.