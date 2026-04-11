Do Masters Winners Get A Membership At Augusta National?

There are plenty of incredible perks of winning The Masters including a lifetime exemption, entry to the 'Masters Club' - aka the Champions Dinner - and the iconic Green Jacket.

But does a Masters win come with membership at Augusta National?

The short answer is no, not quite.

The home of The Masters is arguably the most exclusive golf club in the world, with the Augusta National members regarded as some of the world's most powerful people.

Having the necessary funds to sign up is no guarantee of a place in the exclusive list and, in fact, having deep pockets isn’t even that big an issue, at least compared to some other clubs.

The Augusta National joining fee is speculated to be around $40,000 - not too high a price considering others run well into six figures. Augusta makes its money elsewhere, of course.

Instead, it’s the most influential and well-connected people who are most likely to receive an invite. And that’s the other thing: you can’t simply apply for membership if you think your credentials are strong enough.

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Only current members can recommend those they think are suitable candidates, with the club ultimately deciding who to offer an invite to. There's no application process or a waiting list, it's invitation only.

Augusta National has some famous and influential members (Image credit: Getty Images)

One way to bypass that process (well, sort of) is to win The Masters, as another of the great perks of lifting the trophy is 'honorary' membership of Augusta National.

That doesn’t afford quite the same privileges of full membership, but as well as the player getting to wear his Green Jacket whenever he’s on the grounds, including during Masters week, he can also arrange a round at Augusta National whenever he chooses... or at least try to.

That's because if the player fancies a round with a guest, he can’t just call ahead - he needs a full member to accompany him.

That’s something three-time champion Gary Player has found difficult over the years, and the legendary South African has never been afforded a private fourball for his family - as he is not a full member.

“I have been an ambassador for Augusta for all these years, yet they won’t let me have one round of golf in my life with my three grandsons,” Player told Golf Monthly.

“My grandsons are dying to know about their grandfather’s episodes on that golf course.

“All the golf courses that have hosted the Open, the US Open and the PGA would oblige, but they won’t do it at Augusta.

"It is just this current management there, but these are the times we live in and I accept it, but I accept it with sadness.”

Gary Player won the fourth of his Masters titles in 1978, but he's never been a full-time Augusta National member (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for famous golfers who are fully-fledged members, that is a small list.

Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus is on the list and four-time champion Arnold Palmer was after they were offered full-time membership by Augusta National.

Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus is one of the only former champions to become a full Augusta National member (Image credit: Getty Images)

While not a Masters winner or competitor, legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam is one of the female members of Augusta National, having been invited by fellow members.

But some of the other biggest names the game has ever produced were not allowed to play Augusta National whenever they wished, such as Seve Ballesteros, Phil Mickelson and Sam Snead.

For most former champions, though, honorary membership will just have to do.

That means even the greatest player of the era, and arguably of all time, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is currently subject to the same limitations as other former champions.

One professional who may well become a member at some point is Rory McIlroy. The career grand slam champion clearly has a deep affection for the club and is very popular among the membership.

He is also close friends with Augusta member Jimmy Dunne and is somewhat of a business tycoon this days with his large investment portfolio, so there's a good chance he may get an invitation one day. But that is just speculation.