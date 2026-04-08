Rory McIlroy Finally Gets A Seat At The Masters Table As He Hosts Champions Dinner
Rory McIlroy was all smiles as he hosted his Masters Champions Dinner, 12 months after watching on jealously from the Augusta National car park
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It was the end of a year-long dream as Rory McIlroy hosted his Champions Dinner ahead of The Masters 2026.
The Northern Irishman has been on cloud nine ever since his boyhood dreams came true when he beat Justin Rose in a play-off last year to finally win The Masters.
The career Grand Slam was completed and the Green Jacket has hardly left his back since, wearing it whenever possible, as well he should given what he went through to win it.
And the culmination of that year-long tour of glory is hosting the famed Champions Dinner for all the past winners - a Tuesday tradition he'd jealously watched from the outside for years.
McIlroy's Masters Tuesday's will be very different from now on.
McIlroy finally gets to join Masters tradition
"I think it's one of the best traditions in sport," McIlroy said ahead of Tuesday's Champions Dinner. "And I'm very grateful to be a part of it. I'm obviously going to get my first experience of it tonight and looking forward to many, many more years."
So on Tuesday evening at the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, McIlroy could finally join those golfing legends in Green Jackets sipping cocktails on the balcony - in stark contrast to 12 months ago.
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"I tell this pretty funny story about last year myself and Justin Rose actually went for dinner at the club last year on the Tuesday night with a few of the Augusta National members," McIlroy recalled.
"It was weird, I was pulling up Magnolia Lane, and you get to the circle, and I'm like, well, do I go and park way over at the parking lot? Because I'm not going to park in the champions parking lot.
"Then at that specific moment, the champions were having their cocktails out on the balcony. I'm like I don't want to valet, get out, they're going to see me and it's going to be weird. So I had this really awkward moment with it all last year. Yeah, thankfully that was the last time that I needed to do that."
What was on McIlroy's Masters menu?
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When McIlroy finally got to sit at the head of the table alongside Ben Crenshaw and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, he served up an ecclectic and high-end fine dining experience.
A traditional Irish Champ served alongside the wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon main course was the only nod to his homeland's cuisine.
“People keep asking me, ‘Why didn’t you go more Irish?’ And I said, ‘Because I want to enjoy the dinner as well’,” McIlroy joked about his menu choices.
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He had four options of appetizers including a peach and ricotta flatbread with balsamic, hot honey and basil, rock shrimp tempura, bacon-wrapped dates with goat's cheese and almonds and grilled elk sliders with a caramelized onion jam and roasted garlic aioli.
There was also a yellowfin tuna carpaccio as starter, which McIlroy explained comes from one of his favorite restaurants in New York called Le Bernardin, and a dessert of sticky toffee pudding.
McIlroy had also beamed when recounting how he'd been allowed into the famed Augusta wine cellar to pick out some of the best drops available to accompany the meal.
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It's more than just food though, it's the conversations with the game's greats, the trading of stories and just knowing he'll now be part of the history of the tournament.
And then there's the speech, which McIlroy admitted "I've probably thought about that more than the food" and would probably need a cocktail or two to settle the nerves beforehand.
"I'll follow Ben Crenshaw's lead," he added. "I know he'll direct the run of show a little bit. But yeah, I have a few remarks that I want to make.
"So many legends of the game there. But talking in front of that group, I want to say the right things and make sure I get my feelings across of how grateful I am to be a part of that group."
And that's what comes across most about McIlroy now finally being a Masters champion, he's not on the outside looking in anymore, not sitting in his car looking up at the Green Jackets sipping cocktails.
He's the newest member of the best club in golf, and he's enjoying every minute of it.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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