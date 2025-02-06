How Far Does The Average Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?

A lot of golfers are probably guilty of overestimating how far they hit the ball. We all know someone who thinks they regularly hit their driver 300 yards plus (maybe you're that someone). Modern technology - so shot tracking, GPS devices, lasers and Toptracer at the driving range - provide a much more accurate picture, however. You can’t kid technology.

When we looked at the 2023 statistics, according to Trackman the total carry distance for a 7-iron on the PGA Tour was 176 yards. The best players in the world play a slightly different game to the average club golfer, of course. It’s not just that these players are in very good physical shape - it’s their timing and ball-striking skills that really set them apart.

The average PGA Tour pro hits their 7-iron 176 yards (Image credit: Getty Images)

A closer look at the numbers, where your regular player is concerned, reveals a significant drop off in distance, not just for the 7-iron, but right the way through the bag. So, how does the average club golfer compare to the tour player?

We’ve been through data supplied by Shot Scope, our official data partner, and it makes for very interesting reading. In fact, what follows might just give you a better idea of how far you hit your clubs and/or encourage you to invest in a GPS device that will help you improve your course management.

According to a piece of research undertaken by golf.com, the average handicap index among golfers in the United States in 2021 was 14. We have the stats for a 15-handicapper, so let’s start here. How far does a 15-handicapper hit their 7-iron?

The 7-iron is the 'go-to' club for many a golfer (Image credit: Future)

The answer is 154 yards. We should stress that we are talking averages here and there will of course be those players in this handicap category who hit a slightly longer ball, as well as those who fall below that number.

So, that’s 22 yards further that the average PGA Tour player will hit their 7-iron compared to the average (15-handicap) golfer. It will probably come as no surprise, then, that the Tour pro hits every club in the bag further. Well, yeah, obviously…

So, there you have it. Maybe this explains why you keep coming up short and making bogey on that little par-3 that just looks so easy when you’re standing on the tee. A word of advice: take an extra club, perhaps.

How Far Does The Average 5-Handicap Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?

As you’d also expect, the lower the handicap the greater the average distance. According to data supplied by Shot Scope, the average 5-handicapper averages 164 yards with their 7-iron.

Of course, it should also be pointed out, in case it sounds like we’re getting a little giddy by how far the best golfers in the world hit the ball, that larger sweetspots and more forgiveness on off -enter strikes will have contributed towards an increase in average distances over the years.

How Far Does The Average Club Golfer Hit Each Club?

Now you know how far the average club golfer hits their 7-iron, what about every other club in the bag? Again, we’ve looked at the numbers supplied by Shot Scope for a 15-handicapper - and here are the results.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Yardages through the bag (male golfers) Club Distance Driver 236 yards 3-wood 215 yards 3-hybrid 197 yards 4-hybrid 186 yards 5-iron 169 yards 6-iron 162 yards 7-iron 154 yards 8-iron 146 yards 9-iron 136 yards PW 121 yards GW 104 yards SW 84 yards LW 75 yards