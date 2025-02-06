How Far Does The Average Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
We've had a look at the numbers – and they might just surprise you....
A lot of golfers are probably guilty of overestimating how far they hit the ball. We all know someone who thinks they regularly hit their driver 300 yards plus (maybe you're that someone). Modern technology - so shot tracking, GPS devices, lasers and Toptracer at the driving range - provide a much more accurate picture, however. You can’t kid technology.
When we looked at the 2023 statistics, according to Trackman the total carry distance for a 7-iron on the PGA Tour was 176 yards. The best players in the world play a slightly different game to the average club golfer, of course. It’s not just that these players are in very good physical shape - it’s their timing and ball-striking skills that really set them apart.
A closer look at the numbers, where your regular player is concerned, reveals a significant drop off in distance, not just for the 7-iron, but right the way through the bag. So, how does the average club golfer compare to the tour player?
We’ve been through data supplied by Shot Scope, our official data partner, and it makes for very interesting reading. In fact, what follows might just give you a better idea of how far you hit your clubs and/or encourage you to invest in a GPS device that will help you improve your course management.
According to a piece of research undertaken by golf.com, the average handicap index among golfers in the United States in 2021 was 14. We have the stats for a 15-handicapper, so let’s start here. How far does a 15-handicapper hit their 7-iron?
The answer is 154 yards. We should stress that we are talking averages here and there will of course be those players in this handicap category who hit a slightly longer ball, as well as those who fall below that number.
So, that’s 22 yards further that the average PGA Tour player will hit their 7-iron compared to the average (15-handicap) golfer. It will probably come as no surprise, then, that the Tour pro hits every club in the bag further. Well, yeah, obviously…
So, there you have it. Maybe this explains why you keep coming up short and making bogey on that little par-3 that just looks so easy when you’re standing on the tee. A word of advice: take an extra club, perhaps.
How Far Does The Average 5-Handicap Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
As you’d also expect, the lower the handicap the greater the average distance. According to data supplied by Shot Scope, the average 5-handicapper averages 164 yards with their 7-iron.
Of course, it should also be pointed out, in case it sounds like we’re getting a little giddy by how far the best golfers in the world hit the ball, that larger sweetspots and more forgiveness on off -enter strikes will have contributed towards an increase in average distances over the years.
How Far Does The Average Club Golfer Hit Each Club?
Now you know how far the average club golfer hits their 7-iron, what about every other club in the bag? Again, we’ve looked at the numbers supplied by Shot Scope for a 15-handicapper - and here are the results.
|Club
|Distance
|Driver
|236 yards
|3-wood
|215 yards
|3-hybrid
|197 yards
|4-hybrid
|186 yards
|5-iron
|169 yards
|6-iron
|162 yards
|7-iron
|154 yards
|8-iron
|146 yards
|9-iron
|136 yards
|PW
|121 yards
|GW
|104 yards
|SW
|84 yards
|LW
|75 yards
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
