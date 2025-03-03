How Far Does The Average Female Club Golfer Hit Their 7-Iron?
We've looked at the data... Find out if you are hitting your 7-iron an average distance
How often do you come up short on a hole? Whether you're hitting a fairway wood, hybrid, or iron into the green, many golfers tend to overestimate their distances.
Even with the most advanced GPS devices or laser rangefinders confirming the yardage, there's often a tendency to mistrust the technology, believing in ability over accuracy, only to club down and fall short.
In recent years, both professional and amateur golfers have benefited from advancements in club technology, seeing their distances gradually increase. It’s therefore key to know your exact yardages and trust the club you're using for each distance.
Take six-time LPGA winner Celine Boutier as an example. She’s not one of the longest hitters on tour, but she’s made notable progress. When she joined the LPGA Tour in 2017, her average driving distance was 235 yards. In 2024 that number climbed to 255 yards.
Let’s consider the 7-iron, which is a club most amateurs pick up first because it’s one of the easiest to learn with. It remains popular in the bag, as it's versatile enough for a variety of shots. Looking at 2024 Trackman data, LPGA pros carry a 7-iron with an average of 143 yards. But how does that distance compare to the average female club golfer?
Thanks to performance data supplied by Shot Scope, our official data partner, we can break down 7-iron total distances for female amateur golfers by handicap, as seen in the table below. This offers a clear picture of how far you might expect to hit, depending on your level of play.
Of course, these are averages, ranging from scratch golfers to those with handicaps of 26+. It’s food for thought, and if you're unsure of your yardages, investing in a GPS device might be exactly what you need to sharpen your accuracy from tee to green.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Handicap
Distance (Yards)
Scratch or better
160
1-5
154
6-10
152
11-15
141
16-20
133
21-25
125
26+
122
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
See our betting picks and the odds for the leading players as one of the strongest fields of the season gathers at Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Joburg Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The DP World Tour remains in South Africa for the second week as the International Swing section of the season draws to a close
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Pay More? 7 DIY Golf Training Aids That Actually Work
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins on how to use the best DIY training aids to improve your game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
7 Reasons You’re Not Getting Better At Golf... And How To Fix Immediately
PGA Professional Emma Booth on why golfers struggle to improve and the simple changes they can make for instant progress
By Emma Booth Published
-
How Many Putts Does The Average Golfer Take Per 18 Holes?
The leading players on the PGA and LPGA Tours average around 28 putts per round. Here's how that compares to the mere mortals...
By Michael Weston Published
-
'I'm A Single Figure Golfer Looking To Get To Scratch And This Is How I'm Getting Competition Ready'
Before we know it, the competition season will be upon us. Here are 3 tips for future success
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
Who Are The Oldest LPGA Major Winners?
Age is just a number when it comes to greatness in golf, but who holds the record as the oldest women's Major winner?
By Alison Root Published
-
7 Signs You Need To Replace Your Golf Equipment
Has your golf gear seen better days? Here are 7 signs that it might need an upgrade
By Carly Cummins Published
-
'I'm Two Years In To Golf. I Wish I'd Known These 5 Things Before I Started'
Hindsight is a wonderful thing! 5 tips to help golfers at the beginning of their golf journey
By Lauren Katims Published
-
7 Tips To Help You Play Faster... And Keep Other Golfers Happy
PGA Professional Emma Booth shares tips for keeping the pace of play smooth and enjoyable for everyone
By Emma Booth Published