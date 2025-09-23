Bazza's Best Bets For The Ryder Cup 2025: Tournament Winner, Top Points Scorer And Handicap Betting Tips

There are very few events in the sporting calendar that I look forward to as much as the Ryder Cup.

The team at Golf Monthly HQ have already had their say, choosing their Ryder Cup 2025 predictions and betting picks as part of a comprehensive preview - which is where you can also find my correct score prediction for the tournament.

There is plenty of anticipation building that this year's showdown at Bethpage Black could be the best yet - and I must say I am inclined to agree (albeit not necessarily for the same reasons).

I'll admit early that I have taken a strong position when analysing the markets this week, going big and bold in one particular direction across four of my five picks, but do you agree with my stance and selections?

Let me know in the comments box below and perhaps you can convince me otherwise...

Ryder Cup 2025: Bazza's Best Bets At Bethpage Black

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends!

Who Will Win The Ryder Cup?

Winner: Europe (5pts @ +170 with BetMGM)

Regular readers of Bazza's Best Bets will know that I am typically someone who relies on trends and data to circle in on my selections for the betting card.

There is an element of that in this selection, but I also can't ignore a very strong gut instinct that has been building for some time.

After watching plenty of golf this season, across all three of the main men's professional tours, I simply can't look past an emphatic European win.

I am, like any sane person with an ounce of golfing knowledge, aware that Scottie Scheffler has the ability to turn the tide and almost single-handedly drag Team USA into contention - but I am not sure that is enough based on what I would describe as a sub-par squad supporting him.

The European team impressed me hugely in Rome two years ago and I fancy them to take the title home again after their visit to Bethpage Black (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe have Luke Donald back again to lead the troops, where he has assembled a very reliable and consistent roster packed with experience.

Team USA have four rookies, making up 25% of their team, and only Justin Thomas has made at least three Ryder Cup appearances.

By contrast, Europe have six players with three or more Ryder Cup appearances - and McIlroy and Rose have almost as many between them as the entire American team.

Europe have also won 8 of the last 11 editions of the Ryder Cup, including twice away from home, so I can't ignore the obvious value in this bet.

Ryder Cup Top Points Scorer Tips

Team USA Top Points Scorer: Scottie Scheffler (2pts @ +275 with BetMGM)

As I eluded to earlier, Scottie Scheffler is the shining star in this American side.

With six wins in 2025, including two Major Championships, the World No.1 is the worthy favourite in this market.

While I would usually scoff at the price on offer, as it feels very short, I have no desire at all to back any of his 11 teammates.

Scheffler is the most likely route to points in the American side (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Sunday singles clash with Rory McIlroy is a Ryder Cup match we'd love to see, but I can't see that happening and as such I'd expect Scottie to go about his business in typical fashion and rack up the points up in the process.

I'd be surprised if Scheffler isn't picked to play in each of the five sessions, giving him a great chance to earn the most points, especially as it's likely that Team USA will rely heavily on their MVP this week.

Team Europe Top Points Scorer: Viktor Hovland (1pt @ +800 with BetMGM)

Top Combined Points Scorer: Viktor Hovland (0.5pt @ +1800 with BetMGM)

One of the most important factors in selecting a winner in this market is predicting who will play the most matches at the Ryder Cup, therefore having the opportunity as well as the ability to win points.

Viktor Hovland has a 100% record in terms of appearances over the past two editions, playing 10 out of 10 matches. While he didn't qualify automatically for the team this time around, Donald clearly has faith in him and I fancy him to see plenty of action.

Hovland has played all ten matches across the last two Ryder Cups, could he go 15 for 15? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Hovland returned 3.5 points and was one half of the duo that crushed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka with a 9&7 win in the early session on Saturday.

His form was trending in the right direction in the lead up to the event, with two top-10 finishes in three events, plus a win at the Valspar Championship and a third place finish at the US Open indicates we could be about to see Viktor back to his best.

So, at an event where he has excelled previously, and in an environment where he appears to thrive, I am siding with Hovland in two great value points scorer picks.

Bazza's 'BOOM' Bet

Tournament Handicap Betting: Europe -4.5 (1.5pts @ +600 with BetMGM)

This is a new entry to the weekly column, just in time for its (hopefully winning) debut at the Ryder Cup.

Bazza's 'BOOM' bet is my adventurously speculative selection of the week that offers plenty of value. By its very nature, this selection is not intended to be a big stakes tip, but that doesn't mean I don't like its chances at a huge price.

I have said it with my chest the whole way through this column, and I am not about to backtrack now, so here we go...

Luke Donald and a very consistent European team have the edge, in my opinion, over an American side that is still rebuilding (Image credit: Getty Images)

I genuinely believe Europe could give the USA a significant thumping at Bethpage Black, so I am opting for a little extra juice from the tournament winner price in the handicap betting market.

For this bet to win, Europe need to win by five points, which is something that has happened twice since 2014. The European side are away on this occasion, which will make the task more tricky, but there are plenty of reasons to like our chances.

Since the last Ryder Cup in Rome, four of the top five players for driving distance play for the European team, which could be huge on a golf course that rewards power.

The European squad is also packed with experience and could thrive off the consistency provided by returning captain Luke Donald picking an almost unchanged side from their emphatic 2023 win.