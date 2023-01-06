Gear Of The Week Show: Callaway Paradym And Srixon ZX MKII Launches
In this episode of Gear Of The Week, we give our first impressions of the new Callaway Paradym and Srixon ZK MKII ranges
-
In this week's episode of the Gear Of The Week show, Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Joel Tadman are on hand to talk you through the first two new equipment launches of 2023, Callaway Paradym and Srixon ZX MKII.
Firstly in this episode, we focus on the hotly anticipated new Callaway franchise, Paradym - how much of an upgrade is it to last year’s Rogue ST? And does the new technology warrant the new price point?
After that, it’s on to the new Srixon ZX MKII range of drivers, fairways and hybrids. With a refined look and Tour validation through the likes of Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, is this the year Srixon will go toe-to-toe with the biggest brands in the game? Want a more in-depth analysis of each of the clubs featured in the new Callaway and Srixon ranges? Check out our full review below for imagery, analysis, performance, and opinion.
- Read our Callaway Paradym driver review
- Read our Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver review
- Read our Callaway Paradym X driver review
- Read our Callaway Paradym hybrid review
- Read our Callaway Paradym X hybrid review
- Read our Callaway Paradym iron review
- Read our Callaway Paradym X iron review
- Read our Srixon ZX5 MKII driver review
- Read our Srixon ZX7 MKII driver review
- Read our Srixon ZX MKII fairway review
- Read our Srixon ZX MKII hybrid review
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
-
