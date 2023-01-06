Gear Of The Week Show: Callaway Paradym And Srixon ZX MKII Launches

In this week's episode of the Gear Of The Week show, Dan Parker, Neil Tappin, and Joel Tadman are on hand to talk you through the first two new equipment launches of 2023, Callaway Paradym and Srixon ZX MKII.

WATCH: Gear Of The Week Callaway Paradym And Srixon ZX MKII Launches

Firstly in this episode, we focus on the hotly anticipated new Callaway franchise, Paradym - how much of an upgrade is it to last year’s Rogue ST? And does the new technology warrant the new price point?

After that, it’s on to the new Srixon ZX MKII range of drivers, fairways and hybrids. With a refined look and Tour validation through the likes of Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, is this the year Srixon will go toe-to-toe with the biggest brands in the game? Want a more in-depth analysis of each of the clubs featured in the new Callaway and Srixon ranges? Check out our full review below for imagery, analysis, performance, and opinion.