Callaway Paradym X Iron Review
Carly Frost delivers her verdict on the latest distance iron from Callaway, the Paradym X
A futuristic iron design with impressive performance characteristics. We love the fact that the long irons seem as easy to hit as the wedges. Designed to give any golfer, no matter what your standard, a real boost in confidence and distance.
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Callaway has always been synonymous with producing easy-to-hit irons. For my 21st birthday I got a set of Callaway Big Bertha irons and golf instantly became an easier game for me. The company has a rich history of innovation in iron design - from the traditional under cut to the very first two-piece head construction head - so it’s no surprise that the new Paradym X is following suit.
As the name suggests it’s something a bit different, and that something unique has evolved by using the intricate suggestions of A.I. These advanced computers help Callaway’s engineers identify where boundaries could be pushed in materials, enabling designers to develop a new Forged 455 Face Cup. It’s the same high-strength material you’ll see used in the sister metal woods because it it thinner and stronger than traditional steels. When I first hit the Paradym X iron I instantly felt the power of the Face Cup, it was clearly flexing a lot. It felt fiery and hot to hit.
The elephant in the room is perhaps the strong lofts, the 7-iron measures in at 27.5°, making it one of the stronger lofted distance irons on the market. While this produced jaw-dropping distance, it didn't seem to be at the detriment of flight. The trajectory was strong, yes, but there was an element of control to it coming into greens. Even at my average swing speed, the apex was higher than I was expecting.
Hidden behind the grooves is a thin slice of rubber made up of urethane microspheres to improve sound and feel all over the face but without reducing the ball speed or stopping the face from flexing. I was really impressed with the responsive feel from the Paradym X face. It wasn’t too firm and I didn’t get any nasty unwanted vibrations in my fingers even when I thinned shots. The sound was pleasing too, just the right amount of noise with the ideal tone, something you would associate more with the best compact mid-handicap irons.
Another feature you'll find inside the heads are dual tungsten weights. These weights enable the designers to precisely locate the centre of gravity specific to each iron in the set - deeper and lower where you want it for long irons, for example. The result is that the harder-to-hit irons are as effortless to get airborne as the wedges are to flight down. As a better player off a single figure handicap I particularly enjoyed the shot-making control I gained in the shorter irons.
In terms of design styling the Paradigm X very much reminded me of the futuristic architecture of the sky scrapers surrounding me at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai where I first tested the clubs. A sleek shape, smooth lines, high quality finish. Shiny from the back to give it stand-out appeal in the pro shop yet cleverly given an anti-glare matt silver top-line so that you don’t see the sun bouncing up into your eyes. The beautiful deep blue colouring to the head really completes the visual package.
There are two Paradym models to choose from - the standard Paradym iron is suited more to the mid handicapper while the Paradym X, will undoubtedly suit distance seekers and inconsistent strikers. This is because of the stronger lofts, but also because it has a slightly bigger head shape and is even easier to hit (or it hides mishits better) yet it has a feel close to that of a forged players iron. For the average, slower-swinging golfer, it's a standout choice in 2023 as one of the best Callaway irons for distance.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
