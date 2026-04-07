Crossing the Line - 5 Golf Courses I Really Enjoy On The England-Wales Border

The England-Wales border runs for approximately 160 miles, from the Dee Estuary and Chester in the north, down to Chepstow and the Severn Estuary in the south. It is home to plenty of beautiful scenery, with some very enjoyable golf nearby including these five interesting and varied courses.

St Pierre (Championship Old)

The green on the strong par-4 17th at St Pierre (Image credit: St. Pierre Country Club)

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Just west of the River Wye and peacefully located between the old and new bridges over the Severn, St Pierre falls just on the Welsh side of the border. It is home to a 148-room hotel based in and around a historic manor house, and two very enjoyable parkland layouts; the Championship Old and the Mathern.

The final green on the Mathern Course at St Pierre (Image credit: St. Pierre Country Club)

The Championship Old course was designed by Frank Pennink and CK Cotton and opened for play in 1962. It has hosted many important tournaments including the British Masters, won here by certain golfing superstars including Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman and Ian Woosnam.

It was also home to the 1996 Solheim Cup, and has a particularly exciting finish, with the 15th and 17th greens jutting out into the lake.

Wrexham

The 4th hole is the opening par 3 at Wrexham (Image credit: Wrexham Golf Club)

Dating back 120 years, Wrexham originally opened with a nine-hole course before moving to its current site north-east of town and just west of the border in 1923. James Braid designed the new 18-hole layout here, since when it has changed a great deal, primarily due to wartime requisitioning, which effectively led to a reconstruction.

The 13th is a fun par 4 played down into the valley and back up the other side (Image credit: Wrexham Golf Club)

This attractive parkland layout now rises and falls without ever being too heavy on the legs, while constantly changing direction. There are five varied par 3s, while the three par 5s play into the prevailing wind.

Llandrindod Wells

The green on the par-5 3rd at Llandrindod Wells (Image credit: Crown Copyright Visit Wales)

This beautiful and undulating course at Llandrindod Wells is the furthest of our quintet from the border at roughly ten miles, just outside the spa town of the same name. It was designed by six-time Open champion Harry Vardon and opened in 1907.

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The elevated setting of Llandrindod Wells offers up plenty of wonderful views (Image credit: Crown Copyright Visit Wales)

James Braid made some later changes, but regardless of architectural pedigree, it is a course packed with interesting and enjoyable holes, where the panoramic views compete with the best anywhere in the UK. Scoring well is definitely possible, though, if you can keep your eyes off the distracting scenery.

Llanymynech

The course at Llanymynech enjoys a beautifully rural setting (Image credit: Crown Copyright Visit Wales)

If Llandrindod Wells is the furthest from the border, the course at Llanymynech Golf Club is certainly the closest. So close, in fact, that it actually straddles it, with 15 holes in Wales while the 4th, 5th and 6th are in England. The two sections are separated by Offa's Dyke, the ancient earthwork that is now a scheduled monument.

Looking down on the 12th hole, with the 11th green and approach on the right (Image credit: Crown Copyright Visit Wales)

From the 12th tee there are the most wonderful 360˚ views over the course, out over the surrounding countryside to the Welsh mountains, and seemingly over the rest of the world. Regular changes of direction and elevation make for a round of endless fun.

Vale of Llangollen

The course at Vale of Llangollen runs down by the river (Image credit: Vale of Llangollen Golf Club)

Not far from Wrexham, this lush, parkland course is set in a green valley right beside the River Dee, close to the Shropshire Union Canal. This easy-walking layout is a strong test of golf that has hosted many regional and national events. There are three par 5s, starting with the 1st, and three par 3s, including the 18th.

The 9th hole runs alongside the river (Image credit: Vale of Llangollen Golf Club)

It is characterised by its testing par 4s, including the bunkerless SI-1 9th, which eases its way from right to left while hugging the river on the right and the 16th, playing in the opposite direction.