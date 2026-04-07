Crossing the Line - 5 Golf Courses I Really Enjoy On The England-Wales Border
There are plenty of good courses to savour close to and along the England-Wales border, with these five all falling on the Welsh side... apart from just three holes
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The England-Wales border runs for approximately 160 miles, from the Dee Estuary and Chester in the north, down to Chepstow and the Severn Estuary in the south. It is home to plenty of beautiful scenery, with some very enjoyable golf nearby including these five interesting and varied courses.
St Pierre (Championship Old)
- GF: 18 holes: from £60
- W: marriott.com/en-gb/hotels/brssp-delta-hotels-st-pierre-country-club/golf
Just west of the River Wye and peacefully located between the old and new bridges over the Severn, St Pierre falls just on the Welsh side of the border. It is home to a 148-room hotel based in and around a historic manor house, and two very enjoyable parkland layouts; the Championship Old and the Mathern.
The Championship Old course was designed by Frank Pennink and CK Cotton and opened for play in 1962. It has hosted many important tournaments including the British Masters, won here by certain golfing superstars including Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman and Ian Woosnam.
It was also home to the 1996 Solheim Cup, and has a particularly exciting finish, with the 15th and 17th greens jutting out into the lake.
Wrexham
- GF: 18 holes: £55wd, £60we
- W: wrexhamgolfclub.co.uk
Dating back 120 years, Wrexham originally opened with a nine-hole course before moving to its current site north-east of town and just west of the border in 1923. James Braid designed the new 18-hole layout here, since when it has changed a great deal, primarily due to wartime requisitioning, which effectively led to a reconstruction.
This attractive parkland layout now rises and falls without ever being too heavy on the legs, while constantly changing direction. There are five varied par 3s, while the three par 5s play into the prevailing wind.
Llandrindod Wells
- GF: 18 holes: £50-£60
- W: lwgc.co.uk
This beautiful and undulating course at Llandrindod Wells is the furthest of our quintet from the border at roughly ten miles, just outside the spa town of the same name. It was designed by six-time Open champion Harry Vardon and opened in 1907.
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James Braid made some later changes, but regardless of architectural pedigree, it is a course packed with interesting and enjoyable holes, where the panoramic views compete with the best anywhere in the UK. Scoring well is definitely possible, though, if you can keep your eyes off the distracting scenery.
Llanymynech
- GF: 18 holes: £45wd, £55we
- W: llanymynechgc.co.uk
If Llandrindod Wells is the furthest from the border, the course at Llanymynech Golf Club is certainly the closest. So close, in fact, that it actually straddles it, with 15 holes in Wales while the 4th, 5th and 6th are in England. The two sections are separated by Offa's Dyke, the ancient earthwork that is now a scheduled monument.
From the 12th tee there are the most wonderful 360˚ views over the course, out over the surrounding countryside to the Welsh mountains, and seemingly over the rest of the world. Regular changes of direction and elevation make for a round of endless fun.
Vale of Llangollen
- GF: 18 holes: £68wd, £73we
- W: vlgc.co.uk
Not far from Wrexham, this lush, parkland course is set in a green valley right beside the River Dee, close to the Shropshire Union Canal. This easy-walking layout is a strong test of golf that has hosted many regional and national events. There are three par 5s, starting with the 1st, and three par 3s, including the 18th.
It is characterised by its testing par 4s, including the bunkerless SI-1 9th, which eases its way from right to left while hugging the river on the right and the 16th, playing in the opposite direction.
Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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