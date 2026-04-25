Ham Manor, close to the coast in the West Sussex village of Angmering, is home to a fine, easy-walking parkland layout created in the mid 1930s by the great Harry Colt towards the end of his prolific course design career.

Originally called Goring Hall Golf Club, it boasts a grand old manor for a clubhouse - one of a number of parkland courses in the UK&I to boast such a stately setting.

At Ham Manor, the clubhouse forms a fitting backdrop to a closing hole remodelled and extended in the last decade. Water now awaits menacingly between the clubhouse and green to devour anything slightly pushed or overhit.

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Another view of the 18th hole and clubhouse at Ham Manor (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Switching it up

This hole was originally the 9th but the two nines were flipped in relatively recent times. This means it is the front nine that now possesses a more rural feel before you get in among some very nice houses a little more on a back nine perhaps blessed with a touch more variety and character.

As you make your way out on the modest-length opener, where a stream crossing the fairway may force an early strategic decision over club choice, you can savour lovely views of the South Downs, where you'll find several good courses to play, away to your right.

They remain in view as you tackle a par 5 and another shortish par 4 en route to the course's western boundary.

There are South Downs views away to the right over the opening stretch (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

A good par 3 follows before the toughest test heading out – the long, straight par-4 5th, which stretches to nearly 440 yards and takes no prisoners, narrowing in markedly at driving distance.

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This narrowing-in theme continues on the 9th, although this time it is at least a par 5, giving you an extra shot to play with.

You get another view of the clubhouse as you play up to the green on the par-5 9th (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

A back nine with character

The par-4 10th has much to commend it as you move onto slightly more rolling terrain. Visually, both drive and approach set up beautifully here, but stray too far left off the tee and you'll have a bothersome tree to contend with as the hole turns to the left over the final 100 yards or so.

Stray too far left off the tee on 10 and you'll have this tree to contend with (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

After climbing on 11, you drop back down on 12, where a stream crossing diagonally in front of the green will sharpen your focus a little, especially as you may well be hitting your second shot off a testing downslope.

Strong hole follows strong hole until you close out your round on the short but heavily bunkered par-3 17th, then that strong par-4 18th after a brief walk through the houses.

Your final approach of the day must be successfully threaded between bunkers and water for a stress-free finish.

Ham Manor Golf Club,

West Drive,

Angmering,

West Sussex,

BN16 4JE

Stats: par 70, 6,280 yards

Green fees: Round: £60wd, £70we; Twilight: £35-£40 (from 4pm)

(prices correct at time of publication in April 2026)