I Played The Lovely Course Near The Sussex Coast That Harry Colt Created In The Twilight Of His Design Career
Jeremy Ellwood revisits the grand clubhouse and Colt course at Ham Manor in the West Sussex village of Angmering not far from the sea
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Ham Manor, close to the coast in the West Sussex village of Angmering, is home to a fine, easy-walking parkland layout created in the mid 1930s by the great Harry Colt towards the end of his prolific course design career.
Originally called Goring Hall Golf Club, it boasts a grand old manor for a clubhouse - one of a number of parkland courses in the UK&I to boast such a stately setting.
At Ham Manor, the clubhouse forms a fitting backdrop to a closing hole remodelled and extended in the last decade. Water now awaits menacingly between the clubhouse and green to devour anything slightly pushed or overhit.Article continues below
Switching it up
This hole was originally the 9th but the two nines were flipped in relatively recent times. This means it is the front nine that now possesses a more rural feel before you get in among some very nice houses a little more on a back nine perhaps blessed with a touch more variety and character.
As you make your way out on the modest-length opener, where a stream crossing the fairway may force an early strategic decision over club choice, you can savour lovely views of the South Downs, where you'll find several good courses to play, away to your right.
They remain in view as you tackle a par 5 and another shortish par 4 en route to the course's western boundary.
A good par 3 follows before the toughest test heading out – the long, straight par-4 5th, which stretches to nearly 440 yards and takes no prisoners, narrowing in markedly at driving distance.
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This narrowing-in theme continues on the 9th, although this time it is at least a par 5, giving you an extra shot to play with.
A back nine with character
The par-4 10th has much to commend it as you move onto slightly more rolling terrain. Visually, both drive and approach set up beautifully here, but stray too far left off the tee and you'll have a bothersome tree to contend with as the hole turns to the left over the final 100 yards or so.
After climbing on 11, you drop back down on 12, where a stream crossing diagonally in front of the green will sharpen your focus a little, especially as you may well be hitting your second shot off a testing downslope.
Strong hole follows strong hole until you close out your round on the short but heavily bunkered par-3 17th, then that strong par-4 18th after a brief walk through the houses.
Your final approach of the day must be successfully threaded between bunkers and water for a stress-free finish.
Ham Manor Golf Club,
West Drive,
Angmering,
West Sussex,
BN16 4JE
Stats: par 70, 6,280 yards
Green fees: Round: £60wd, £70we; Twilight: £35-£40 (from 4pm)
(prices correct at time of publication in April 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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