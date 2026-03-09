Double The Holes, Double The Fun - Five Courses That Have Expanded From 9 To 18 Holes
Each of these five less well-known and great-value courses has doubled in size within living memory
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Silverdale
- GF: 18 holes £30-£50 all week
- W: silverdalegolfclub.co.uk
Dating back to 1906, Silverdale’s original 9 holes now play as the super-tough opener and the fascinating closing eight. Three new holes were added in 1992 before it was extended to a full 18 ten years later. What we now have is a course of modest length but boundless variety and charm just a mile or so from Morecambe Bay.
The newer holes are on more open land to the east of the scenic railway line. Here, there are far-reaching views and Myers Dyke comes into play. The original nine are packed with intrigue and fun and include the heroic par-5 11th with its eagle’s nest of a green and the brilliant 13th with its even more unlikely approach. While it may not quite make the list of the very best golf courses in Lancashire, it is still one of the most enjoyable.
Dunkeld & Birnam
- GF: 18 holes £46 all week
- W: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub.co.uk
While it's a pleasure to recommend big courses such as those in the video below, it's arguably even better to be able to recommend some that are less well-known. That is certainly the case at Dunkeld and Birnam, where the godfather of golf course design, Old Tom Morris, was responsible for the club’s original course.
It opened for play in 1892, but sadly, the Great War put an end to it. A new 9-hole course on the current and very beautiful site in Perthshire not far from Blairgowrie Golf Club was opened in 1922.
Its development to a full 18 occurred in 2000, and there are now two very distinct and different nines. The older holes are on undulating heathland mainly to the south of the delightful pavilion-style clubhouse, while the newer nine head over towards the Loch of the Lawes.
Abersoch
- GF: 18 holes £49wd, £59we
- W: abersochgolf.co.uk
Paradoxically for a course that is on the north-west coast of Wales, this beautiful links faces eastwards, offering wonderful views over the upper reaches of Cardigan Bay. The club was founded back in 1908 and the original nine holes were designed by 6-time Open champion, Harry Vardon.
With the addition of three more links holes and later a very different parkland loop of six that are now holes 12 to 17, it is now a very enjoyable and varied hybrid. For those visiting the area on holiday, the club offers bargain rates for golf over one, two or four weeks.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Maryport
- GF: 18 holes £35wd, £45we
- W: maryportgolf.co.uk
Rather like Abersoch, Maryport in Cumbria offers a game of two very distinct and varying styles. Opening in 1905 as a 9-hole links, these earliest holes are now complemented by a completely different loop of parkland golf which serves as the contrasting and slightly more forgiving middle section, holes six to fourteen.
The signature hole is the stroke index one 15th, but redemption comes with birdie opportunities at two of the closing three holes; potentially driveable, risk and reward short par 4s. There are fabulous views out over Alonby Bay right over to Scotland, and this friendly club is one of Cumbria’s many hidden gems.
St Michael's
- GF: 18 holes £45wd, £55we, check for offers
- W: stmichaelsgolfclub.com
Old Tom Morris was involved in the original 9-hole course at St Michael’s, a club with a very enjoyable course that flies under the radar mainly as it’s such a short drive from the home of golf, St Andrews. Opening in 1903, it was not until 30 years ago that it was doubled in size with the older holes now serving as the back 9.
The two nines are well balanced, each with two short holes and a lone par 5, and in the golf-rich county of Fife, this welcoming club offers a well-priced and very appealing alternative.
Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.