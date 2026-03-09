Double The Holes, Double The Fun - Five Courses That Have Expanded From 9 To 18 Holes

Silverdale

The par-4 fourth hole with Morecambe Bay in the distance (Image credit: Rob Smith)

GF: 18 holes £30-£50 all week

18 holes £30-£50 all week W: silverdalegolfclub.co.uk

Dating back to 1906, Silverdale’s original 9 holes now play as the super-tough opener and the fascinating closing eight. Three new holes were added in 1992 before it was extended to a full 18 ten years later. What we now have is a course of modest length but boundless variety and charm just a mile or so from Morecambe Bay.

Looking down on the short 14th, surrounded by sand (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The newer holes are on more open land to the east of the scenic railway line. Here, there are far-reaching views and Myers Dyke comes into play. The original nine are packed with intrigue and fun and include the heroic par-5 11th with its eagle’s nest of a green and the brilliant 13th with its even more unlikely approach. While it may not quite make the list of the very best golf courses in Lancashire, it is still one of the most enjoyable.

Dunkeld & Birnam

Looking back down the opening hole at Dunkeld & Birnam (Image credit: Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £46 all week

18 holes £46 all week W: dunkeldandbirnamgolfclub.co.uk

While it's a pleasure to recommend big courses such as those in the video below, it's arguably even better to be able to recommend some that are less well-known. That is certainly the case at Dunkeld and Birnam, where the godfather of golf course design, Old Tom Morris, was responsible for the club’s original course.

It opened for play in 1892, but sadly, the Great War put an end to it. A new 9-hole course on the current and very beautiful site in Perthshire not far from Blairgowrie Golf Club was opened in 1922.

Dunkeld and Birnam enjoys a beautiful setting close to the Loch of the Lawes (Image credit: Dunkeld and Birnam Golf Club)

Its development to a full 18 occurred in 2000, and there are now two very distinct and different nines. The older holes are on undulating heathland mainly to the south of the delightful pavilion-style clubhouse, while the newer nine head over towards the Loch of the Lawes.

Abersoch

The green on the par-4 8th hole at Abersoch (Image credit: Crown copyright Visit Wales)

GF: 18 holes £49wd, £59we

18 holes £49wd, £59we W: abersochgolf.co.uk

Paradoxically for a course that is on the north-west coast of Wales, this beautiful links faces eastwards, offering wonderful views over the upper reaches of Cardigan Bay. The club was founded back in 1908 and the original nine holes were designed by 6-time Open champion, Harry Vardon.

The 3rd at Abersoch is a very tough par 3 (Image credit: Crown copyright Visit Wales)

With the addition of three more links holes and later a very different parkland loop of six that are now holes 12 to 17, it is now a very enjoyable and varied hybrid. For those visiting the area on holiday, the club offers bargain rates for golf over one, two or four weeks.

Maryport

The 16th at Maryport is protected by both bunkers and a stream (Image credit: Maryport Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £35wd, £45we

18 holes £35wd, £45we W: maryportgolf.co.uk

Rather like Abersoch, Maryport in Cumbria offers a game of two very distinct and varying styles. Opening in 1905 as a 9-hole links, these earliest holes are now complemented by a completely different loop of parkland golf which serves as the contrasting and slightly more forgiving middle section, holes six to fourteen.

Looking back down the par-3 7th hole (Image credit: Maryport Golf Club)

The signature hole is the stroke index one 15th, but redemption comes with birdie opportunities at two of the closing three holes; potentially driveable, risk and reward short par 4s. There are fabulous views out over Alonby Bay right over to Scotland, and this friendly club is one of Cumbria’s many hidden gems.

St Michael's

The 15th at St Michael's runs alongside the railway (Image credit: St Michael's Golf Club)

GF: 18 holes £45wd, £55we, check for offers

18 holes £45wd, £55we, check for offers W: stmichaelsgolfclub.com

Old Tom Morris was involved in the original 9-hole course at St Michael’s, a club with a very enjoyable course that flies under the radar mainly as it’s such a short drive from the home of golf, St Andrews. Opening in 1903, it was not until 30 years ago that it was doubled in size with the older holes now serving as the back 9.

The 8th at St Michael's enjoys a peaceful and very rural outlook (Image credit: St Michael's Golf Club)

The two nines are well balanced, each with two short holes and a lone par 5, and in the golf-rich county of Fife, this welcoming club offers a well-priced and very appealing alternative.