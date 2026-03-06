Not One But Two New Courses In The Last Decade Near The Capital Of The Highlands

My most recent golfing trip to Inverness followed hot on the heels of a visit to Royal Dornoch. My base was Lochardil House, a late 19th-century Victorian mansion on the southern outskirts that is one of seven excellent Highland Coast Hotels properties.

Lochardil House on the southern outskirts of Inverness was the ideal base for this trip (Image credit: Highland Coast Hotels)

Before availing myself of my good-sized room (and a cracking breakfast) there, I’d organised a game at Alness, halfway between Dornoch and the hotel and one of a few courses in the area I’d not previously played.

The scorecard fails to hit 5,000 yards by a tiny margin, but this should not deter you. Far from it. I enjoyed every minute of my peaceful round on a gloriously sunny day, savouring the views and several fine holes, and often playing from the kind of springy moorland turf that can flatter one’s striking a tad.

Alness: just under 5,000 yards but still a cracking place to play (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The 9th is a stunning par 4 that would be a worthy addition to any course, playing down past a drystone wall before rising to the green. I was particularly pleased to make par after a collision with a tree left me an unexpectedly long approach.

The superb par-4 9th at Alness Golf Club (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The 12th is another magnificent par 4 that drops markedly before climbing to a splendid green complex, while the 14th tee is one of the scariest you’ll ever stand on.

As you plunge down to the lower level by a fast-flowing river for the final stretch, there is no good miss on a nerve-jangling drive where many a reload must be required.

Yes, that small patch of grass in the middle of the photo really is your target from the 14th tee, where this photo was taken (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

A fine replacement

I enjoyed more Indian summer weather next day at King’s in Inverness, which opened in 2019 to replace the Torvean course following changes to the local road and bridge network.

Plenty of the former course is still traceable over the road and even some old tee-viewing steps, as I discovered on a recce.

These tee-viewing steps are still there on the former Torvean course across the road (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The 3rd and 4th are both strong holes with woods away to the left and I really liked the par-5 5th, which curves left and over a stone wall, with a hidden bunker waiting for those trying to feed one in from the left.

After the lovely downhill par-3 7th, which plays past a pond, the climb to the higher ground starts in earnest on the 8th and continues in style on the superb 11th, a majestic hole that takes you to the highest point and the dangerous 12th, where everything slopes right towards an oft-visited penalty area.

The 11th hole at the King’s Club in Inverness climbs to the highest point (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The descent gathers pace on the par-4 14th, where you can open your shoulders, and continues on the 15th, a big par 5 straight down the hill. I left feeling that King’s perhaps hasn’t shouted loudly enough about itself since opening.

Looking back up the 14th hole at King's where you can really open your shoulders (Image credit: King's Golf Club, Inverness)

Doak’s Cabot newcomer

If King’s was young, my final course hadn’t even started teething yet. Old Petty at Cabot Highlands only opened for preview play last autumn and I was lucky enough to get it on another beautiful day.

There may still be some bedding in required here and there ahead of spring 2026’s full opening, but I was impressed with Tom Doak’s layout, which plays right beside the striking 17th-century Castle Stuart on the downhill par-3 3rd - far closer than on the original Castle Stuart Golf Links.

The excellent 4th skirts round the marshy reeds to an unusual green, with the arrow-straight 5th then taking you to the early halfway hut with its vibrant red roof.

The vibrant red roof means you can't miss the halfway hut at Old Petty (Image credit: Jeremy Ellwood)

The 7th boasts an intriguing grass bunker greenside, then, after some testing holes over a more inland stretch, you head back down to the Moray Firth on the tempting 13th before flanking an inlet on the handsome downhill 14th.

The Old Petty course gets right down to the Firth midway through the back nine (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

The long 15th hugs this inlet as it sweeps left before you then drive over the reeds on 16, where the carry perhaps looks a little more daunting than it really is.

After a final wave to the imposing castle, you return to the clubhouse via the cheeky par-3 17th with its raised green, and the shortish par-4 18th, which crosses the 1st hole.

Alness

Par 67, 4,997 yards

Green fees: £40

King’s, Inverness

Par 70, 6,634 yards

Green fees: £50-£85; twilight £40

Cabot Highlands

Old Petty: par 71, 6,580 yards

Green fees: £385

The conservatory restaurant is a great place to eat at Lochardil House (Image credit: Highland Coast Hotels)

Stay Lochardil House

Stratherrick Road, Inverness, IV2 4LF

W: highlandcoasthotels.com

(Prices correct at date of publication in March 2026)