Not One But Two New Courses In The Last Decade Near The Capital Of The Highlands
On his latest visit to Inverness, Jeremy Ellwood’s itinerary included Scotland’s newest course and another one less than seven years old
My most recent golfing trip to Inverness followed hot on the heels of a visit to Royal Dornoch. My base was Lochardil House, a late 19th-century Victorian mansion on the southern outskirts that is one of seven excellent Highland Coast Hotels properties.
Before availing myself of my good-sized room (and a cracking breakfast) there, I’d organised a game at Alness, halfway between Dornoch and the hotel and one of a few courses in the area I’d not previously played.
The scorecard fails to hit 5,000 yards by a tiny margin, but this should not deter you. Far from it. I enjoyed every minute of my peaceful round on a gloriously sunny day, savouring the views and several fine holes, and often playing from the kind of springy moorland turf that can flatter one’s striking a tad.
The 9th is a stunning par 4 that would be a worthy addition to any course, playing down past a drystone wall before rising to the green. I was particularly pleased to make par after a collision with a tree left me an unexpectedly long approach.
The 12th is another magnificent par 4 that drops markedly before climbing to a splendid green complex, while the 14th tee is one of the scariest you’ll ever stand on.
As you plunge down to the lower level by a fast-flowing river for the final stretch, there is no good miss on a nerve-jangling drive where many a reload must be required.
A fine replacement
I enjoyed more Indian summer weather next day at King’s in Inverness, which opened in 2019 to replace the Torvean course following changes to the local road and bridge network.
Plenty of the former course is still traceable over the road and even some old tee-viewing steps, as I discovered on a recce.
The 3rd and 4th are both strong holes with woods away to the left and I really liked the par-5 5th, which curves left and over a stone wall, with a hidden bunker waiting for those trying to feed one in from the left.
After the lovely downhill par-3 7th, which plays past a pond, the climb to the higher ground starts in earnest on the 8th and continues in style on the superb 11th, a majestic hole that takes you to the highest point and the dangerous 12th, where everything slopes right towards an oft-visited penalty area.
The descent gathers pace on the par-4 14th, where you can open your shoulders, and continues on the 15th, a big par 5 straight down the hill. I left feeling that King’s perhaps hasn’t shouted loudly enough about itself since opening.
Doak’s Cabot newcomer
If King’s was young, my final course hadn’t even started teething yet. Old Petty at Cabot Highlands only opened for preview play last autumn and I was lucky enough to get it on another beautiful day.
There may still be some bedding in required here and there ahead of spring 2026’s full opening, but I was impressed with Tom Doak’s layout, which plays right beside the striking 17th-century Castle Stuart on the downhill par-3 3rd - far closer than on the original Castle Stuart Golf Links.
The excellent 4th skirts round the marshy reeds to an unusual green, with the arrow-straight 5th then taking you to the early halfway hut with its vibrant red roof.
The 7th boasts an intriguing grass bunker greenside, then, after some testing holes over a more inland stretch, you head back down to the Moray Firth on the tempting 13th before flanking an inlet on the handsome downhill 14th.
The long 15th hugs this inlet as it sweeps left before you then drive over the reeds on 16, where the carry perhaps looks a little more daunting than it really is.
After a final wave to the imposing castle, you return to the clubhouse via the cheeky par-3 17th with its raised green, and the shortish par-4 18th, which crosses the 1st hole.
Alness
Par 67, 4,997 yards
Green fees: £40
King’s, Inverness
Par 70, 6,634 yards
Green fees: £50-£85; twilight £40
Cabot Highlands
Old Petty: par 71, 6,580 yards
Green fees: £385
Stay Lochardil House
Stratherrick Road, Inverness, IV2 4LF
W: highlandcoasthotels.com
(Prices correct at date of publication in March 2026)
