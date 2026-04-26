I Enjoyed A Few Days' In And Around Harrogate In England's Biggest Golfing County
Jeremy Ellwood ventures up to Yorkshire for a few days, basing himself in the spa town of Harrogate and taking in other courses to the north and south
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I fully accept that any January golfing visit to Yorkshire, or indeed any UK county, is fraught with meteorological risk, but I've enjoyed more than my fair share of good fortune on several previous mid-winter trips to various parts of the country.
Yorkshire is England's biggest golfing county and home to several famous clubs that feature in our UK&I Top 100 course rankings, such as Alwoodley, Moortown and Ganton.
The county is also blessed with more golf courses that the whole of Wales.
This time, I was heading to Harrogate anyway for the BIGGA Turf Management Exhibition, so was speculatively looking to pick off one or two courses en route and while staying at Rudding Park on the outskirts of town.Article continues below
Given the wet January weather nearly everywhere, I prudently chose a moorland course for my journey north, which is how I came to find myself pulling up at Baildon Golf Club near Bradford on Sunday January 18.
Limited visibility up on the moors
It wasn't raining hard but was very misty and after a quick lunch in the club's Waterworks clubhouse (yes, it really is an old waterworks building), I met up with two Martins – Messrs Binns and Patchett, both recent past captains – who suggested we play holes one to six then 15 to 18 on the way back.
On this particular afternoon, visibility was distinctly limited, but there are clearly some very strong and attractive holes and the views must be glorious some days. The par-3 2nd, which plays down and over an exposed rockface, is perhaps the visual highlight.
The par 4s at the 3rd and 4th are both tough, the former doglegging left to an elevated green, and I also really enjoyed the final par 3 at 16 where the green is cut into the slope, with a steep fall-off to the left and some unusual hollows on the right.
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The only two par 5s come on 17 and 18 and must provide a real chance to salvage a score right at the death some days. I very much look forward to returning in more clement conditions.
Ringing the changes
From here I headed north-east to avail myself fully of Rudding Park's incredible rooftop spa, letting the various thermal experiences and water jets go to town on my tired and rusty golfing muscles.
I didn't play the main Martin Hawtree course this time but did enjoy a guided tour with the resort's executive advisor, Peter Banks.
The new 15th and 16th holes (with a bit of a Woburn vibe) that I'd seen last time were now in play, with the former 16th and 17th now retired and today's 17th (the former 15th) extended into a par 5.
The downhill risk-reward 13th was a work in progress, with an extension to the left-hand pond and new bunkering to make you think before taking it on. I look forward to tackling these new or reworked holes next time.
I did, however, finally play the six-hole, par-3 Repton course, where I'd enjoyed a hard-hat tour when it was under construction nearly 20 years ago.
The penultimate hole pays homage to the 17th at Sawgrass. Misreading the wind slightly I was lucky to stay dry, but with the pin at the back had to work hard to salvage par.
With time for one more nine-hole game around my exhibition commitments I drove north to Masham, which had been on my radar for a while.
On the way I passed separate pub signs declaring ‘Yorkshire's best carvery' and ‘Yorkshire's best riverside beer garden' – bold claims indeed in such a vast county, but claims that I didn't have time to verify independently on this occasion.
Masham's setting by the River Burn takes some beating, too, but another misty day meant I didn't get to see it at its finest.
The long par-3 4th across the river is one of the highlights on a compact layout where the 1st and 9th share much of the same fairway in opposite directions. You must stay right on the tight par-4 3rd to take the trees out of play on your approach.
Masham is home to the Theakston brewery, so even as only an occasional beer drinker, I felt it fitting to sample the local ale in the clubhouse afterwards, along with a roast beef sandwich, Yorkshire pud and lashings of gravy.
Play
Baildon
Par 70, 6,068 yards
Green fees: £22wd, £28we (Weds, Fri and Sun am inc. bacon sandwich with tea/coffee and a post-round pint)
Rudding Park
Hawtree: par 72, 6,713 yards
Green fee: £50
Repton: par 18, 660 yards
Green fee: £13
Masham
Par 35, 3,055 yards
Green fees: 9 holes: £20; 18 holes: £30
Stay
Rudding Park
Follifoot, Harrogate, HG3 1JH
W: ruddingpark.co.uk
(Prices correct at time of publication in April 2026)
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
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