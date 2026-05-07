'I Fear For Them' - Ian Poulter Sounds DP World Tour Warning If LIV Golf Folds

Ian Poulter has sounded out a warning that if LIV Golf folds then the DP World Tour could be in big trouble.

With the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) confirming the withdrawal of funding at the end of the season, LIV Golf now has to find outside investment to continue operations.

CEO Scott O'Neil and players such as Poulter remain optimistic, but if the worst case scenario hits then the Englishman fears it could have wide ranging implications.

And although he's had his differences with the DP World Tour since leaving for LIV, Poulter told The Telegraph's James Corrigan that he's concerned for the future of the European golf circuit.

Poulter says his worries stem for the heavy reliance the DP World Tour has on funding from the PGA Tour - and without LIV Golf around, officials from Ponte Vedra Beach may rethink their strategic alliance.

“I fear for them,” Poulter told The Telegraph. “Even though I resigned, I played for 23 straight years on the European Tour and do actually care about where I learnt my trade.

"I fear that they can’t afford for us [LIV] to go away. Because if we go away, it does not look very good for them.

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"The PGA Tour has underpinned their prize funds and paid out in the last couple of years. We are talking hundreds of millions. Now if that stops... well, it’s not rocket science.”

Poulter says the PGA Tour now having outside investment from Strategic Sports Group and creating a for-profit entity could force some changes in the strategic alliance deal - which is up for renewal in 2027.

“The PGA Tour now has private equity and they want as much return as possible on their investment,” Poulter added.

“So with the European Tour costing all this money... again, it’s not rocket science.”

Poulter says teams crucial for LIV Golf 2.0

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Poulter believes a LIV Golf 2.0 could fit in alongside the PGA and DP World Tour in some form, even though changes will be needed, which could include a reduced schedule and prize money.

“I think there’s opportunity with potentially different models of how they could sit within the system of golf with franchise teams,” Poulter said at LIV Golf Virginia at Trump National DC.

“Does it sit at the back end of the year? Does it sit partially at the back end of the year and in the middle of the year? There’s so many different scenarios that are being played out right now, which is all being discussed."

After five seasons and over $5bn of investment the Saudis are cutting funds, but Poulter says there are successes to look at, including events, team building and attracting a younger audience.

“Look what happened in Australia. Look what happened in South Africa," he added.

“Look, we’ve been able to have 10 teams that are actually profitable this year. And look at the fan base that we’ve grown. And look at what we’ve done inside the ecosystem of golf.

“Bringing more kids into the game of golf. More families coming. There’s so many positives in a five-year window of what we’ve been able to achieve. It’s remarkable.

"From nothing and all headwinds. It’s been five years of headwinds from Day 1. They’ve given every bit of restraint that they could possibly push our way. I actually think we’ve done an amazing job, I really do.”

'I’ve got enough money to never play golf again'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poulter is now 50, eligible for the seniors circuit, and after a fine career on the course and some savvy business deals off it has enough cash in the bank to call it quits now if he wanted.

With his sons Luke and Josh possibly entering men's pro golf he could just follow them, but he continues to insist he is driven to see LIV Golf survive, in whatever format it can.

“I’m not giving you a sob story,” he said. “Of course, I’m not. I don’t have to do anything. I’ve got enough money to never play golf again. I could put my clubs down tomorrow and sustain the lifestyle that I have for ever. My family is fine, my children are fine.

"Luke is the 15th-highest ranked [amateur] in the world and I could just go and watch him. And in Josh, I am coaching him and could have a Poulter 3.0. But I believe in LIV and think it can still prosper. And I want and intend to be a part of that.”