Stance promo codes for August 2023
Use one of these 7 Stance promo codes to save on sports apparel including t-shirts, sports underwear & golf socks.
FAQs
Does Stance offer free shipping?
Yes, shoppers living in the contiguous USA can benefit from free shipping on orders worth $49 or more. If you're just below the minimum spend, consider adding a couple more items on to avoid extra fees.
What golf products does Stance sell?
Stance offers a wide range of colorful products tailored to golfers, in a variety of lengths, both in men’s and women’s variations. The Stance golf products come with the Infiniknit technology for added durability. Stance also offers various thicknesses or sock, perfect for tailoring your outfit for summer or winter conditions.
Is there a Stance military discount?
Yes, military personnel (current or former) can save on their purchases through the Stance Heroes Program. First responders, healthcare professionals, firefighters, teachers, nurses, police officers & even students can all save through the scheme through - just verify with a valid ID.me account to see discounts of up to 20% off selected products.
Why buy Stance golf socks?
Stance’s Infiknit technology is ultra durable and is lifetime guaranteed against rips, tears, and holes, making Stance socks reliable and comfortable for long days out on the course. With options on sock length, thickness, and protection, you can avoid rubbing and injuries. The brand also offers some unique golf-inspired products, including the Jack Nicklaus Augusta Champion Crew Socks.
What is Stance Infiknit?
Infiknit is Stance’s own technology that it uses in its socks. It is a proprietary mixture of fibers designed to be more durable. Stance claims Infiknit will last at least 5x longer than other products without the technology. It has been designed to be indistinguishable from a regular sock, with the only difference being increased durability. Stance guarantees its Infiniknit products for life against rips, tears or holes.
How do I look after my Stance socks?
With plenty of bold and vibrant colors on offer from Stance, it’s important to properly look after your Stance clothing. With socks, Stance recommends washing them delicately, inside out, and with similar colors. Keep them out of the dryer to project the delicate fibers - Stance uses premium materials that can be damaged by heat from the dryer.
Hints and tips
Join the Stance newsletter: Stance offers a one-pff 20% discount to any customers who sign up to its newsletter. Sign up with your chosen email address to receive all the latest news on products, promotions & brand news directly to your inbox.
Save with the Stance heroes program: To say thank you to all the men and women in the services, from the armed forces to first responders, Stance offers perks through its Heroe programme. If you are a nurse, a firefighter, police officer, or a currently-serving or veteran member of the armed forces, you can secure a discount of up to 20% off your next purchase. Just verify with a valid ID.me account to qualify.
Get a Stance student discount: Still in full time education? Students can also get a discount through the Stance Heroes program. Sign up on the Stance website and pick up a much-needed discount, including up to 20% off purchases.
Shop Stance sales: Keep an eye out for any season sales that Stance may be running, to help you stay fresh on the course with some golf-specific Stance products. You can save up to 40% off selected products, with discounts updated regularly, especially around key retailing events such as New Year's, Memorial Day & Christmas.
Make the most of free shipping: Like many brands, Stance offers free shipping if you spend above $49. Make the most of this deal to save some cash on the cost of delivery.
Consider a stance subscription: A unique business model that Stance offers is its sock subscriptions. Do you regularly ruin your golf socks? You can customize your own subscription plan with Stance to keep you refreshed with new socks monthly, or every three months. You can save up to 25% using this system, and you can choose to have two, three or four pairs delivered at a time.
How to use Stance promo codes
1. Check out our selection of Stance promo codes and find one you'd like to use.
2. Click "Get Code" to reveal your unique code, then copy it to your clipboard for later.
3. Head to the Stance site to start shopping, adding items to your shopping cart as you go.
4. Once you’re ready to purchase your items, click on your shopping cart to review your order.
5. Look for the box marked "Promo Code" and paste your Stance promo code into the box.
6. Click "Apply" and your order total should change to reflect your savings.
7. Continue to place your order as normal.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
Rate Stance Coupons
About Stance
Founded in 2009, Stance is a stylish sock brand that aims to make an everyday item into an exciting fashion accessory. Stance was founded in California (where it is still based, in San Clemente) by Jeff Kearl, John Wilson, Aaron Hennings, Ryan Kingman, and Taylor Shupe. Through bold colors and innovation in fabrics and fit, Stance is an active apparel brand present in 40 countries, with 18 retail stores in the US. Initially starting out with socks, Stance has since become a major brand in underwear and T-shirts as well. Stance now offers products specifically designed for a huge range of pursuits, from basketball to running and, of course, golf. With a range of casual and performance socks designed for male and female golfers, Stance’s unique designs and bold colors are a serious statement for anyone rocking them on the course. The brand’s philosophy across all its products is to combine self-expression with functionality and craftsmanship. If you're looking to save money on your next order, you can find the latest Stance promo codes on this page.
Written by
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!