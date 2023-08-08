FAQs

Does Stance offer free shipping? Yes, shoppers living in the contiguous USA can benefit from free shipping on orders worth $49 or more. If you're just below the minimum spend, consider adding a couple more items on to avoid extra fees.

What golf products does Stance sell? Stance offers a wide range of colorful products tailored to golfers, in a variety of lengths, both in men’s and women’s variations. The Stance golf products come with the Infiniknit technology for added durability. Stance also offers various thicknesses or sock, perfect for tailoring your outfit for summer or winter conditions.

Is there a Stance military discount? Yes, military personnel (current or former) can save on their purchases through the Stance Heroes Program. First responders, healthcare professionals, firefighters, teachers, nurses, police officers & even students can all save through the scheme through - just verify with a valid ID.me account to see discounts of up to 20% off selected products.

Why buy Stance golf socks? Stance’s Infiknit technology is ultra durable and is lifetime guaranteed against rips, tears, and holes, making Stance socks reliable and comfortable for long days out on the course. With options on sock length, thickness, and protection, you can avoid rubbing and injuries. The brand also offers some unique golf-inspired products, including the Jack Nicklaus Augusta Champion Crew Socks.

What is Stance Infiknit? Infiknit is Stance’s own technology that it uses in its socks. It is a proprietary mixture of fibers designed to be more durable. Stance claims Infiknit will last at least 5x longer than other products without the technology. It has been designed to be indistinguishable from a regular sock, with the only difference being increased durability. Stance guarantees its Infiniknit products for life against rips, tears or holes.

How do I look after my Stance socks? With plenty of bold and vibrant colors on offer from Stance, it’s important to properly look after your Stance clothing. With socks, Stance recommends washing them delicately, inside out, and with similar colors. Keep them out of the dryer to project the delicate fibers - Stance uses premium materials that can be damaged by heat from the dryer.

Hints and tips

Join the Stance newsletter: Stance offers a one-pff 20% discount to any customers who sign up to its newsletter. Sign up with your chosen email address to receive all the latest news on products, promotions & brand news directly to your inbox.

Save with the Stance heroes program: To say thank you to all the men and women in the services, from the armed forces to first responders, Stance offers perks through its Heroe programme. If you are a nurse, a firefighter, police officer, or a currently-serving or veteran member of the armed forces, you can secure a discount of up to 20% off your next purchase. Just verify with a valid ID.me account to qualify.

Get a Stance student discount: Still in full time education? Students can also get a discount through the Stance Heroes program. Sign up on the Stance website and pick up a much-needed discount, including up to 20% off purchases.

Shop Stance sales: Keep an eye out for any season sales that Stance may be running, to help you stay fresh on the course with some golf-specific Stance products. You can save up to 40% off selected products, with discounts updated regularly, especially around key retailing events such as New Year's, Memorial Day & Christmas.

Make the most of free shipping: Like many brands, Stance offers free shipping if you spend above $49. Make the most of this deal to save some cash on the cost of delivery.

Consider a stance subscription: A unique business model that Stance offers is its sock subscriptions. Do you regularly ruin your golf socks? You can customize your own subscription plan with Stance to keep you refreshed with new socks monthly, or every three months. You can save up to 25% using this system, and you can choose to have two, three or four pairs delivered at a time.