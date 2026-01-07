How Mizuno Hopes To Win The Driver Distance Battle With A 'World-First' Material

Mizuno has long been known for its irons, but in recent years, its metalwoods have steadily become seriously competitive in the industry, blending new technology with the recognizable ‘Mizuno feel’ and some presence on tour.

For 2026, Mizuno is making strides to challenge the major players in the metalwood space with the new JPX One family, comprised of drivers, fairways, and hybrids. The brand is also rolling out the red carpet for the new Mizuno Pro Modern Series irons (M-13 and M-15), which blend new materials with the forged craftsmanship the brand is famous for.

Replacing the ST-MAX line, the brand's latest launch offers a clear message - Mizuno is no longer just an iron company that also makes drivers. It has invested heavily in the metalwood department to become a viable alternative to the established brands.

What Is The Technology?

The Nanoalloy face on the Mizuno JPZ One Driver (Image credit: Mizuno)

The JPX One isn't just another metal driver, it’s the first in the world to feature a multi-material face made with Nanoalloy. Unlike standard titanium, this material actually changes how flexible it is the moment it hits the ball.

This allows the face to act like a trampoline, whereby it stores more energy and releases it back into the ball for increased ball speed. Mizuno has also engineered the face to be up to 0.35mm thinner than previous generations, which is another way to increase the flexibility and speed at which the ball springs back off it. The brand is claiming this weight saving has allowed them to expand the sweet spot by over 15 percent.

What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

Drivers

The JPX One family offers two distinct driver models to suit golfers with different styles and abilities. The standard JPX One features a slightly larger footprint designed to provide higher stability and a straighter ball flight, making it the ideal choice for the majority of golfers who need forgiveness alongside speed for complete performance.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 7 Photos of the Mizuno JPX One Select Driver (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

For more confident players seeking greater control, the JPX One Select offers a compact, tour-preferred shape with a neutral-to-fade bias - a package that a lot of lower handicap golfers love. This head is specifically designed for faster swingers and better players who prioritize workability in their driver.

Both models come equipped with adjustable weighting and the Quick Switch hosel system to fine-tune performance for those with specific ball flight and face angle needs.

Fairway Woods

Image 1 of 5 Mizuno JPX One Fairway Wood (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The JPX One fairways are also introducing a re-engineered Cortech Chamber that amplifies energy transfer by varying the gap between the sole and chamber wall, a feature that is particularly effective on toe and heel strikes. This chamber was used to great effect in the ST Max lineup and was highlighted in the classic ‘Mizuno Blue’ colorway, although it is more subtle the JPX One model. These fairways also utilize a new Speed Bevel sole to improve turf interaction and are available in multiple loft options, up to and including a 9-wood.

Hybrids

Completing the family, the JPX One hybrids take the established design philosophy behind the driver and fairway woods and apply it to a more compact, iron-replacement shape. A carbon fibre waffle crown structure enhances face stability, allowing engineers to reposition mass lower and deeper for a high launch while controlling spin.

Mizuno JPX One Hybrids (Image credit: Mizuno)

To help generate a little extra pop off the face, these hybrids boast a uniform-thickness 1.8mm MAS1C face, which works in tandem with the improved Cortech Chamber and Speed Bevel sole design. This concoction of new technology ensures consistent power and turf interaction, especially on strikes low on the face. There are plenty of available lofts of ranging from 19°-28°, meaning these hybrids offer a seamless transition from irons into hybrids and then again into fairway woods.

Who’s Using Them On Tour?

Marco Penge using the Mizuno ST-Max driver in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it remains to be seen which of the Mizuno tour staff players, including Marco Penge, will use the new JPX One product, we expect to see a relatively quick transition to the new gear, given the performance gains the brand is claiming.

Keith Mitchell stands out as a prime candidate for the JPX One Select. He’s a man consistently ranked inside the top-15 in Strokes Gained off the tee and currently plays the ST-Z 230. It would seem that the new model aligns perfectly with his preference for a workable, tour-preferred head profile.

Keith Mitchell could be another player to make the switch to the JPX One driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, Ryder Cup Captain and long-time Mizuno loyalist Luke Donald is expected to transition from his current ST-Z to the standard JPX One, utilizing the new model to maximize stability off the tee.

Penge was arguably the standout player of the year from the Mizuno tour player staff roster, picking up three wins on the DP World Tour and breaking the top-30 in the official World Golf Rankings, all while gaming the Mizuno ST Max driver. Penge predominantly hits a fade with the driver from the tee, so the more compact, slightly fade bias JPX One Select model could be the model he ends up in, but this remains to be seen.

Our First Impressions

Sam De'Ath Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

Mizuno has definitely made improvements over the past couple of years when it comes to its drivers and fairway woods and the brand has managed to capture that stunning, classic pear shape that Mizuno purists adore. Looking down at address, the clean, refined profile instills a quiet confidence, yet it’s hiding some groundbreaking technology that feels like it could be a massive leap forward in competing with some of the best drivers on the market. It’s the perfect mix of heritage aesthetics and modern technology, and for the first time in years, I believe Mizuno has a lineup that could go toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters such as TaylorMade and Callaway.

Specs, Pricing & Availability

On Sale: February 26th 2026

RRPs: JPX One Driver $600/£529, JPX One Select Driver $600/£529, JPX One Fairway $350/£315, JPX One hybrid $280/£280

Driver/Woods/Hybrids Stock Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei 1k Blue, Project X Denali Blue Frost, Helium Nanocore