Jason Day's Apparel Will Catch The Eye At The Masters... But Augusta National Has Already Stepped In

Two years after Jason Day’s Malbon vest went viral at The Masters, the Australian is sure to turn heads at Augusta National again with the brand’s latest apparel.

This time, per Sports Illustrated, the selection of Malbon shirts, vests and the coat Day will wear during Masters week is inspired by the birds of Augusta National, including the red-headed woodpecker, orioles, cardinals, scarlet tanagers, eastern bluebirds, golden finch and blue jays.

Meanwhile, the jacket he will wear during the final day of practice rounds, on Wednesday, will be inspired by birding jackets, including a pocket for binoculars!

While that is sure to get people talking, the original intention was for Day to use even more bold apparel until Augusta National stepped in.

The original plan would have seen Day wear matching bird print pants, too, although Sports Illustrated confirmed the club had requested Day wear a solid print on his pants instead.

That should prevent a recurrence of the situation two years ago, when Day was asked to remove a distinctive Malbon vest, which he wore during the second round.

Day began that tournament wearing baggy pants, before causing an even greater stir on day two, where he sported the Malbon 'Championship vest' with No.313 and the words 'Malbon Golf Championship' emblazoned boldly on the front of it.

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Jason Day's vest caused a stir at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

That proved a step too far for the powers-that-be at Augusta National, with Day confirming after the third round that Augusta National had stepped in.

He said: “They asked me to take the vest off yesterday, the busy one. Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the Green Jacket."

For the 2025 edition, Day dressed more modestly, with the brand's co-owner Stephen Malbon confirming there had been “a back-and-forth” between the company and Augusta National ahead of the event to ensure the apparel’s approval.

On the bird print idea for the 2026 edition, Malbon told Sports Illustrated: “It's inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning."

It’s not just Day who will be wearing Malbon apparel at The Masters, either, with Sungjae Im and veteran Fred Couples also on board.

Like Day, Im will wear bird prints, although Couples will wear more low-key apparel featuring quarter zips and solids.