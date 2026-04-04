Jason Day's Apparel Will Catch The Eye At The Masters... But Augusta National Has Already Stepped In
The Australian will wear bird print apparel during the 2026 edition of the Augusta National Major - but he's toning down the original plan
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Two years after Jason Day’s Malbon vest went viral at The Masters, the Australian is sure to turn heads at Augusta National again with the brand’s latest apparel.
This time, per Sports Illustrated, the selection of Malbon shirts, vests and the coat Day will wear during Masters week is inspired by the birds of Augusta National, including the red-headed woodpecker, orioles, cardinals, scarlet tanagers, eastern bluebirds, golden finch and blue jays.
Meanwhile, the jacket he will wear during the final day of practice rounds, on Wednesday, will be inspired by birding jackets, including a pocket for binoculars!
While that is sure to get people talking, the original intention was for Day to use even more bold apparel until Augusta National stepped in.
The original plan would have seen Day wear matching bird print pants, too, although Sports Illustrated confirmed the club had requested Day wear a solid print on his pants instead.
That should prevent a recurrence of the situation two years ago, when Day was asked to remove a distinctive Malbon vest, which he wore during the second round.
Day began that tournament wearing baggy pants, before causing an even greater stir on day two, where he sported the Malbon 'Championship vest' with No.313 and the words 'Malbon Golf Championship' emblazoned boldly on the front of it.
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That proved a step too far for the powers-that-be at Augusta National, with Day confirming after the third round that Augusta National had stepped in.
He said: “They asked me to take the vest off yesterday, the busy one. Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the Green Jacket."
For the 2025 edition, Day dressed more modestly, with the brand's co-owner Stephen Malbon confirming there had been “a back-and-forth” between the company and Augusta National ahead of the event to ensure the apparel’s approval.
On the bird print idea for the 2026 edition, Malbon told Sports Illustrated: “It's inspired by Native American beliefs. Each one of these birds has a different meaning."
It’s not just Day who will be wearing Malbon apparel at The Masters, either, with Sungjae Im and veteran Fred Couples also on board.
Like Day, Im will wear bird prints, although Couples will wear more low-key apparel featuring quarter zips and solids.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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