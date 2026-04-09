What Shoe Is Bryson DeChambeau Wearing At The Masters?
Reebok have added a splash of pink to DeChambeau's golf shoes to celebrate the colors of Augusta National
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Bryson DeChambeau arrives at Augusta National as one of the hot favorites to slip on the Green Jacket on Sunday evening. Although he's not in the picks of Golf Monthly's betting expert Baz Plummer, the American enter The Masters fresh off two victories on the LIV tour and no doubt a chip on his shoulder after falling short against Rory McIlroy in 2025.
Those with eagle eyes for limited edition shoes like myself will have noticed the splashes of pink on DeChambeau's shoes this week. The Nano Golf Azalea captures the spirit of the weekend through vivid pink hues and floral touches on the outsole. Reebok say the shoe "blends performance and style with stability, comfort, and grip at its core".
Despite having comedian Kevin Hart on the bag for Wednesday's Par 3 contest, DeChambeau fell short of catching the headlines courtesy to arguably the story of the week so far at Augusta National, Frankie Fleetwood. Nevertheless, Bryson will be hoping his play from Thursday to Sunday will put him in the headlines and help him secure the third major of his career.
The Nano Golf Azalea dropped on 6th April and are available directly from Reebok for $130. You can find them above, alongside some of Bryson's typical attire we'll likely see him wear this week.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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