CJ Cup Byron Nelson Betting Tips 2026: Who Will Challenge The World No.1 In Texas?

As PGA Tour action returns, we head to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

The expert betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ have been in great form, picking three winners since The Players Championship, so expectations are high for our tips this week.

Scottie Scheffler cruised to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson title 12 months ago - and he could do something similar again this week when you consider the gulf in quality between him and the majority of the field.

However, I'm someone who likes to take on the favorite, even if he is the perfect golfing machine, so I have done my research and found three names that I think can challenge strongly in this low-scoring sprint to the line...

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

There isn't a lot of mystery to this event... it's going to be a straight shootout.

I am not overly keen on birdie-fests, but TPC Craig Ranch tends to be just that so finding a player with a good record of going low is key.

The average winning score over the past five years is 25-under-par, with Scheffler posting a ludicrous 31-under total in 2025 to take the title.

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In these types of event I focus on correlation with similar tests (if you can call them that), like the American Express, John Deere Classic and 3M Open.

I would also explore stats like birdie or better percentage, Strokes Gained: Approach and par-5 scoring as they are a great route to finding a winner based on the profile of previous champions.

It goes without saying that I, like many others, expect Scottie Scheffler to win this event comfortably.

He is against a far weaker field than last week at Aronimink and has the perfect game for this event, but in order to help you find a little bit of value I have offered three tips that could topple the World No.1 this week if he isn't on his game...

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Si Woo Kim

Ryo Hisatsune

Kevin Roy

Haotong Li

Stephan Jaeger

Bazza's Best Bets

Top Tip: Si Woo Kim To Win @ BetMGM

Si Woo Kim is a worthy second favorite, in my opinion, and poses the biggest threat to Scottie Scheffler at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Kim has been on fire this season (without winning), banking five top-6 finishes including a runner-up spot at the Farmers Insurance Open and two third place efforts.

Recently, he put on a good show when 3rd at the RBC Heritage and followed that up with a 4th at the Cadillac Championship, but it's his stats that peak my interest.

Si Woo Kim ranks 6th for SG: Approach on the PGA Tour this season, 13th for birdie or better percentage and 9th for bogey avoidance - so has the tools to go low.

He's got good correlating form at the AMEX and the John Deere Classic, so he should have a great chance to add a fifth PGA Tour title to his impressive resume.

Si Woo Kim has a great chance this week considering his form in low-scoring events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next Best: Ryo Hisatsune To Win @ BetMGM

Ryo Hisatsune is not far away from a first PGA Tour win, in my opinion, and he could certainly break his duck at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Hisatsune has four top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up, but he has also been super consistent by making every single cut since the second tournament of the 2026 season.

The Japanese star ranks 18th for birdie or better percentage and 2nd for total birdies this season, demonstrating an ability to score as well as anybody else in this field.

If he can get himself into contention over the weekend, he has the gritty resilience and ability to bounce-back (ranks 6th this season) - meaning he should stick around on Sunday.

Ryo Hisatsune is having an incredible season and I believe he could grab a first PGA Tour win this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Value Tip: Kevin Roy To Win @ BetMGM

My final pick is Kevin Roy, who isn't someone I have tipped much in the past but I was impressed by his numbers nevertheless.

He is a great price this week, especially when you consider that he was 3rd at the John Deere Classic last year - which is played on a venue with similar style greens and a reputation for being a bit of a birdie-fest.

Roy was third in Myrtle Beach last time out, with a 65 on Saturday pushing him into contention, but that type of scoring wasn't a flash in the pan.

The American ranks in the top-30 for birdie or better percentage this season and plays the par-5s well, ranking 14th in the par-5 birdie or better leaders measure.

A first PGA Tour win might be a stretch, especially when coming up against the World No.1, but he has a great chance of being in contention and banking a decent finish.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Sungjae Im To Win @ BetMGM

The Korean has hit the ground running this Spring after a long period on the sidelines with an injury, and he got the harsher conditons at Aronimink to miss the PGA Championship cut by a single stroke.

That means he is nicely rested for this week to hopefully go very low in Texas. Im was T5th at the Truist two weeks ago and I fully expect him to challenge this week on a much easier course.

Pick Two: Eric Cole To Win @ BetMGM

The man who has won 60 times on the Minor League Golf Tour returns to a happy hunting ground this week, having been T5th last year.

Cole has never won a PGA Tour event but he does have two runner-ups and two third-place finishes. He was T5th last time out at the Myrtle Beach Classic so his form is good and he clearly likes TPC Craig Ranch. I can see him cracking the top-10 again.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Jordan Spieth To Win @ BetMGM

Over the last month, it seems Spieth is starting to find some form, as he registered top 18 finishes in three of his last five starts, two of which were at the PGA Championship and The Masters.



At last year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he finished solo fourth, which is one of his strongest results since returning from injury.

Possessing course form, and returning to his home state of Texas, tells me Spieth will continue his strong golf this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

Pick Two: Blades Brown To Win @ BetMGM

The 18-year-old continues to get better and better, with Brown producing some fine results on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour over the last few months.



Finishing runner-up and solo third in two of his last four events on the KFT, a T9th at the Myrtle Beach Classic last time out on the PGA Tour is an indicator of where his game and confidence is.

He doesn't possess many weaknesses, which is why I'm expecting another strong week for the teenager.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record