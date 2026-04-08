Is This The Best Piece Of Augusta-Inspired Apparel For The 2026 Masters?
Of all the special releases to mark The Masters, of which there are many, this one from J.Lindeberg may well be my favorite
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Every year, I play a little competition with myself to find my favorite piece of Masters-inspired limited edition apparel. Some years, I flip and flop between pieces, but other years it is a very easy choice.
After tuning in to the latest issue of Kick Point: Tour Issue, our betting expert Baz Plummer was very complimentary of host Dan Parker's jacket, none other than J.Lindeberg's Bridger Tour Jacket. It's a perfect blend of classic style coupled with the classic green of Augusta National and The Masters Tournament, and I'm already plotting how I can somehow nab it from Dan when I see him next, perhaps challenge him to a match?
It's the standout piece from J.Lindeberg's Augusta Tour Capsule, but not the only one that caught my eye. The retro-style rope hat is a thing of beauty, whilst the hoodie and t shirt also look superb. Victor Hovland's scripting is also available to buy, with the Norwegian sporting more bold designs inspired by the floral colors of Augusta. It isn't quite as bold as Malbon's Birds of Georgia collection that Jason Day will be wearing, but it is eye-catching nonetheless. You can find all the best from the collection below.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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