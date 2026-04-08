Is This The Best Piece Of Augusta-Inspired Apparel For The 2026 Masters?

Every year, I play a little competition with myself to find my favorite piece of Masters-inspired limited edition apparel. Some years, I flip and flop between pieces, but other years it is a very easy choice.

After tuning in to the latest issue of Kick Point: Tour Issue, our betting expert Baz Plummer was very complimentary of host Dan Parker's jacket, none other than J.Lindeberg's Bridger Tour Jacket. It's a perfect blend of classic style coupled with the classic green of Augusta National and The Masters Tournament, and I'm already plotting how I can somehow nab it from Dan when I see him next, perhaps challenge him to a match?

It's the standout piece from J.Lindeberg's Augusta Tour Capsule, but not the only one that caught my eye. The retro-style rope hat is a thing of beauty, whilst the hoodie and t shirt also look superb. Victor Hovland's scripting is also available to buy, with the Norwegian sporting more bold designs inspired by the floral colors of Augusta. It isn't quite as bold as Malbon's Birds of Georgia collection that Jason Day will be wearing, but it is eye-catching nonetheless. You can find all the best from the collection below.