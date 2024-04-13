Jason Day Confirms Augusta National Asked Him To Take Off Malbon Vest At Masters
Jason Day’s apparel turned a fair few heads on Friday, but his Malbon vest was a little too much for Augusta National who asked him to remove it
Jason Day's apparel has been a big talking point at this year's Masters, with the Australian revealing that, on Friday, he was asked to remove his Malbon Championship Vest by Augusta National.
Speaking on Saturday, following his third round, Day stated: "They asked me to take the vest off yesterday (Friday), the busy one. Respectfully, you do that because it's all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament. That's what we're here to do is try and play and win the green jacket."
Being asked to take off the item of clothing, Day did clarify that it wasn't his decision to wear the vest and that it was Malbon who "scripted" him into the apparel, with the former World No.1 explaining that: "They (Malbon) send you the scripting and say, this is what we want you to wear Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and I'm like, okay."
On the first day of the Masters, it was Day's pants that were the big talking point amongst those on social media, with even Sky Sports commentators, Paul McGinley and Sir Nick Faldo, joking that Day ordered a 32" inch waist and got sent a 42".
Day, himself, acknowledged the jokes flying about, humorously stating: "If it's down breeze, these things puff up pretty quick," before adding "Tiger had baggier stuff on in the early 2000s. He did pretty good. I think it's fine."
Although a reason wasn't given by Augusta National, the incident didn't seem to bother Day, who carded rounds of 75 and 73 to make it inside the cut line and earn a spot into the weekend. On Saturday, the 36-year-old then carded a four-over-par round of 76 to sit in a tie for 46th going into the final day.
-
-
