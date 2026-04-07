Malbon Have Released Jason Day's Masters Scripting And I'm Weirdly Obsessed With It

Ahead of the Majors Championships, the biggest brands in golf typically release 'scripting' for their star players, documenting the clothing they will be wearing on each day of the tournament. When they do, golf fans typically only look out for one name - it isn't World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, nor defending champion Rory McIlroy. It isn't Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau or Xander Schauffele either. Instead, we all find ourselves looking out for what World No.41 Jason Day is going to wear - why? Malbon, that's why.

For those unfamiliar, Malbon like to push the boundaries of golf fashion. Two years ago, Day was the talk of Augusta National courtesy of his 'Championship Vest' which caught the eye of patrons and media alike. Day was asked to remove the vest by Augusta National Golf Club after his second round and Malbon now have to pass their designs through the club for approval before the beginning of the tournament each year and 2026 is no different.

The 'Birds Of Georgia' have inspired Day's apparel this year, with Malbon stating the collection is 'inspired by the instinctive energy of flight, each piece is designed to keep you focused, fluid, and ready for whatever the round leads.' Laiden with birds, Day was set to wear matching pants to compliment the rest of the collection, but ANGC requested Day wear a solid print on his pants instead. Nevertheless, you can get your hands on the entire collection directly from Malbon, but maybe check with your home club to see if it violates their clothing rules.