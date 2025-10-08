Alternative Strokes Gained Series: 5 Most Iconic Celebrations In Golf

Strokes Gained has become a huge part of tour golf in recent years, and is even making its way into the amateur game with some of the best shot tracking apps and devices.

For those of you who don't know what Strokes Gained is, the system essentially measures the performance of golfers over a number of key categories.

These include their performance off the tee, on approach, around the green and putting - with strokes gained or lost to the field (or group of other golfers in an amateur's case) depending on the overall average for a particular tournament or timeframe.

But, wouldn't it be cool if we could use a similar system to measure the more nuanced areas of the game... like the best outfits in golf and the most iconic celebrations.

Well, in the absence of a robust measurement, I've created my own system. Question is... do you agree?

Most Iconic Celebrations In Golf

Below is my carefully curated list of the most iconic celebrations in golf history, but I am fairly confident that most of you reading this will have some of your own contenders that haven't quite made my list.

That's not to say they don't warrant mentioning, so why not add to my collection with your own suggestions using the comments box at the bottom of this article.

1. Ian Poulter (Ryder Cup, 2012)

Ian Poulter is one of the best at delivering the full-blooded, passion-punching, inspiring celebrations that we love to see at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

As soon as I considered the question of who would make this list, there was no doubt in my mind that Ian Poulter had to come out on top.

His iconic eye-bulging, primal roar on the 18th green at Medinah Country Club will forever be etched into my memory.

As a young European fan, I still recall the rush of adrenaline and the growing sense of belief that we really could pull off a miracle in the Ryder Cup - which obviously turned out to be the case.

There are, in fact, many Ryder Cup celebrations that are worth mentioning. The controversial Team USA celebration at Brookline in 1999 or perhaps Shane Lowry's outpouring of joy on the 18th green at Bethpage Black - but Poulter takes it hands down.

Strokes Gained: Celebrations: +14.5 (sorry, not sorry!)

2. Jack Nicklaus (The Masters, 1986)

Legend of the game. Iconic celebration. What more is there to say? (Image credit: Getty Images)

While many would argue that Jack Nicklaus' club toss in the 1970 Open Championship was also iconic, and it was, his famous club raise after sinking a monster putt at The Masters is perhaps one of the most recognisable images in golf's history.

Jack Nicklaus, securing his 18th Major title at the age of 46, held his putter aloft as the ball snaked into the hole on the final hole at Augusta National - sealing a truly remarkable feat after a spectacular back nine charge.

The eruption of noise, the "yes sir" from commentary and the fighting spirit of one of the game's greatest ever players. Poetry in motion.

Strokes Gained: Celebrations: +6.00

3. Phil Mickelson (The Masters, 2004)

Mickelson defies gravity as he claims his first Major title in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mickelson had been one of the best around for some time before winning his first Major Championship at The Masters in 2004 - and boy, did he celebrate.

The breakthrough came after 41 Major appearances, with 22 wins on the PGA Tour already in the bag, so it's easy to understand his gravity defying outpouring of emotion.

After sinking the putt, Mickelson leaped into the air with his putter aloft in a movement that might have looked more at home in a choreographed cheer routine - but, you've got to give it to him... it was pretty iconic.

Strokes Gained: Celebrations: +4.20

4. Seve Ballesteros (Open Championship, 1984)

So much about Seve Ballesteros is iconic, including this legendary celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

There have been so many iconic Seve Ballesteros moments, but this is one that many golf fans will be able to recall.

This celebration wasn't necessarily that different to some of the other passion-filled fist pumps seen on the 18th green at hundreds of professional tournaments over the years - but this one had the great Seve Ballesteros fuelling it.

The occasion also made it great, coming at the 1984 Open Championship which was held at the home of golf.

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been the stage for many of these moments, but Seve winning his second Open Championship and a fourth Major title is certainly up there.

His rotating fist pump towards the crowd would soon be adopted as his logo and an image that many remember whenever they think of the great man and his contribution to our game.

Strokes Gained: Celebrations: +2.22

5. Tiger Woods (The Masters, 2005)

Tiger Woods could have a full list to himself, but this one is perhaps the most iconic (Image credit: Getty Images)

How can you have any 'best of' list in golf and not include Tiger Woods? The answer is, you can't.

When I think of iconic Tiger celebrations, none rival the scenes on the 16th green at The Masters in 2005.

On his way to winning the Green Jacket, Tiger miraculously chipped in from a horrible position off the side of the green - creating one of the most recognisable moments in golf history.

The ball slowly manouvered it's way down the hill, hovered over the edge of the hole for what seemed like an age and then toppled in.

Absolute bedlam ensued, a motivated Tiger was fist-pumping and Verne Lundqvist delivered his unforgettable commentary of the whole thing.

Strokes Gained: Celebrations: +1.66*

*Perhaps it was more the occasion than the celebration, but he sneaks in 5th place regardless! My word is final... unless you disagree with me (in which case leave a comment below).