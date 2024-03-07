Arnold Palmer Invitational Cut Rule Explained
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of three Signature Events this year to feature a 36-hole cut
The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill is the PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event of the year after The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.
The new, big money events were brought in as a way of rewarding the PGA Tour's top talent, many of whom may have turned down lucrative LIV Golf offers.
All of the 'signature' events come with huge $20m prize funds and winner's checks of $3.6m-$4m as well as elite, limited fields. Some also don't feature the traditional cut. A cut risks the possibility of the biggest names potentially missing the weekend, and also sees some players go home empty handed.
The benefit of no-cut events ensures broadcasters and tournament organizers have the top players there for all four days and gives every player in the field the guarantee of prize money.
Of the eight big money events, five are cut-free and three have kept their cuts - including this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
That's because it's one of the three Invitationals on the PGA Tour, along with the Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament.
This week's event at Bay Hill features a 36-hole cut where the top 50-and-ties make it through to the weekend as well as those within ten strokes of the lead.
There's just 69 players in the field this week, meaning a maximum of 19 players will be missing the cut and much less if there are players tied.
Arnold Palmer Invitational cut rule
- Top 50 and ties
- Players within ten strokes of the lead
