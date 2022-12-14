The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas

The holidays are fast approaching so it's time to think about the best Christmas golf gifts (opens in new tab) you can buy for your golf obsessed relatives. We've been scouring the web for some of the best deals and there are thousands of products out there, from the best golf bags (opens in new tab) to the best golf gloves (opens in new tab)! And while it may be good to have a lot of choice, it can make picking out the best golf present quite an overwhelming decision.

So how do you go about getting the right gift for those golf loving people in your life? Well that's where we come in. Our expert knowledge as golfers puts us in great stead to help you pick out the best gifts for your family or friends. We've even been round the table here at Golf Monthly HQ and have listed the presents we're asking for this year (opens in new tab)! But obviously not every golfer may want to receive one of the products listed on that guide - so what about a gift that every average golfer around the world might want to receive this Christmas?

(Image credit: Future)

Well, apart from a Golf Monthly magazine subscription, the one piece of equipment that every golfer can unanimously agree on wanting would be a new pack of new golf balls (opens in new tab). Golf balls are a staple item that every player must have in their bag. Without a ball, you can't play! And golfers are always losing golf balls around the course. They can also be quite expensive to buy, and for that reason, there's no doubt that buying a golfer a premium pack of balls (opens in new tab) for Christmas will make their day!

(Image credit: Future)

So what golf balls should you buy as a gift? Well that depends on two things, A) how much you want to spend; and B) the skill level of the golfer you're buying for. Higher-quality balls are typically more expensive than those that are more attributable to beginners or less experienced players. In those top-spec models, like for instance the Titleist Pro V1 (opens in new tab), the TaylorMade TP5 (opens in new tab) or the Callaway ChromeSoft X (opens in new tab), you'll get a ton of features for your money, with experienced players able to capitalize on more distance and better spin control.

Those models do come in at a greater price though, which means they can be bought as an extra special gift if you really want to wow someone this Christmas. Conversely, giving the gift of a golf ball doesn't have to set you back heaps of money with some of the best mid-priced golf balls delivering excellent quality for great value. And what about beginner players? Well sometimes you can often get some excellent value deals on golf balls when buying online. For example, the TaylorMade Soft Response, Titleist TruFeel and Srixon Soft Feel are all forgiving, good-value golf balls that are great for high-handicap players.

(Image credit: MHopley)

So what are you waiting for! Give the gift of greater distance this Christmas with a brand new pack of golf balls! And if you're still stuck on what presents to buy, why not check out our top Christmas gifts for under $50 (opens in new tab).