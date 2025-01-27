Ping G440 Max vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
Ping has upgraded its driver range for 2025, but how does the new G440 Max compare with the outgoing G430 Max? We put both of them to the test to find out.
This is a predictably strong product from Ping that is going to find its way into lots of golf bags in 2025. The addition of the Carbonfly Wrap crown gives a more premium feel than ever before and the spin/launch profile will make this accessible to a broad spectrum of golfers.
For
- The addition of the Carbonfly Wrap crown looks excellent
- Strong data across all parameters
- Improved ball speed off low strikes
Against
- The sole aesthetic will divide opinion
The PING G430 Max looks, feels and plays like a premium driver. We noticed a modest bump in distance without any loss of control compared to the G425 Max. With its’ high tech aesthetic and improved feel, the PING G430 Max driver is a superb all rounder.
For
- Very user friendly
- Offers plenty of forgiveness
- Wonderful shelf appeal
Against
- Only slight distance gains compared to previous generation
Ping G440 Max vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
Over the years, Ping's 'G' family of clubs has become renowned for its user-friendliness. A line that has proved to be popular with Tour pros and everyday golfers alike, the 'G' family has always had a genuinely broad appeal. Unlike most of its competitors who bring out a new line of drivers every 12 months, Ping are on a two year cycle when it comes to producing new drivers. The Ping G425 launched in January 2021 and was an exceptionally popular club. In 2023 came the G430 and now, new for 2025, Ping has introduced the G440 range.
Here at Golf Monthly we loved both the G425 and the G430 drivers, so the question is, can the new G440 match or even surpass the super popular line it is replacing? Improving on performance without losing that broad appeal that made the G430 drivers so successful is a very difficult needle to thread, so we put new and old together in a head to head challenge to see which would come out on top.
This guide should help you decide whether it is worth spending the extra on the new model or saving a couple of hundred bucks on the older version. Or, alternatively, if you already have the G430 Max driver, read on and see whether it is worth your while upgrading to the new Ping G440 Max instead.
Technology
The G430 range saw some significant technological advancements from the G425 range and that was reflected in performance. In our testing there were increases in all key driving statistics and the G430 Max was one of the best drivers of 2023. In comparison to its predecessor it has a slightly thinner face and shallower profile. Meanwhile, the forged variable face thickness delivered more flexing for greater speed and forgiveness across the entire face. The face also featured something called ‘Spinsistency’, which is a variable roll radius that delivers more consistent spin rates and carry distances. There was also less loft low on the face for more ball speed.
Given that it was always going to be difficult to eclipse the impressive G430 Max driver, it's not surprising that the G440 Max is not wildly different. All of the key features that made the G430 so popular remain, but the tech story here is nevertheless an intriguing one. It is based around CG location, or more specifically the lowering of the CG location. In a similar fashion to what TaylorMade has achieved with their new Qi35 driver, Ping has lowered the CG location through multiple weight-saving advancements higher up on the head, which allows that weight to then be distributed lower on the face.
A combination of a shallower face, lightweight carbon crown, and a technology Ping is referring to as Free Hosel design, which helps save significant weight in an attempt to align the CG closer to what Ping calls the 'force line' for faster ball speed, optimal spin and higher launch.
Essentially, lowering the CG will give you more chance to hit high-launching, low-spinning drives that offer maximum distance, while it's also exceptionally forgiving on those thin strikes that come off the bottom of the face. This extra forgiveness is the main advancement from the G430 Max and the newer model definitely has the edge when it comes to tech, as you would expect really.
Looks
In terms of looks, for me, the G430 Max version suffers in comparison to the Ping G430 LST driver, which features the ‘Carbonfly Wrap’, a two-tone effect on the crown of the LST that creates a high tech effect that looks great. For some reason this is missing on the G430 Max and it's a real shame. Having said that, what Ping has always done really well is to make its drivers look generous and easy-to-hit at address, which is the case again here.
The shelf appeal of this driver is impressive and there's a lot to like about the overall aesthetic. One of the reasons for this is the moveable weight in the back of the head, which adds to the high tech aesthetic and gives the fitter that option to really dial the club in for the user.
I have to say that I am a little undecided on the looks of the G440 Max, specifically when it comes to the sole. The blue colorway is a nod to the original ‘G’ range and while I can appreciate a good bit of nostalgia as much as the next guy, I do think it dates the look a little. I also feel that the rest of the sole is a touch on the basic side too. That being said, the 'view from the bag' is largely irrelevant to me personally, as I am more concerned with how a driver looks in the playing position, and from here I think it is excellent.
Thankfully Ping has corrected what I felt was an error in the G430 Max by going with the full Carbonfly Wrap crown, which has upped the looks at address significantly. For reasons I can't quite put my finger on, the G440 Max seems to have a slightly neater footprint. This may just be an optical illusion from the new crown though. The turbulators remain and they always split opinion, but I have to say I have become totally desensitized to them over the years and barely notice them nowadays.
It's difficult to say if the overall looks have improved, because the sole on the G430 range was more appealing than on the newer model, but then the G440 has the Carbonfly Wrap crown that was lacking in the G430 so it's swings and roundabouts. I'll say the G440 just shades it because the look at address is more important to me than what the sole looks like.
Feel
Onto feel and sound now, which for me are very closely linked. The sound you get at impact really influences how you think the driver feels. Don't believe me? Next time you are at the range, try hitting some shots with headphones on. If you're anything like me you will find it difficult to ascertain the feel of the driver because sound is so important.
I enjoyed the lively feel and noise at impact from the G440 Max. The G430 range was also very good in this regard but I did notice a bit of vibration at impact throughout the models, whereas with the G440 Max strikes feel a little smoother and more stable, so the newer model definitely takes this one.
Performance
I found the G440 Max to be predictably strong, compensating for mishits with ease and producing some really nice numbers even when the strike wasn't quite there. To be honest, the only noticeable change in data from G430 Max was in the launch angle category where the G440 Max produced around a degree more for me. This is to be expected from the CG location change. Ping is even suggesting that players may well be able to drop down in loft a touch from what they are used to, thus producing higher ball speed without compromising height.
The back weight works nicely in terms of dialling in flight and has been executed fairly discreetly from a visual point of view, and one other observation I had was that, if like me, you are someone whose miss tends to be low on the face, you will love the entire G440 range because the CG has been moved so much lower, meaning I was seeing much less drop off in ball speed when I caught one a little on the thin side.
Which one should you choose?
Choose the Ping G440 Max if...
- You want a slightly higher launch
- You want extra forgiveness, especially on thin strikes
- You are looking to gain a little more ball speed
Choose the G430 Max if...
- You are looking to spend a bit less
- You want a slightly lower launch
- You value shelf appeal over looks at address
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
