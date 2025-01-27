Ping G440 Max vs Ping G430 Max Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict

Over the years, Ping's 'G' family of clubs has become renowned for its user-friendliness. A line that has proved to be popular with Tour pros and everyday golfers alike, the 'G' family has always had a genuinely broad appeal. Unlike most of its competitors who bring out a new line of drivers every 12 months, Ping are on a two year cycle when it comes to producing new drivers. The Ping G425 launched in January 2021 and was an exceptionally popular club. In 2023 came the G430 and now, new for 2025, Ping has introduced the G440 range.

Here at Golf Monthly we loved both the G425 and the G430 drivers, so the question is, can the new G440 match or even surpass the super popular line it is replacing? Improving on performance without losing that broad appeal that made the G430 drivers so successful is a very difficult needle to thread, so we put new and old together in a head to head challenge to see which would come out on top.

This guide should help you decide whether it is worth spending the extra on the new model or saving a couple of hundred bucks on the older version. Or, alternatively, if you already have the G430 Max driver, read on and see whether it is worth your while upgrading to the new Ping G440 Max instead.

Technology

The G430 range saw some significant technological advancements from the G425 range and that was reflected in performance. In our testing there were increases in all key driving statistics and the G430 Max was one of the best drivers of 2023. In comparison to its predecessor it has a slightly thinner face and shallower profile. Meanwhile, the forged variable face thickness delivered more flexing for greater speed and forgiveness across the entire face. The face also featured something called ‘Spinsistency’, which is a variable roll radius that delivers more consistent spin rates and carry distances. There was also less loft low on the face for more ball speed.

(Image credit: Future)

Given that it was always going to be difficult to eclipse the impressive G430 Max driver, it's not surprising that the G440 Max is not wildly different. All of the key features that made the G430 so popular remain, but the tech story here is nevertheless an intriguing one. It is based around CG location, or more specifically the lowering of the CG location. In a similar fashion to what TaylorMade has achieved with their new Qi35 driver, Ping has lowered the CG location through multiple weight-saving advancements higher up on the head, which allows that weight to then be distributed lower on the face.

A combination of a shallower face, lightweight carbon crown, and a technology Ping is referring to as Free Hosel design, which helps save significant weight in an attempt to align the CG closer to what Ping calls the 'force line' for faster ball speed, optimal spin and higher launch.

Essentially, lowering the CG will give you more chance to hit high-launching, low-spinning drives that offer maximum distance, while it's also exceptionally forgiving on those thin strikes that come off the bottom of the face. This extra forgiveness is the main advancement from the G430 Max and the newer model definitely has the edge when it comes to tech, as you would expect really.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Looks

In terms of looks, for me, the G430 Max version suffers in comparison to the Ping G430 LST driver, which features the ‘Carbonfly Wrap’, a two-tone effect on the crown of the LST that creates a high tech effect that looks great. For some reason this is missing on the G430 Max and it's a real shame. Having said that, what Ping has always done really well is to make its drivers look generous and easy-to-hit at address, which is the case again here.

The shelf appeal of this driver is impressive and there's a lot to like about the overall aesthetic. One of the reasons for this is the moveable weight in the back of the head, which adds to the high tech aesthetic and gives the fitter that option to really dial the club in for the user.

The G430 Max lacks the full Carbonfly Wrap that we see in the G440 model (Image credit: Future)

I have to say that I am a little undecided on the looks of the G440 Max, specifically when it comes to the sole. The blue colorway is a nod to the original ‘G’ range and while I can appreciate a good bit of nostalgia as much as the next guy, I do think it dates the look a little. I also feel that the rest of the sole is a touch on the basic side too. That being said, the 'view from the bag' is largely irrelevant to me personally, as I am more concerned with how a driver looks in the playing position, and from here I think it is excellent.

Thankfully Ping has corrected what I felt was an error in the G430 Max by going with the full Carbonfly Wrap crown, which has upped the looks at address significantly. For reasons I can't quite put my finger on, the G440 Max seems to have a slightly neater footprint. This may just be an optical illusion from the new crown though. The turbulators remain and they always split opinion, but I have to say I have become totally desensitized to them over the years and barely notice them nowadays.

It's difficult to say if the overall looks have improved, because the sole on the G430 range was more appealing than on the newer model, but then the G440 has the Carbonfly Wrap crown that was lacking in the G430 so it's swings and roundabouts. I'll say the G440 just shades it because the look at address is more important to me than what the sole looks like.

The all new G440 Max with the full Carbonfly Wrap on the crown (Image credit: Future)

Feel

Onto feel and sound now, which for me are very closely linked. The sound you get at impact really influences how you think the driver feels. Don't believe me? Next time you are at the range, try hitting some shots with headphones on. If you're anything like me you will find it difficult to ascertain the feel of the driver because sound is so important.

I enjoyed the lively feel and noise at impact from the G440 Max. The G430 range was also very good in this regard but I did notice a bit of vibration at impact throughout the models, whereas with the G440 Max strikes feel a little smoother and more stable, so the newer model definitely takes this one.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

I found the G440 Max to be predictably strong, compensating for mishits with ease and producing some really nice numbers even when the strike wasn't quite there. To be honest, the only noticeable change in data from G430 Max was in the launch angle category where the G440 Max produced around a degree more for me. This is to be expected from the CG location change. Ping is even suggesting that players may well be able to drop down in loft a touch from what they are used to, thus producing higher ball speed without compromising height.

The back weight works nicely in terms of dialling in flight and has been executed fairly discreetly from a visual point of view, and one other observation I had was that, if like me, you are someone whose miss tends to be low on the face, you will love the entire G440 range because the CG has been moved so much lower, meaning I was seeing much less drop off in ball speed when I caught one a little on the thin side.

(Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Ping G440 Max if...

- You want a slightly higher launch

- You want extra forgiveness, especially on thin strikes

- You are looking to gain a little more ball speed

Choose the G430 Max if...

- You are looking to spend a bit less

- You want a slightly lower launch

- You value shelf appeal over looks at address