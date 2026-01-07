Could This Be Portugal’s Best New Golf Course?
The very highly-rated Terras da Comporta golf development has recently doubled in size with the addition of its second magnificent course, the Torre
The Torre Course, Terras da Comporta
- GF: From €200pp
- Stats: Par 72, 6,790 yards
- W: comporta.com/en
Just a mile in from the unspoilt beach at Comporta to the south-east of Lisbon, the Torre Course at Terras da Comporta is the region’s newest gem and a perfect complement and foil to David McLay-Kidd’s very highly-rated Dunas Course. Situated a short drive to its north, this is the first signature design of 2017 Masters Champion, Sergio García, and it opened for play just last Summer.
It is part of a real estate development that will include upwards of 200 high-end homes as well as two luxury hotels, and has already been selected as the ‘World’s Best New Course’ at the World Golf Awards 2025. The design covers a sprawling acreage of gently undulating and timeless dunesland, with the low number of regular bunkers dwarfed by vast swathes of sandscape lining most of the holes.
Tight fairways, small greens and the occasional blind drive pay homage to García’s love for his native Real Valderrama. According to the Spaniard, “We tried to make it challenging yet somewhere that pulls you back and want to play it more and see if you can play it differently.” The short holes are a particular highlight, especially the diminutive 5th, and there is great variety and beauty all the way.
This excellent new course is a fine addition to the magnificent array of golf on offer throughout Portugal, and looks set to soon become a household name.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played over 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.