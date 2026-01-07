Could This Be Portugal’s Best New Golf Course?

The Torre Course, Terras da Comporta

The sandy base is clearly in evidence all the way (Image credit: James Hogg)

GF: From €200pp

From €200pp Stats: Par 72, 6,790 yards

Par 72, 6,790 yards W: comporta.com/en

Looking back down the fourth hole with the sixth running way on the left (Image credit: James Hogg)

Just a mile in from the unspoilt beach at Comporta to the south-east of Lisbon, the Torre Course at Terras da Comporta is the region’s newest gem and a perfect complement and foil to David McLay-Kidd’s very highly-rated Dunas Course. Situated a short drive to its north, this is the first signature design of 2017 Masters Champion, Sergio García, and it opened for play just last Summer.

The fifteenth is the last of the four par 5s (Image credit: James Hogg)

It is part of a real estate development that will include upwards of 200 high-end homes as well as two luxury hotels, and has already been selected as the ‘World’s Best New Course’ at the World Golf Awards 2025. The design covers a sprawling acreage of gently undulating and timeless dunesland, with the low number of regular bunkers dwarfed by vast swathes of sandscape lining most of the holes.

The closing hole on the Torre Course is a demanding but beautiful par 4 (Image credit: James Hogg)

Tight fairways, small greens and the occasional blind drive pay homage to García’s love for his native Real Valderrama. According to the Spaniard, “We tried to make it challenging yet somewhere that pulls you back and want to play it more and see if you can play it differently.” The short holes are a particular highlight, especially the diminutive 5th, and there is great variety and beauty all the way.



This excellent new course is a fine addition to the magnificent array of golf on offer throughout Portugal, and looks set to soon become a household name.