Do Golfers Overcomplicate The Game? The Pursuit Of Perfection Could Actually Be Hurting Your Progress...

Golf is a sport that stands out for many reasons.

An individual game that tests you physically and, primarily, mentally, it's hard to think how hitting a small, white golf ball around a field could be so difficult.

To begin with, the ball doesn't move, it's stationary. What's more, you don't have a big, burly bloke throwing it at you at 100mph, or someone trying to tackle you as you offload it.

On paper, it's a simple game... see ball, hit ball, find ball, repeat. Why then do golfers overcomplicate the sport?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, I must stress that I'm not a mental coach. I'm only speaking from experience and stipulating why I believe players might be struggling, or why they are making it far more difficult for themselves.

For me, I think golfers are always searching for perfection in a sport where perfection doesn't exist, or, at least, is incredibly rare.

A round of golf involves driving, approach play, chipping and putting, and it is unlikely that all these aspects are going to be working fluently with each other at the same time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, we are always looking for perfection and that extra 1%, but that'll only happen through regular practice, rather than constant changes.

Searching For The Quick Fix

Golf's popularity has continued to rise since the Covid pandemic and, at my club, I've noticed more new members joining. It's great to see and, if they need advice, me or other more experienced golfers at the course are happy to give it.

Something I've picked up on, though, especially with some of the new golfers, is that they are expecting a quick fix, rather than playing the long game and grinding out the repetitions.

Take lessons, for example. They are great, I recommend them to anyone; however, what I wouldn't recommend is having them so regularly that you are getting caught up in knots, not knowing which way is up and which way is down.

Bobby Jones stated: "You swing your best when you have the fewest things to think about."

Jones claimed seven US Open and Open Championships, as well as six US and British Amateurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's all well and good searching for the perfect numbers on a launch monitor, or trying to have the perfect swing, but just because it looks 10/10, doesn't mean it's going to translate into something successful. If anything, focusing on it brings in too many thoughts and leads to mistakes.

Assessing my game, I've enjoyed a nice patch of golf recently and that has coincided with simply having one swing thought when stood over the ball, as well as accepting that I have the power to change the outcome of my score with the very next shot.

Perspective is always a good thing, as is hard work. The harder you work, the more natural your swing is going to be, which, in turn, means you will have to think less about it...

How Much Do You Know About Walter Hagen And Bobby Jones?