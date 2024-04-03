Nike Releases $75 Golf Shoe And We Can’t Wait To Try Them Out!
We may have found one of the best value shoes you can buy, with the Nike Infinity G NN recently introduced to the market...
When it comes to golf shoes, golfers are truly spoilt for choice. Whether you are after the most comfortable pair, or perhaps the best casual golf shoes, there are hundreds of models from various manufacturers.
However, there's no arguing that golf equipment, including shoes, can sometimes be an expensive proposition. Some of the best golf shoes, for example, can set you back hundreds of dollars, but help is at hand, with a new Nike model hitting the market for under $100...
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13848370?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/infinity-g-nn-golf-shoes-FgMbtr/FN0555-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes | Available at Nike
Now $75
Could these be one of the best budget shoes on the market? It's rare that you will find a brand new pair of Nike golf shoes for cheaper and, with premium looks and waterproof protection, they are certainly a good value option.
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fnike-infinity-g-nn-golf-shoes-white-pure-platinum-black" data-link-merchant="pntrs.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Also available at Carl's Golf Land
First things first, Nike are known for producing some of the best spiked and best spikeless golf shoes on the market, with their products worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda.
The model we are interested in, though, is the Nike Infinity G NN, a new model from the brand which will cost you just $75. Taking a look at the website, the best Nike golf shoes will usually set you back over $100 so, could this model stake its claim as one of the best budget golf shoes money can buy?
Well, although we haven't tested the model in question, we do know that the Infinity G is inspired by the Nike running shoe, with a revamped outsole pattern helping in wet weather. Like most 'cheaper' golf shoes, they have a water-repellent finish and, if you look at the aesthetics, they could be worn on and off the course, especially as they come in a black or white colorway.
As mentioned, we are big fans of Nike golf shoes and can't wait to get our hands on the Infinity G NN, especially as they offer golfers an affordable option from a premium brand. We often see some of the best adidas golf shoes and best Puma golf shoes popping up in the budget category and, if looks are to go by, we think that these Nike shoes will unquestionably feature in the future.
Available from the official Nike site, they are also on sale at the likes of Carl's Golf Land. However, if the Infinity G NN isn't for you, then we must mention that Nike recently launched some special edition colorways of their NRG golf shoes. The models in question are the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG and Air Pegasus 89 G NRG, with all three providing stunning aesthetics.
