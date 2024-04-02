Nike's 2024 Masters Shoes Have Just Been Launched... And They Might Surprise You!

Arguably the biggest event on the golf calendar, The Masters is a special tournament that sees the world's elite do battle at Augusta National. Because of this, manufacturers often bring out special edition models of their products and, in the case of Nike, it's no different, as the iconic brand have added new colorways to their NRG range of shoes.

Usually, when manufacturers create Masters editions of their shoes they will add the white, yellow and green colors that are famed with Augusta National. Last year, for example, Brooks Koepka was seen wearing a yellow pair of the Infinity Tour NEXT%. However, for 2024, Nike has created something different, with a white, black, blue and 'daybreak' aesthetic making them really stand out.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-infinity-tour-nrg-golf-shoes-gBPrzk/FN6844-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $190 Worn by the likes of Brooks Koepka, the NEXT% 2 is engineered with performance in mind. Featuring a number of changes from its predecessor, this stylish model is now available to purchase.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-zoom-victory-tour-3-nrg-golf-shoes-hhlBrg/FV5287-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $210 As well as Koepka's golf shoe, Rory McIlroy's is also now available in a limited edition colorway. We were such big fans of the Victory Tour 3 shoes that we actually gave them five stars out of five in testing. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-zoom-victory-tour-3-golf-shoes-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-pegasus-89-g-nrg-golf-shoes-R9rKpQ/FN6912-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike

Now $140 Nike has designed the Pegasus 89 G with a classic-street style that is crammed full of technology. Like the other NRG shoes in this list, it has an eye-catching white, black, blue and 'daybreak' colorway.

First things first, these three special edition golf shoes are available from the Nike store right now, as well as Carl's Golf Land on the 3rd April at 10am EST. The theme of the shoes are that they now include a white, black, blue and 'daybreak' colorway that looks extremely premium.

Often, we see special editions of the models above, with Rory McIlroy seen wearing a Ryder Cup and Open Championship edition of the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3. As mentioned, Koepka was wearing the yellow Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% and, for 2024, Nike has updated that shoe model to create the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG.

So, how do the two differ? Well, this model now features more spikes, a brand-new CMP foam and a flatter profile. Although we are yet to get our hands on it, we think these will slide straight in as one of the best Nike golf shoes on the market, especially as the likes of Koepka and multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Tom Kim, have been seen wearing them.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

Moving onto the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, which is a model that made it into our best golf shoe guide. Providing traditional, sporty looks, the new full-grain leather upper provides a supple feel, whilst the comfort comes from an internal strap on the inside and extra padding around the ankle.

Such is the popularity of the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, we often see it decked out in various colorways and styles. Just recently, they were finished in a white/metallic gold/metallic silver finish to celebrate The Players Championship. Now, ahead of The Masters, they have been given an equally eye-catching finish.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

The last model is the brand-new Nike Air Pegasus '89 G NRG, which is a spikeless model that features modern technology in a more vintage-style shoe. Nike are known for producing some of the best spikeless golf shoes and, in the case of the Pegasus, we have confidence in saying this will be challenging within that category.

Based around the original Air Pegasus '89 shoes, they have been re-designed for golf, with a wet rubber integrated traction pattern making way for a synthetic leather overlay to help provide waterproof protection.