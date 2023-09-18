Nike Releases Ryder Cup Special Edition Golf Shoes
The iconic brand are to release a European and American version of their Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes
Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, with the company worn by not just some of the biggest names in golf, but also the biggest and most recognized individuals in sport.
Whenever a big golf tournament comes about, you can be sure that Nike will be releasing a special edition of one of their models, with limited edition designs being seen at the Masters, when Brooks Koepka donned a yellow pair of Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's.
Along with the Masters, Nike staffers were seen wearing Beatles inspired footwear at The Open Championship, with a new design being revealed before the Solheim and Ryder Cups get underway at the end of September.
The pairs in question are the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes, which have seen multiple makeovers in 2023. First things first, they are some of the best Nikes golf shoes on the market, with the USA version unsurprisingly decked out in red, white and blue, with the words “Prestige. Tradition. Passion.” inscribed on the blue insoles.
Along with the wording, we see stars along the iconic Nike swoosh, with the full length mudguard in red running around the whole shoe. There are also lashes of blue on the toe and the insole, with the traditional Nike technology present throughout.
So, that's Team USA's golf shoe, but what about Europe's? Well, again it's the Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes which have received a redesign, with the same wording printed on the blue insoles.
This time around though, the shoe features in yellow and white, with stars running around the upper of the golf shoe. What's more, there are the traditional gold and blue colorways on the back, with yellow, white and dark blue on the sole finishing the ensemble.
Currently, there is no official release date for the special edition shoes but, with the Ryder Cup not far away, you can expect them to be available in store sooner rather than later.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
