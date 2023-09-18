Nike Releases Ryder Cup Special Edition Golf Shoes

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, with the company worn by not just some of the biggest names in golf, but also the biggest and most recognized individuals in sport.

Whenever a big golf tournament comes about, you can be sure that Nike will be releasing a special edition of one of their models, with limited edition designs being seen at the Masters, when Brooks Koepka donned a yellow pair of Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's.

Along with the Masters, Nike staffers were seen wearing Beatles inspired footwear at The Open Championship, with a new design being revealed before the Solheim and Ryder Cups get underway at the end of September.

The pairs in question are the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes, which have seen multiple makeovers in 2023. First things first, they are some of the best Nikes golf shoes on the market, with the USA version unsurprisingly decked out in red, white and blue, with the words “Prestige. Tradition. Passion.” inscribed on the blue insoles.

Along with the wording, we see stars along the iconic Nike swoosh, with the full length mudguard in red running around the whole shoe. There are also lashes of blue on the toe and the insole, with the traditional Nike technology present throughout.

So, that's Team USA's golf shoe, but what about Europe's? Well, again it's the Air Max 1 '86 OG golf shoes which have received a redesign, with the same wording printed on the blue insoles.

This time around though, the shoe features in yellow and white, with stars running around the upper of the golf shoe. What's more, there are the traditional gold and blue colorways on the back, with yellow, white and dark blue on the sole finishing the ensemble.

Currently, there is no official release date for the special edition shoes but, with the Ryder Cup not far away, you can expect them to be available in store sooner rather than later.