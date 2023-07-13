What Shoes Does Tommy Fleetwood Wear?
We take a look at the specific Nike model of shoe the Englishman wears right now.
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the most popular golfers in the world and has long been affiliated with Nike. For a long time he was using Nike golf clubs before they stopped making clubs back in 2016 but he would reunite with the brand by wearing clothes and shoes from the company. But what specific Nike shoes does he wear? Let's take a look.
Fleetwood, after using the Nike Air Max 90G shoes for a long time, he switched to the Nike Tiger Woods '13 shoes in 2023. He usually wears the white colorway but they also come in black as well.
Now unfortunately I am still waiting to test these golf shoes but some basic information on the shoe is as follows. On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, Nike re-released the design which was inspired by Tiger himself. Woods was an enthusiast for Nike Free shoes and as a result he asked for a shoe that gave him the same fit and feel of a shoe he worked out in. The result was the shoe he wore in 2013 in which he nearly won The Masters which you can see below.
Fleetwood's look slightly different but the basic design elements are the same. The engineered outsole mimics and conforms to the natural motion of the foot, coupled with the traction of a lightweight performance golf shoe. This innovative outsole helps you to keep contact with the ground longer ensuring grip and stability. Additionally the shoe has six removable spikes as well as a two-year waterproof warranty.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
