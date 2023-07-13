Tommy Fleetwood is one of the most popular golfers in the world and has long been affiliated with Nike. For a long time he was using Nike golf clubs before they stopped making clubs back in 2016 but he would reunite with the brand by wearing clothes and shoes from the company. But what specific Nike shoes does he wear? Let's take a look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Shoes Does Tommy Fleetwood Wear?

Fleetwood, after using the Nike Air Max 90G shoes for a long time, he switched to the Nike Tiger Woods '13 shoes in 2023. He usually wears the white colorway but they also come in black as well.

Now unfortunately I am still waiting to test these golf shoes but some basic information on the shoe is as follows. On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, Nike re-released the design which was inspired by Tiger himself. Woods was an enthusiast for Nike Free shoes and as a result he asked for a shoe that gave him the same fit and feel of a shoe he worked out in. The result was the shoe he wore in 2013 in which he nearly won The Masters which you can see below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood's look slightly different but the basic design elements are the same. The engineered outsole mimics and conforms to the natural motion of the foot, coupled with the traction of a lightweight performance golf shoe. This innovative outsole helps you to keep contact with the ground longer ensuring grip and stability. Additionally the shoe has six removable spikes as well as a two-year waterproof warranty.