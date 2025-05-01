Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes

Nike is never a brand to shy away from special edition shoes and collaborations. Very recently we saw Rory McIlroy win The Masters in the 'Pink Bloom' Victory Tour 4 golf shoes, and in the world of celebrity endorsements the golf world went mad for the Travis Scott x Jordan golf shoe collab a couple of years ago. Well the brand has recently announced another partnership, with Justin Timberlake, and the result is a total makeover of the popular Victory Tour 4 golf shoes.

These shoes are limited to just 1,981 pairs, a nod to the American's birth year and feature an Italian theme throughout due to it being made there. The coffee and Italy-themed golf shoe is Timberlake’s first collaboration with Nike since his duo of Air Jordan 3s from 2018.

Nike Justin Timberlake x Victory Tour 4 “Raggio Di Sole” Shoe: $500 at Nike The special edition shoes are available only at Nike right now, through the SNKRS app, so you've got to act fast if you want a pair. Only 1,981 pairs are on sale and the shoes will retail for $500.

Getting into specifics on the shoe, it features tan and crimson colors, and it has the phrase ‘Raggio di sole’—Italian for ‘ray of sunshine’— featured throughout the design, on the insoles and the shoebox. You will see the word Montebelluna feature as well on the heel, which is the city in Italy where the shoe and other products are manufactured by Nike.

Inside the shoe there are more details, such as the cork insoles which have a pattern on them that represent stains left by coffee cups, a tag on the tongue signifies Timberlake's birth year and his signature. Final details include the tonal midsole, pink outsole with spikes, and you also get a cool custom shoe box as well, along with matching socks.

Now unfortunately I have not received a pair of these shoes, but I myself actually tested the standard Victory Tour 4 shoes very recently and was very impressed indeed. The build quality is outstanding, and I imagine the Timberlake version will be too given its Italian construction! But back to the standard design. The soft full grain leather feels soft and smooth to the touch and overall the 4 is one of the most comfortable golf shoes I have tested

The foam collar prevented blisters on the heel and thanks to the feedback from Nike athletes, the comfort inside was top-notch too. This is due to the Dynamic Fit system, and the Cushlon midsole, both of which give comfort and stability. The new Flyplate technology also provides superb stability, with the carbon fibre plate flexing as you walk and stiffening when you swing for maximum comfort and grip. not to mention it looks great and is 100% waterproof.

In short the Victory Tour 4 is an excellent golf shoe in its own right, and then when you add in the custom, limited-edition aesthetics of the Timberlake shoe, you have a very enticing package indeed.

