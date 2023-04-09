What Are Brooks Koepka's Yellow Nike Shoes At The Masters?
The American has worn yellow Nike shoes all week at The Masters but what are they?
Brooks Koepka (opens in new tab)'s yellow Nike golf shoes are the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's. Koepka's actually been wearing this second version of the Infinity Tour line for over a year but this model is part of the NRG pack which have Augusta National as the design inspiration.
Brooks Koepka's Nike Shoes | $180 at Nike (opens in new tab)
The great thing about Nike is you can actually buy the special edition shoes. The NRG version is $20 more than the regular model but this is a small price to pay for such a cool Augusta-themed shoe.
On the Nike website it says of the shoes; 'Do you ever daydream about Georgia in the spring? We do. With its peach-fuzz tones complementing a clean base, this version is perfect for a long stroll through a warm, inviting Southern breeze.'
As a result this explains the yellow color, along with the fuzzy kind of exterior, 'Always Fresh' branding on the outsoles of the shoes, and the green Nike label towards the back of the shoe. Oh the insoles also have a cool peach colorway as well.
Like the previous Infinity Tour shoe, these shoes are inspired by Koepka's habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, but they have a number of small design tweaks and a new aesthetic as well.
In the new shoes Nike has listened to feedback on the previous model and sought to improve the design by increasing the overall volume to give your foot more room, putting an extra Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for even more energy transfer through the golf swing, and adding more traction in key areas to help reduce slipping.
I actually tested the regular version of this shoe very recently (this week in fact), and it really was one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) I have tested of late. The grip and stability was good, the comfort was absolutely outstanding (I particularly loved the ankle padding), they look great, and are waterproof.
For more content on the American, take a look at Koepka's what's in the bag (opens in new tab) setup, or learn more about his wife Jena Sims (opens in new tab), or caddie Ricky Elliott (opens in new tab).
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
