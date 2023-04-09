What Are Brooks Koepka's Yellow Nike Shoes At The Masters?

Brooks Koepka (opens in new tab)'s yellow Nike golf shoes are the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG's. Koepka's actually been wearing this second version of the Infinity Tour line for over a year but this model is part of the NRG pack which have Augusta National as the design inspiration.

(opens in new tab) Brooks Koepka's Nike Shoes | $180 at Nike (opens in new tab) The great thing about Nike is you can actually buy the special edition shoes. The NRG version is $20 more than the regular model but this is a small price to pay for such a cool Augusta-themed shoe.

On the Nike website it says of the shoes; 'Do you ever daydream about Georgia in the spring? We do. With its peach-fuzz tones complementing a clean base, this version is perfect for a long stroll through a warm, inviting Southern breeze.'

As a result this explains the yellow color, along with the fuzzy kind of exterior, 'Always Fresh' branding on the outsoles of the shoes, and the green Nike label towards the back of the shoe. Oh the insoles also have a cool peach colorway as well.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the previous Infinity Tour shoe, these shoes are inspired by Koepka's habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, but they have a number of small design tweaks and a new aesthetic as well.

In the new shoes Nike has listened to feedback on the previous model and sought to improve the design by increasing the overall volume to give your foot more room, putting an extra Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for even more energy transfer through the golf swing, and adding more traction in key areas to help reduce slipping.

I actually tested the regular version of this shoe very recently (this week in fact), and it really was one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) I have tested of late. The grip and stability was good, the comfort was absolutely outstanding (I particularly loved the ankle padding), they look great, and are waterproof.

