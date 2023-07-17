Nike Players At The Open Set To Wear Beatles-Inspired Shoes At Royal Liverpool
Nike staffers will be donning shoes designed with the iconic brand in mind!
Whenever a Major championship comes around, you can be sure that brands are going to release special editions of their equipment, with Nike no different. At the three men's Majors, we saw Bruce Koepka wearing limited edition versions of the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRG, with the iconic manufacturer now taking inspiration from one of the biggest bands to ever grace the planet, for The 151st Open Championship.
Being staged at Royal Liverpool, it's only right that inspiration is drawn from The Beatles, with three models of golf shoes receiving a redesign with the words 'Play To Live' adorning the Nike Swoosh.
The models in question are the Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG, Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%, which all have design features relating to one of the most influential bands of all time.
It's not as if The Beatles weren't golf fans either, with the band using golf as a backdrop for their 1964 single cover: 'Eight Days A Week / I'm A Loser'. In the image, Paul McCartney is seen cross-legged whilst yielding an old putter, whilst the other three members are stood next to him as he putts.
Anyway, back to the design, with the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG featuring details like a groovy pattern on the mudguards and the lateral White Swooshes housing the phrase “Play To Live” in a 60s style font. The phrase is also spotted on the insoles, while the heels read “Live To Play” in a similar font.
Along with the Air Max 1, there is also the Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%, which also have 'Live To Play' on the Swoosh, as well as 'Play To Live' on the sole. What's more, these are on sale to the public and you can expect Nike staffers to be wearing them during the week of The Open.
As the world's elite make their way to Royal Liverpool for the final men's Major of the year, it will be Cameron Smith that will be looking to defend the title he won in dramatic fashion at St Andrews just 12 months ago.
Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G NRG Golf Shoes | $170 at Nike
Grab these limited edition shoes for $170 at the Nike website!
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% | £179 at Golf Poser
Brooks Koepka has been seen wearing a yellow pair of these at The Masters.
