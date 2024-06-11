Nike Have Just Revealed Their US Open Inspired Golf Shoes... And Here's How To Get Them!
We are deep into Major season and, for 2024, Nike have released their third special edition collection of golf shoes, this time around the US Open!
As you may have noticed in 2024, Nike have introduced special editions of their golf shoes for the Major tournaments, with the Masters and PGA Championship all seeing various different makeovers.
Beginning in mid-June, the third men's Major gets underway at Pinehurst No.2 as the US Open hones into view for the world's elite. Known for being the hardest test in golf, Nike have released a redesign of three of their most recognized models and these are now live on various sites.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike
Now $210
When we tested the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 we thought it was one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department, the performance was excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe | Available at Carl's GolfLand
Now $189.99
The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 golf shoe is one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. The comfort and stability on offer out of the box is outstanding and the fresh, modern styling really catches our eye.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoes | Available at Nike
Now $140
Stunning looks and incredible on/off course versatility is all packaged up in a comfortable and grippy golf shoe that will keep sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike very happy indeed.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG Golf Shoe Review
The three golf shoes that have received a makeover are the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Air Pegasus '89, a trio of models which you will see Nike staffers, like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, donning the week of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.
Called the "Accept & Embrace" collection, all three feature in a 'white, midnight navy and Aquarius blue' colorway, with Nike continuing to use tones and aspects inspired by the venue course and the State it's being held in.
According to reports, the dark and light blue follows the theme of NBA legend, Michael Jordan's alma mater, whilst the words 'Accept' and 'Embrace' feature on the tongue labels, shoelace ends and insoles. To top it of, the number 2 features on the heel of all three models, paying homage to the Pinehurst No.2.
Available at the official Nike website, as well as the likes of Carl's GolfLand, all three models feature the technology you know and love, with all three ranking amongst the best Nike golf shoes that money can buy.
Such was the performance of the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 that they actually feature amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market, whilst the Pegasus '89 will appeal to the sneaker golf shoe fans, with the aesthetic one of our favorites!
According to reports, the footwear will go on sale on Tuesday 11th July at 10am EST, with the main event, the US Open, getting underway on Thursday 13th June. Coming into the tournament, Wyndham Clark defends following his one shot victory over McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
