Nike Have Just Revealed Their US Open Inspired Golf Shoes... And Here's How To Get Them!

As you may have noticed in 2024, Nike have introduced special editions of their golf shoes for the Major tournaments, with the Masters and PGA Championship all seeing various different makeovers.

Beginning in mid-June, the third men's Major gets underway at Pinehurst No.2 as the US Open hones into view for the world's elite. Known for being the hardest test in golf, Nike have released a redesign of three of their most recognized models and these are now live on various sites.

The three golf shoes that have received a makeover are the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 and Air Pegasus '89, a trio of models which you will see Nike staffers, like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, donning the week of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

Called the "Accept & Embrace" collection, all three feature in a 'white, midnight navy and Aquarius blue' colorway, with Nike continuing to use tones and aspects inspired by the venue course and the State it's being held in.

According to reports, the dark and light blue follows the theme of NBA legend, Michael Jordan's alma mater, whilst the words 'Accept' and 'Embrace' feature on the tongue labels, shoelace ends and insoles. To top it of, the number 2 features on the heel of all three models, paying homage to the Pinehurst No.2.

Available at the official Nike website, as well as the likes of Carl's GolfLand, all three models feature the technology you know and love, with all three ranking amongst the best Nike golf shoes that money can buy.

Such was the performance of the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 and Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 that they actually feature amongst the best spiked golf shoes on the market, whilst the Pegasus '89 will appeal to the sneaker golf shoe fans, with the aesthetic one of our favorites!

According to reports, the footwear will go on sale on Tuesday 11th July at 10am EST, with the main event, the US Open, getting underway on Thursday 13th June. Coming into the tournament, Wyndham Clark defends following his one shot victory over McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club.