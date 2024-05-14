Just Dropped! Nike Unveils 2024 PGA Championship Special Edition Shoes

This week we have the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club and as a result Nike has unveiled a second NRG range of golf shoes, following on from the white Masters collection that were released in April.

Nike has decided to push the boat out a bit more with the PGA Championship collection. Nike says; 'This special edition Infinity Tour has barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges that nod to Kentucky. A wood grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and a tree trunk-inspired outsole highlight a design rooted in tradition and timber.'

Indeed this color finish is present on the other two shoes in the collection as well, Rory's Victory Tour 3's and then the Pegasus 89's. Obviously this finish will divide opinion but I really like them. They offer something different which is the whole point of special edition shoes right? What is great about Nike golf shoes like this is they are available for anyone to buy which is why we have included some handy links below.

First things first, these three special edition golf shoes are available from the Nike store right now, as well as Carl's Golf Land on the 14th May at 10am EST. The theme of the shoes is to celebrate Kentucky, the host state of the 2024 PGA Championship.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

We actually tested Koepka's latest golf shoe recently and we enjoyed the performance on offer. It now features more spikes, a brand-new CMP foam and a flatter profile, resulting in an extremely comfortable golf shoe. The cushioned insole, midsole foam, and Flyweave material all aided comfort whilst the stability and traction was good too. We also really like the two-year waterproof warranty, and the fact these are 100% waterproof.

Moving onto the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3, which is a model that made it into our best golf shoe guide. Providing traditional, sporty looks, the new full-grain leather upper provides a supple feel, whilst the comfort comes from an internal strap on the inside and extra padding around the ankle. Again, they were very comfortable, look great and offer good traction and stability too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

Nike are known for producing some of the best spikeless golf shoes and, in the case of the Pegasus, we have confidence in saying this will be challenging within that category. Designed to be used just about anywhere they are very comfortable indeed because the underfoot cushioning was remarkably soft, and the hidden Zoom Air unit in the heel gave a rebound feeling when walking.

Based around the original Air Pegasus '89 shoes, they have been re-designed for golf, with a wet rubber integrated traction pattern for grip, and a synthetic leather overlay to help provide waterproof protection.