Need To Re-Stock Your Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are The 11 Best Amazon Spring Sale Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls on Amazon and elsewhere.
Amazon's chief shopping event of the year may be Prime Day later this year but the company's Big Spring Sale is here and runs from the 20th to the 25th of March, which is perfect timing for us golfers because we are all gearing up for the spring and summer.
There are a number of Amazon Spring Sale golf deals available and golf balls are especially in demand at this time of year as we look to restock our supplies and replace all the balls we lost last year. Additionally we have included some ball deals from other sites too as some are excellent from PGA TOUR Superstore and Carl's Golfland in particular.
Every golfer needs golf balls and some of us need more than others. This can be expensive, particularly if you're the type of golfer who likes to play with a premium set of balls, as you'll often find yourself parting with a small fortune for a box of 12.
However, there are some nifty savings to be had in this Spring Sale and no matter whether you are looking for the best distance golf balls or whether you are a slower swinger who uses soft golf balls, there are some great deals to be had. Here we bring you some of the best golf ball deals we've found so far, both on Amazon and elsewhere. If you need even more advice on what golf balls to buy, check out our buyers guides that will run you through the best golf balls on the market.
Amazon
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTaylorMade-2021-TP5x-Balls-White%2Fdp%2FB08QSMGLBL%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">TaylorMade 2021 TP5X Pix Golf Balls | 30% off at Amazon
Was $52.99 Now $36.94
Used by Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler, the TP5x Pix does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that offers a firmer feel. This ball performed well for us in the wind and offers good distance and levels of consistency off the tee, while the unique markings help on the greens.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-2021-tp5x-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5x Pix Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2021-TaylorMade-TP5-Golf-Balls%2Fdp%2FB08QSMXRN3%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Balls | 38% off at Amazon
Was $52.99 Now $33.08
The TP5 is softer than the TP5x and spins a little more. We found in testing that it gave us a solid combination of distance and spin with a feel that is hard to match, so much so that even <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/gear/gear-blog/whats-in-the-bag/rory-mcilroy-whats-in-the-bag-111532" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Rory McIlroy has put this ball into play.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/taylormade-2021-tp5-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FVice-Golf-Balls-White-Dozen%2Fdp%2FB018ITOAS2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Vice Pro Golf Balls | 39% off at Amazon
Was $54.99 Now $33.75
With good durability, all-round performance and three color options (Lime, Red & White), Vice Golf Pro balls offer a more than reasonable alternative at a modest price, especially if you buy in bulk – which is always advised as it improves consistency compared to switching models every round.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/vice-golf-pro-balls" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBridgestone-Golf-Contact-Balls-Yellow%2Fdp%2FB0BN4NFX78%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">2023 Bridgestone Golf e12 Contact Golf Balls | 27% off at Amazon
Was $34.99 Now $25.63
Bridgestone’s e12 Contact ball stays on the clubface longer and flies straighter thanks to its quirky dimple design that ramps up energy transfer at impact. This makes it an ideal choice for the golfer who may be struggling for accuracy. There are several colors to choose from, with the Matte Yellow currently offering the biggest discount.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/bridgestone-e12-contact-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Bridgestone e12 Contact Golf Balls Review
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=114531&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBridgestone-Tour-Golf-Balls-Dozen-Yellow%2Fdp%2FB09Q4J59KC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_34%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">2022 Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Golf Balls | 23% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $38.40
Extremely high levels of spin make this a really effective and fun ball around the greens. Well struck pitch shots stop obediently on the second bounce and the spin on longer approach shots gives increased confidence to attack pins.
PGA TOUR Superstore/Carl's Golfland
We know, we may have bent the rules slightly here but we have actually spotted some excellent deals on other sites too such as PGA TOUR Superstore and Carl's Golfland.
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ftrufeel-2022-golf-balls%2F2000000026662.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Titleist Trufeel 2022 Golf Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $24.99 Now $19.99
The Titlest TruFeel golf ball is ideal for those low to mid-swing speed players who want a soft, value for money golf ball with decent level of control around the greens.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/titleist-trufeel-2022-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Titleist Trufeel 2022 Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fcallaway-chrome-soft-triple-track-golf-balls-2022" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"" target="_blank">Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls | 10% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and into the greens. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft, as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/callaway-chrome-soft-balls-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"" target="_blank">Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fmizuno-rb-tour-golf-balls-2023" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"" target="_blank">Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
You will struggle to find a Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/mizuno-rb-tour-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"" target="_blank">Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fz-star-xv-divide-golf-balls%2F2000000026646.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"" target="_blank">Srixon Z Star XV Divide Golf Balls | 22% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $44.99 Now $34.97
The Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball 2023 offers a firmer option to the Z-Star and is ideal for those with higher swing speeds. Despite the firmer feel it has plenty of spin and control and the yellow option will make this a great winter ball.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/srixon-z-star-xv-golf-ball-2023-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"">Srixon Z Star XV Golf Balls Review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Ftour-b-rx-2018-golf-balls%2F1000000018567.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"" target="_blank">2018 Bridgestone Golf Tour B RX Golf Balls | 33% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $44.99 Now $29.98
For golfers with more moderate swing speeds, Bridgestone's Tour B RX golf ball has plenty to offer on the course. It delivers on its promise of distance while also providing the greenside control that golfers expect from a premium golf ball. And it’s as good in the wind as anything we’ve tested.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/bridgestone-2022-tour-b-rx-golf-ball-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"" target="_blank">Bridgestone Golf Tour B RX Golf Ball review
<a href="https://pga-tour-superstore.pxf.io/c/221109/1414697/16839?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Favx-2022-golf-balls%2F2000000026660.html" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"" target="_blank">2022 Titleist AVX Golf Balls | 18% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99
The Titleist AVX 2022 golf ball is an improvement on the previous version as it does offer a little more control around the green due to its premium cover. This ball is ideal for those golfers who prefer soft feel from a low spinning ball.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/balls/titleist-avx-golf-ball-2022-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="pgatoursuperstore.com"" target="_blank">Titleist AVX 2022 Golf Ball review
