Need A New Putter? Christmas Is A Great Time For Superb Discounts On Flat Sticks

The festive season is fast approaching, which means there are tons of amazing deals to be had on all kinds of golf equipment, including putters! Putters can be one of the best items to get a discount on during the Christmas period, and are one of the best Christmas golf gifts (opens in new tab) you can also give to any golf-obsessed relative.

A brand new flat stick can set you back a lot of money, with some premium offerings (opens in new tab) costing well over $200! That's a large sum of money to part with, even if the putter is the most important club in your golf bag!

In short, it's crucial that that you have a good and reliable flat stick, as they can really help you save shots on the course. For that reason, I advise you to take advantage of the fantastic deals I've found below on some of the best golf putters on the market. From beginner putters (opens in new tab) to the best mallet putters (opens in new tab), I've sourced a range of deals that cater to all kinds of players. Check them out below!

US Putter Deals

TaylorMade Spider GT Single Bend Putter | 29% off at The PGA Superstore

Was $349.99 Now $249.98 The look of this putter is something that we have rarely seen before, with the wing design including angular features and 'extreme perimeter weighting' for superb forgiveness.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Review.

Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 Plumbers Neck Putter | 33% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $199.99 Now $134.99 Cleveland once again features on this list, with the Frontline 4.0 a steal for under $135. Currently, you can grab a 33% discount on a number of models, with there being plenty of options and variety out there this Christmas.

Odyssey Golf 2021 White Hot OG Putter | $30 off at Amazon

Was $229.99 Now $199.99 One of the best Odyssey putters on the market, the White Hot OG comes in the classic Anser style that combines looks with heel and toe weighting. Available in a variety of Odyssey ranges, the #1 shape in the White Hot OG version performs like the White Hot putter of old, but with today's technology.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299 Now $199 Previously used by Tour pros like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, I had to put the Spider Tour on this list. This, now legendary putter, has won a lot of money out on Tour and is a favorite for its looks, easy alignment and high MOI. Plus, with $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf it's an absolute steal!

Read our full TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter Review

Odyssey Stroke Lab R-Ball S Putter | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy

Was $249.99 Now $179.99 This is a superb saving on a high quality putter at Golf Galaxy. Firstly, it features Odyssey's spectacular Stroke Lab shaft, which has seen weight saving of around 40 grams. This R-Ball S shape is a rounded mallet that features a mixture of Odyssey's famous two-ball alignment aid and regular lines to frame the ball.

Read our full Odyssey Stroke Lab R-Ball S Putters Review.

UK Deals

Odyssey 2022 Red Ten Putter | Save £160 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £329.99 Now £169.99 This is without doubt one of the most stable putters money can buy right now and, with £160 off at the minute, it is a bit of a steal in my opinion. The Odyssey Ten shape was refined for 2022 and has a super MOI for consistent speeds and direction on the greens. It features the Stroke Lab shaft that has become so popular on Tour as well as the Microhinge insert for improved forward roll.

Read our full Odyssey 2022 Red Ten Putter Review.

Odyssey Stroke Lab #7 Ladies Golf Putter| £70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was £239.99 Now £169.99 Odyssey are creators of some of the best putters on the market, with one of their models, the Stroke Lab Seven S, now under £170! That's a huge saving of £70 on a fantastic women's putter that'll help you stop three-putting and save a ton of shots off your round.