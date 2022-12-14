Need A New Putter? Christmas Is A Great Time For Superb Discounts On Flat Sticks
High quality putters don't have to be expensive, so I've found a ton of great deals on some of the best flat sticks on offer during the festive period
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Need A New Putter? Christmas Is A Great Time For Superb Discounts On Flat Sticks
The festive season is fast approaching, which means there are tons of amazing deals to be had on all kinds of golf equipment, including putters! Putters can be one of the best items to get a discount on during the Christmas period, and are one of the best Christmas golf gifts (opens in new tab) you can also give to any golf-obsessed relative.
A brand new flat stick can set you back a lot of money, with some premium offerings (opens in new tab) costing well over $200! That's a large sum of money to part with, even if the putter is the most important club in your golf bag!
In short, it's crucial that that you have a good and reliable flat stick, as they can really help you save shots on the course. For that reason, I advise you to take advantage of the fantastic deals I've found below on some of the best golf putters on the market. From beginner putters (opens in new tab) to the best mallet putters (opens in new tab), I've sourced a range of deals that cater to all kinds of players. Check them out below!
US Putter Deals
TaylorMade Spider GT Single Bend Putter | 29% off at The PGA Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $349.99 Now $249.98
The look of this putter is something that we have rarely seen before, with the wing design including angular features and 'extreme perimeter weighting' for superb forgiveness.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Review (opens in new tab).
Cleveland Golf Frontline 4.0 Plumbers Neck Putter | 33% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)
Was $199.99 Now $134.99
Cleveland once again features on this list, with the Frontline 4.0 a steal for under $135. Currently, you can grab a 33% discount on a number of models, with there being plenty of options and variety out there this Christmas.
Odyssey White Hot OG Women's 2-Ball Putter | $30 off at the PGA Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $229.99 Now $199.98
If you have a stroke that is far from confident, and you especially struggle with holing out, then this putter could be what you've been looking for, as it is one of the best women's putters (opens in new tab) out there!
Read our full Odyssey White Hot OG Women's Review. (opens in new tab)
Odyssey Golf 2021 White Hot OG Putter | $30 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $229.99 Now $199.99
One of the best Odyssey putters (opens in new tab) on the market, the White Hot OG comes in the classic Anser style that combines looks with heel and toe weighting. Available in a variety of Odyssey ranges, the #1 shape in the White Hot OG version performs like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.
TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)
Was $299 Now $199
Previously used by Tour pros like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, I had to put the Spider Tour on this list. This, now legendary putter, has won a lot of money out on Tour and is a favorite for its looks, easy alignment and high MOI. Plus, with $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) it's an absolute steal!
Read our full TaylorMade Spider Tour Putter Review (opens in new tab)
Evnroll ER11v Short Slant Mallet Putter | 20% off at the PGA Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $409.99 Now $329.98
Offering plenty of forgiveness with fantastic alignment lines and a grooved Sweet Face that creates a more consistent roll, this Evnroll putter is one of the best for forgiveness (opens in new tab) on the market right now!
Read our full Evnroll ER11v Short Slant Mallet Putter Review.
(opens in new tab)
Odyssey Stroke Lab R-Ball S Putter | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy
(opens in new tab)
Was $249.99 Now $179.99
This is a superb saving on a high quality putter at Golf Galaxy. Firstly, it features Odyssey's spectacular Stroke Lab shaft, which has seen weight saving of around 40 grams. This R-Ball S shape is a rounded mallet that features a mixture of Odyssey's famous two-ball alignment aid and regular lines to frame the ball.
Read our full Odyssey Stroke Lab R-Ball S Putters Review. (opens in new tab)
TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter | $75 off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)
Was $299.99 Now $224.99
The TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback will really suit those who struggle with alignment and consistency, as the tungsten stability bars help keep the face square to the line. That makes it one of the most forgiving putters (opens in new tab) out there.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter Review (opens in new tab).
UK Deals
TaylorMade Spider GT Single Bend Putter | £80 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £279.99 Now £199.99
One of the best TaylorMade putters (opens in new tab) on the market is now £80 off, with the Spider GT under £200 in this fantastic deal. Its design provides great stability and forgiveness and will make a fantastic addition to your golf bag.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Review (opens in new tab).
Cleveland Golf Frontline 8.0 Single Bend Putter | 44% off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £179.99 Now £99.99
There are an array of Cleveland putters on offer at Scottsdale Golf this Christmas, with the Frontline 8.0 one of the most recognized. Cleveland are known for producing some of the best cheap putters (opens in new tab) and you can grab a 44% discount on a number of models.
Read our full Cleveland Golf Frontline Review. (opens in new tab)
Odyssey 2022 Red Ten Putter | Save £160 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £169.99
This is without doubt one of the most stable putters money can buy right now and, with £160 off at the minute, it is a bit of a steal in my opinion. The Odyssey Ten shape was refined for 2022 and has a super MOI for consistent speeds and direction on the greens. It features the Stroke Lab shaft that has become so popular on Tour as well as the Microhinge insert for improved forward roll.
Read our full Odyssey 2022 Red Ten Putter Review (opens in new tab).
Odyssey Stroke Lab #7 Ladies Golf Putter| £70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
Was £239.99 Now £169.99
Odyssey are creators of some of the best putters (opens in new tab) on the market, with one of their models, the Stroke Lab Seven S, now under £170! That's a huge saving of £70 on a fantastic women's putter that'll help you stop three-putting and save a ton of shots off your round.
TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Single Bend Putter| £80 off at Scottsdale Golf
(opens in new tab)
Was £279.99 Now £199.99
Another excellent offering from TaylorMade is the Spider GT Rollback, which could be one of the best mallet putters (opens in new tab) on the market right now. It is a very forgiving putter that delivers a smooth roll on the greens and an excellent feel on impact.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback Review (opens in new tab).
Odyssey 2Ball Ten Golf Putter | Save £160 at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £169.99
These putters don’t swing themselves, but they pretty much do everything else. Forgiving and consistent, you should find your performance on the greens improve if you make the switch, especially if you are already used to the look and feel of a mallet putter. For a whopping great saving of £160, what's not to like?
Read our full Odyssey 2Ball Ten Golf Putter Review (opens in new tab)
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and has recently obtained his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. He also currently writes for the the MailOnline's sports desk, working on all things from football to rugby union.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
The Harsh Realities Of Finances In the Women's Game
Lewine Mair highlights the lack of support for the UK's female golfers when they make the transition from amateur to pro
By Lewine Mair • Published
-
The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas
What is the one gift that every golfer wants to receive this Christmas?
By Ed Carruthers • Published