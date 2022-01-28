TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback Putter Review

The TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback putter is one of a range of larger mallets that offers golfers bold designs with plenty of forgiveness.

The style is similar to that shown in our TaylorMade Spider GT Rollback putter review, but as the name suggests, there is a notch section in the rear of the putter. This moves weight to the edges of the putter where 86 grams of tungsten sits in each bar around the heel and toe of the putter. Like our TaylorMade Spider GT putter review, the rest of the putter is made from lighter 6061 aluminium so this makes the Notchback very stable through the stroke.

It also gives it a slightly heavier feel than the Rollback, which is a good thing as this can help the tempo of your stroke, which is also aided and abetted by the Fluted Feel steel shaft and it’s softer section 5cm above the hosel.

(Image credit: MHopley)

You can get the Notchback in a face balanced single bend hosel, or a small slant hosel that will create 30° of toe hang for those who prefer a little opening and closing of the face through their stroke.

The long alignment line on the Notchback is great for aiming and sits within a notch that is the same width as a golf ball so your eyes can continue to follow lines through the putter head and ball to the hole. There is quite a thick 14.5mm leading edge which gives the head quite a chunky look and does create the right angle contrast with the alignment line, but might not appeal to everyone.

(Image credit: MHopley)

What should appeal to everyone is the sound from the revamped PureRoll 2 insert that adds aluminium bars at 4° to a firmer TPU to impart a better roll. This is a good enhancement to the already excellent original PureRoll insert from the TaylorMade Spider X putter and should appeal more to those who use a soft golf ball for extra sound feedback.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The Tri-Sole design features a wide centre section with cambered heel and toe panels that create the space for a little variation in the 70° lie if you like to vary your hands position a little, not that you should as it then affects the efficiency of the CG weighting. It is better than a flat sole and harks back to the shape of mallets of old such as the wonderfully named Fat Lady Swings.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback is suitable for all golfers and will really suit those who struggle with alignment and consistency as the tungsten stability bars help keep the face square to ensure that even your off centre hits have more chance of making it to the hole.