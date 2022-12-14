Looking For A GPS Device? These Models Are Now Cheaper Than Ever At Christmas

GPS devices play a huge part in your golf game and can make a huge improvement when used out on the course. Not only do they provide the most accurate yardages, but some models even have slope capability, which can readjust said distances for even more accurate readings.

They really are fantastic bits of technology and, currently, with Christmas on the horizon, you can grab a number of the best golf GPS (opens in new tab) devices, including watches and lasers for fantastic discounts.

Some of the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) and best golf watches (opens in new tab) can cost a vast amount of pounds and dollars but, with up to $/£100 off an array of products, you can guarantee that you will save a fair amount of cash on items that will save you shots on the golf course.

Below, we have taken a look through the best deals we have spotted on GPS', with Golf Monthly also creating a list of what we want this Christmas (opens in new tab), as well as the best golf gifts (opens in new tab) also available right now!

US Deals

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) SkyCaddie SX400 | 17% off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £299.95 Now £248.90 The SkyCaddie SX400 may be a slightly older model, but it is still one of the best golf GPS' (opens in new tab) on the market. It comes with a number of different features which are designed to help your golf game and, what's more, it is currently under £250.

(opens in new tab) Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £119.99 Now £89.99 A rangefinder with Slope can provide even more accurate and precise yardages. With the Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder (opens in new tab), you get an accurate rangefinder at a very affordable price.