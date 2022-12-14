Looking For A GPS Device? These Models Are Now Cheaper Than Ever At Christmas
Have your eye on a GPS device? Well, right now, you can pick up a number of models for discounted prices
GPS devices play a huge part in your golf game and can make a huge improvement when used out on the course. Not only do they provide the most accurate yardages, but some models even have slope capability, which can readjust said distances for even more accurate readings.
They really are fantastic bits of technology and, currently, with Christmas on the horizon, you can grab a number of the best golf GPS (opens in new tab) devices, including watches and lasers for fantastic discounts.
Some of the best rangefinders (opens in new tab) and best golf watches (opens in new tab) can cost a vast amount of pounds and dollars but, with up to $/£100 off an array of products, you can guarantee that you will save a fair amount of cash on items that will save you shots on the golf course.
Below, we have taken a look through the best deals we have spotted on GPS', with Golf Monthly also creating a list of what we want this Christmas (opens in new tab), as well as the best golf gifts (opens in new tab) also available right now!
US Deals
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder | 19% off at PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $399.99 Now $324.98
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder (opens in new tab) was given five stars out of five in our review and, with a near 20% discount, this the cheapest we have seen this model.
Shot Scope Pro LX+ | $50 off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)
Was $349.99 Now $299.99
The Shot Scope Pro LX+ (opens in new tab) is a 3-in-1 device that provides a laser, GPS and shot tracking, with the Pro LX+ now under $300 in this fantastic deal at Rock Bottom Golf.
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder | Now $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
Was $269.99 Now $199.99
A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price, the Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder (opens in new tab) is now under $200 this Christmas.
TecTecTec Golf KLYR Laser Rangefinder | 33% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)
Was $189.99 Now $129.99
Compact, stylish, and functional, the TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinder (opens in new tab) is already one of the best budget golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) before this superb deal. Currently, it is a third off and under $130!
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
Was $399.99 Now $299.98
This is one of the best GPS watches on the market and, with $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods, the Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch (opens in new tab) offers incredible value for money.
Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch | 33% off at PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $149.99 Now $99.99
This Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch (opens in new tab) secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2022 (opens in new tab), with it being a very solid and affordable GPS watch at under $100.
UK Deals
SkyCaddie SX400 | 17% off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £299.95 Now £248.90
The SkyCaddie SX400 may be a slightly older model, but it is still one of the best golf GPS' (opens in new tab) on the market. It comes with a number of different features which are designed to help your golf game and, what's more, it is currently under £250.
Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder | £80 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £349 Now £269
One of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) that money can buy is now £80 off at Scottsdale Golf. The Bushnell Tour V5 Slim laser rangefinder (opens in new tab) is ideal for golfers that play in a lot of competitive rounds, as it provides superb clarity and accuracy.
Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder | 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £119.99 Now £89.99
A rangefinder with Slope can provide even more accurate and precise yardages. With the Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder (opens in new tab), you get an accurate rangefinder at a very affordable price.
Garmin Approach G30 GPS | £100 off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £269.99 Now £169.90
Producers of some of the best golf watches (opens in new tab), Garmin know a thing or two about GPS' and, for under £170, you won't find many better deals than this Approach G30 (opens in new tab), which offers premium performance in a compact unit.
Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | £50 off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £179.99 Now £129.90
Not only is the Shot Scope V3 (opens in new tab) an excellent GPS watch, but the additional benefits of the performance analysis mean it provides even better value for money, especially as it is now £50 off and under £130.
