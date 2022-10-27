Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder Review

If you were to scroll through the golf section on Amazon, it is highly likely that you would come across this Mileseey Rangefinder, specifically the 'Professional Precision 660Yards with Slope Compensation'. It has an officical RRP of £119.99 but you can often find it at a reduced price, making it a very tempting option... However, is it worth it? Could it be one of the best budget golf rangefinders on the market?

Well firstly, let's tackle the elephant in the room, after multiple rounds on the golf course, and even after consulting the instruction manual, it appears that you can't turn the Slope Compensation off. This therefore limits when you can and can't use it, given a Slope feature is not allowed for competition use.

This means that perhaps it is aimed more towards the non-competitive golfer, an individual who plays a roll-up with his buddies from time-to-time. After some research, we found that Mileseey does indeed produce a model that allows Slope to be switched on and off, the Mileseey Golf Range Finder (opens in new tab), which, although a tad more expensive, in our opinion would seem a more useful purchase, particularly for the more competitive golfer.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Admittedly it is slightly frustrating not being able to use your rangefinder for competition play. However, that doesn't take away from it being a reliable performer and still a possible option for your bag, given the modest price and ease of use that it comes with.

To begin with, the Mileseey is extremely compact and lightweight, weighing just 168 grams. This meant I could hold it in my hand with no issue or problem, and it didn't add much more weight to my golf bag. The rangefinder also comes in a sturdy, well-designed case that protects it from harsh weather conditions.



(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

The real standout feature of the Professional Precision though is its ease of use. Once you put the batteries in, you have two buttons on the top of the laser - one is an M, which can be used to toggle between yards, metres and KM/H. Depending on your preference, you can scroll between yards and metres by holding down the M until either M or YD pops up in the screen.

Looking down the sight, the focus can be adjusted via the eyepiece dial, or diopter as the instructional video calls it, where you rotate the black circle to get a clear sight of the target. From there, you have three modes - Normal, Scan and Pin, a feature which is often found in most of the the best golf rangefinders.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

For those unsure what these modes do, Normal is a simple aim and shoot system, in which you can pick out the flag's yardage with one click. Scan works by holding down the power button and scanning across the area to pick up various yardages, while Pin works by pressing the M until a pin appears, from there you can scan the area around the flag. In testing, they worked extremely easily and gave consistent readings.

It didn't pick up yardages as quickly as some of the premium models like the Bushnell Pro XE or the Cobalt Q-6 Slope Rangefinder, but it was still relatively fast in providing distances. What's more, compared to some of the best golf GPS devices, which I personally prefer using, it was accurate and, having tested it to around 300-yards (it's unlikely I'd need it to go further), both the normal distance on the top and the adjusted slope distance on the bottom were very close to those showing on the GPS.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Overall, it is a great product for the price, but I believe it's not aimed at the serious golfer, more towards the person who plays more social golf throughout the year. There is very good value for money here, but not being able to switch off slope functionality is frustrating and a somewhat bizarre design flaw.

As previously mentioned, there are other models like the GolfBuddy Laser Lite and Inesis 900 Laser Rangefinders which, although slightly more expensive, provide the option to be used in a competitive environment.