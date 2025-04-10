Is Ludvig Aberg The Most Stylish Golfer At The Masters?

Rejoice! The Masters is finally here!

It's been all systems go here at Golf Monthly as the news team make their Masters picks and predictions and the gear team delves deep into the bags of players on the range to see what new equipment is being used at The Masters this week.

Meanwhile, for us in the e-com team, we've gone down the fashion route, scouring the internet for the best dressed players in the field at the 89th playing of this famous tournament. Ludvig Aberg came fast out of the gates days before the tournament after adidas revealed his bold but beautiful scripting for the week, but what other golfers could take our unofficial crown for best dressed golfer at Augusta National?

Below, I've found some of the best Augusta-themed collections, detailed what some of the players are wearing and also included all the details on where you can get your hands on them!

Ludvig Aberg - Adidas

Aberg enjoys a laugh on the driving range at Augusta National in the new adidas Originals Collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 fashion discourse was dominated by Jason Day and Malbon, most notably thanks to the unique sleeveless sweater Day wore on the grounds of Augusta National. In 2025, it's Ludvig Aberg who has became the main topic of online fashion talk thanks to the new Originals Collection from Adidas.

The brand released the Swede's scripting ahead of the tournament and reaction online was largely positive as Aberg dawns a more retro, classic look compared to his normal, rather subdued Adidas kit.

(Image credit: adidas)

Sporting colors paying homage to the beautiful canvas of green, yellow, pink and more we see so often around Augusta National, Aberg will sport the adidas Originals logo this week instead of the famous three stiped adidas crest. A particular favorite of mine is the yellow sweater dawned above, albeit it looks a lot better on the World No.4 than it would do on myself!

Jason Day - Malbon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having stolen all the headlines with his controversial sweater vest in the opening round of the 2024 Masters Tournament, Jason Day and Malbon have kept it relatively subtle so far this year. Day dawned this neat low buttoned retro polo during his Tuesday practice round before a slick but subdued all black out fit during Wednesday's Par 3 contest. Day and Malbon reportedly had to send outfit scripting to Augusta National for pre-approval ahead of the tournament after last year's sweater-gate and the club's famously strict dress code, so this year the brand have decided to keep the people guessing over what the Australian will wear during the week.

A post shared by malbongolf (@malbongolf) A photo posted by on

What we do know is that Day will be wearing at some of the items from Malbon's latest collaboration with contemporary artist Futura, including a mockneck tee on Friday and the Jovis Solid Polo on Saturday. Expect some floral-inspired splashes of color this week from Day.

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas - Greyson

(Image credit: Greyson)

Thomas has always been known for his classy outfits and this week at Augusta will be no different. It's not as loud or as eye-catching as the adidas Originals apparel Aberg will be sporting, but Thomas' clean scripting uses subtle, refined patterns and means he'll be one of the best dressed players in the Masters field.

(Image credit: Greyson)

Not to be left out, former Masters champion Jon Rahm will wear similar scripting to Thomas, albeit with the bright pink Legion XIII logo on his chest as he represents his LIV Golf team on the fairways of Augusta. Rahm will wear a combination of classic pieces and new arrivals from Greyson's Spring 2025 collection, most notably the Montauk trouser and Cayuse polo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The man causing the biggest stir is not Jason Day, but a fellow Aussie in Cameron Smith after he wore a Greyson suit jacket to the range and his practice round on Wednesday morning. It's yet to be seen if he wears it during the tournament, but purely for content purposes I hope he does!

Min Woo Lee and Max Homa - lululemon

(Image credit: lululemon)

Adding Min Woo Lee to their roster of professional golfers has paid off already for lululemon following the Aussie's maiden PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open a fortnight ago.

(Image credit: lululemon)

When you add Min Woo alongside one of the most popular players on tour in Max Homa and you'll have guaranteed eyeballs on your apparel come the major championships. Compared to other brands on this list, both players will be wearing rather subdued colors on the Augusta National turf, but I think both of their scripting looks fantastic. I love how simple and yet classy it is, particularly Homa's 'herbel' colored ShowZero Classic Fit Polo and Min Woo's all black, Gary Player-esc outfit on Friday.

Adam Scott - Uniqlo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He probably has the best golf swing in the field but he also could well be the best dressed golfer at Augusta National too. Simplicity is the name of the game for Adam Scott's apparel year in, year out. The 2013 winner likely won't wear anything too flashy, rather opting for classy garments like the tan jumper he wore during Tuesday's practice round.

Jordan Speith - Under Armour

(Image credit: under armour)

I've really enjoyed wearing Under Armour apparel in recent years, not only because of the cool designs but the quality of the materials used too. So too does 2015 Masters Champion Jordan Spieth.

The American will be rocking the limited edition Under Armour Drive Pro golf shoes that features suptle nods to Agusta National via the green coloring on the sole and heel of the shoe. I also particularly enjoy the green floral design on Jordan's Playoff Printed Polo as part of his navy and green Friday outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speith won't be the only Under Armour ambassador in the field at Augusta National this week thanks to World No.10 Maverick McNealy earning a spot in the tournament. His scripting is similar to that of Spieth, sporting the limited edition shoes all four days of the tournament, variations of UA's Playoff Polo shirt and their Drive Tapered Pant as he looks to finish strong in his debut appearance at The Masters.

Billy Horschel - RLX

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In my humble but biased opinion (I'm a bit of an Ralph Lauren/RLX fanboy), Billy Horschel is best dressed golfer on the professional circuit. His outfits are never bland or boring, but rather nailing the look of classy and eye-catching without going too far. His scripting for this week follows along that same line.

(Image credit: RLX)

The new RLX Georgia Rose floral-print polo shirt sets the tone for his week as part of his Thursday outfit, whilst Saturday should see the run out of the Peach Tree classic fit performance polo paired with Featherweight Cypress tailored-fit pant. If the stars align and Horschel secures his first major championship win on Sunday, he'll be pulling on the Green Jacket over his classic look - a white classic fit polo paired with navy pants.

Akshay Bhatia - TravisMathew

(Image credit: TravisMathew)

TravisMathew have delivered one of my favorite Masters-themed collections ahead of the 2025 iteration of this famous tournament. World No.24 Akshay Bhatia will reap the rewards of such a collection, sporting some of the slickest Augusta-inspired gear we'll see this week. Arguably my favorite piece of the 'Favorite Time Of The Year' collection will be worn on Friday by Bhatia - the Featherweight Magnolia polo that features a cool floral print whilst also keeping those who wear it cool and comfortable in warm conditions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I also love the VIP Ticket Crew jumper in the collection which Bhatia may have to throw on given colder temperatures forecast on Friday. TravisMathew's popular The Ringer 2 golf shoe also gets an Augusta makeover and features the famous green and golf colorway which I think looks really neat.

Sepp Straka - Mizzen+Main

(Image credit: Mizzen+Main)

I adore the scripting Mizzen+Main have given Sepp Straka this week. That's isn't just because I love the quality of their products or the style, but more so how much they've leaned into the Augusta National theme this week without being over the top or cheesy. They've struck the perfect balance between style and flashiness with their floral designs that Straka will dawn this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austrian likes to pair the Versa Polo with Mizzen+Main’s lightweight, high stretch Helmsman Pant that has been a PGA Tour staple for years. Designed with moisture-wicking fabric Mizzen+Main’s Versa Polo is the perfect fit for the golf course and the brand compare the comfort levels to that of a tap-in par - as someone who wears their apparel regularly on the course, I don't disagree.