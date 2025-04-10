Is Ludvig Aberg The Most Stylish Golfer At The Masters?
Ludvig Aberg is the face of the latest adidas Originals Golf collection this week at Augusta but what other golfers are catching the eye fashion-wise?
Rejoice! The Masters is finally here!
It's been all systems go here at Golf Monthly as the news team make their Masters picks and predictions and the gear team delves deep into the bags of players on the range to see what new equipment is being used at The Masters this week.
Meanwhile, for us in the e-com team, we've gone down the fashion route, scouring the internet for the best dressed players in the field at the 89th playing of this famous tournament. Ludvig Aberg came fast out of the gates days before the tournament after adidas revealed his bold but beautiful scripting for the week, but what other golfers could take our unofficial crown for best dressed golfer at Augusta National?
Below, I've found some of the best Augusta-themed collections, detailed what some of the players are wearing and also included all the details on where you can get your hands on them!
Ludvig Aberg - Adidas
The 2024 fashion discourse was dominated by Jason Day and Malbon, most notably thanks to the unique sleeveless sweater Day wore on the grounds of Augusta National. In 2025, it's Ludvig Aberg who has became the main topic of online fashion talk thanks to the new Originals Collection from Adidas.
The brand released the Swede's scripting ahead of the tournament and reaction online was largely positive as Aberg dawns a more retro, classic look compared to his normal, rather subdued Adidas kit.
Sporting colors paying homage to the beautiful canvas of green, yellow, pink and more we see so often around Augusta National, Aberg will sport the adidas Originals logo this week instead of the famous three stiped adidas crest. A particular favorite of mine is the yellow sweater dawned above, albeit it looks a lot better on the World No.4 than it would do on myself!
The Original's Collection returns in time for the first major championship of 2025 with adidas' iconic designs meeting modern golf style. There's a wide range of products within the collection including clothes, shoes, and other accessories which you'll find Aberg rocking throughout Masters week.
Jason Day - Malbon
Having stolen all the headlines with his controversial sweater vest in the opening round of the 2024 Masters Tournament, Jason Day and Malbon have kept it relatively subtle so far this year. Day dawned this neat low buttoned retro polo during his Tuesday practice round before a slick but subdued all black out fit during Wednesday's Par 3 contest. Day and Malbon reportedly had to send outfit scripting to Augusta National for pre-approval ahead of the tournament after last year's sweater-gate and the club's famously strict dress code, so this year the brand have decided to keep the people guessing over what the Australian will wear during the week.
What we do know is that Day will be wearing at some of the items from Malbon's latest collaboration with contemporary artist Futura, including a mockneck tee on Friday and the Jovis Solid Polo on Saturday. Expect some floral-inspired splashes of color this week from Day.
Another bold collaboration from Malbon features some cool pieces dedicated to Augusta National designed by American contemporary artist and former graffiti artist Futura. It features some loud items of apparel, some more subdued pieces that can be worn both on and off the course and a pair of trousers that will become the talk of Augusta National if Jason Day wears them this week!
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas - Greyson
Thomas has always been known for his classy outfits and this week at Augusta will be no different. It's not as loud or as eye-catching as the adidas Originals apparel Aberg will be sporting, but Thomas' clean scripting uses subtle, refined patterns and means he'll be one of the best dressed players in the Masters field.
Not to be left out, former Masters champion Jon Rahm will wear similar scripting to Thomas, albeit with the bright pink Legion XIII logo on his chest as he represents his LIV Golf team on the fairways of Augusta. Rahm will wear a combination of classic pieces and new arrivals from Greyson's Spring 2025 collection, most notably the Montauk trouser and Cayuse polo.
The man causing the biggest stir is not Jason Day, but a fellow Aussie in Cameron Smith after he wore a Greyson suit jacket to the range and his practice round on Wednesday morning. It's yet to be seen if he wears it during the tournament, but purely for content purposes I hope he does!
Greyson have expanded their roster of professional players in recent years meaning Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry will be sporting the wolf logo at Augusta National. You can do the same by shopping in their Championship Styles range.
Min Woo Lee and Max Homa - lululemon
Adding Min Woo Lee to their roster of professional golfers has paid off already for lululemon following the Aussie's maiden PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open a fortnight ago.
When you add Min Woo alongside one of the most popular players on tour in Max Homa and you'll have guaranteed eyeballs on your apparel come the major championships. Compared to other brands on this list, both players will be wearing rather subdued colors on the Augusta National turf, but I think both of their scripting looks fantastic. I love how simple and yet classy it is, particularly Homa's 'herbel' colored ShowZero Classic Fit Polo and Min Woo's all black, Gary Player-esc outfit on Friday.
A relatively new player within the golf apparel space, lululemon have made waves in the fashion of the sport courtesy of recruiting two of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour. Their clothing will be worn for the first time ever this week at Augusta National.
Adam Scott - Uniqlo
He probably has the best golf swing in the field but he also could well be the best dressed golfer at Augusta National too. Simplicity is the name of the game for Adam Scott's apparel year in, year out. The 2013 winner likely won't wear anything too flashy, rather opting for classy garments like the tan jumper he wore during Tuesday's practice round.
There's no specific Masters collection from Uniqlo this year, but a quick search of their website and you'll find some of the highest quality apparel to be worn on and off the course and exceptional value.
Jordan Speith - Under Armour
I've really enjoyed wearing Under Armour apparel in recent years, not only because of the cool designs but the quality of the materials used too. So too does 2015 Masters Champion Jordan Spieth.
The American will be rocking the limited edition Under Armour Drive Pro golf shoes that features suptle nods to Agusta National via the green coloring on the sole and heel of the shoe. I also particularly enjoy the green floral design on Jordan's Playoff Printed Polo as part of his navy and green Friday outfit.
Speith won't be the only Under Armour ambassador in the field at Augusta National this week thanks to World No.10 Maverick McNealy earning a spot in the tournament. His scripting is similar to that of Spieth, sporting the limited edition shoes all four days of the tournament, variations of UA's Playoff Polo shirt and their Drive Tapered Pant as he looks to finish strong in his debut appearance at The Masters.
UA's Going For The Green features a wide range of cool pieces, from polos and t shirts to bucket hats, golf shoes and more. There's something for everyone in this Masters collection and as always with Under Armour, the prices are extremely reasonable.
Billy Horschel - RLX
In my humble but biased opinion (I'm a bit of an Ralph Lauren/RLX fanboy), Billy Horschel is best dressed golfer on the professional circuit. His outfits are never bland or boring, but rather nailing the look of classy and eye-catching without going too far. His scripting for this week follows along that same line.
The new RLX Georgia Rose floral-print polo shirt sets the tone for his week as part of his Thursday outfit, whilst Saturday should see the run out of the Peach Tree classic fit performance polo paired with Featherweight Cypress tailored-fit pant. If the stars align and Horschel secures his first major championship win on Sunday, he'll be pulling on the Green Jacket over his classic look - a white classic fit polo paired with navy pants.
Although Ralph Lauren has not released a Masters-specific collection ahead of the 2025 tournament, their RLX collection boasts some of the nicest and highest end golf clothing available to buy - as proven by how good Billy Horschel looks on the golf course week to week!
Akshay Bhatia - TravisMathew
TravisMathew have delivered one of my favorite Masters-themed collections ahead of the 2025 iteration of this famous tournament. World No.24 Akshay Bhatia will reap the rewards of such a collection, sporting some of the slickest Augusta-inspired gear we'll see this week. Arguably my favorite piece of the 'Favorite Time Of The Year' collection will be worn on Friday by Bhatia - the Featherweight Magnolia polo that features a cool floral print whilst also keeping those who wear it cool and comfortable in warm conditions.
I also love the VIP Ticket Crew jumper in the collection which Bhatia may have to throw on given colder temperatures forecast on Friday. TravisMathew's popular The Ringer 2 golf shoe also gets an Augusta makeover and features the famous green and golf colorway which I think looks really neat.
TravisMathew say they are "Throwing it back with a vintage-inspired collection to celebrate the best week in golf" and I think they've done an excellent job in doing so, delivering one the best and most comprehensive collections released by any brand ahead of the 2025 Masters.
Sepp Straka - Mizzen+Main
I adore the scripting Mizzen+Main have given Sepp Straka this week. That's isn't just because I love the quality of their products or the style, but more so how much they've leaned into the Augusta National theme this week without being over the top or cheesy. They've struck the perfect balance between style and flashiness with their floral designs that Straka will dawn this week.
The Austrian likes to pair the Versa Polo with Mizzen+Main’s lightweight, high stretch Helmsman Pant that has been a PGA Tour staple for years. Designed with moisture-wicking fabric Mizzen+Main’s Versa Polo is the perfect fit for the golf course and the brand compare the comfort levels to that of a tap-in par - as someone who wears their apparel regularly on the course, I don't disagree.
Look for Sepp Straka at the first tee wearing Mizzen+Main’s limited-edition Versa Polo prints and Helmsman Pants from their Golf Essentials collection. Inspired by Augusta, Georgia, the new Versa Polo designs feature pink azaleas and green fairways to show off the colors of spring and Augusta National.
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
