Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
We've seem some... interesting, shall we say, outfits in recent years at Augusta National. From Jason Day's controversial Malbon sweater to Ben Crenshaw's questionable printed polo shirt as he slipped into the Green Jacket after winning the 1995 tournament.
If I were to ask you who would be making the headlines for wearing some eye-catching outfits this week, I don't think many of you would say Cameron Smith. However, come Wednesday morning at Augusta, the Australian has become the talk of the driving range thanks to his unique look.
Smith switched from wearing Penguin apparel to Greyson earlier this year after his Ripper GC team announced a partnership that saw Greyson become the official apparel sponsor of the LIV Golf team.
Smith isn't the only Greyson sponsored athlete in the field this week, with the likes of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also rocking the wolf logo on their clothing at Augusta, albeit we doubt they'll be wearing anything as flamboyant as Smith's suit jacket.
The look may not be for everyone, but if it for you then you're in luck - you can buy it online! Greyson's Sequoia Blazer is available to buy on their website, but you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it. RRP for the jacket comes in at $498. Unfortunately for fans of Ripper GC, the jacket is not yet available with the team logo on it like Smith wore this morning.
Smith enters Augusta with a strong record at The Masters, finishing in the top ten in four of his six starts that include a T2 finish in 2020, a T3 finish in 2022 a T6 finish in year year's edition of the tournament.
Will he be the first ever Masters winner to slip on the Green Jacket... over another jacket!?
Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
