Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.

We've seem some... interesting, shall we say, outfits in recent years at Augusta National. From Jason Day's controversial Malbon sweater to Ben Crenshaw's questionable printed polo shirt as he slipped into the Green Jacket after winning the 1995 tournament.

If I were to ask you who would be making the headlines for wearing some eye-catching outfits this week, I don't think many of you would say Cameron Smith. However, come Wednesday morning at Augusta, the Australian has become the talk of the driving range thanks to his unique look.

Smith switched from wearing Penguin apparel to Greyson earlier this year after his Ripper GC team announced a partnership that saw Greyson become the official apparel sponsor of the LIV Golf team.

Smith isn't the only Greyson sponsored athlete in the field this week, with the likes of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas also rocking the wolf logo on their clothing at Augusta, albeit we doubt they'll be wearing anything as flamboyant as Smith's suit jacket.

The look may not be for everyone, but if it for you then you're in luck - you can buy it online! Greyson's Sequoia Blazer is available to buy on their website, but you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it. RRP for the jacket comes in at $498. Unfortunately for fans of Ripper GC, the jacket is not yet available with the team logo on it like Smith wore this morning.

Smith enters Augusta with a strong record at The Masters, finishing in the top ten in four of his six starts that include a T2 finish in 2020, a T3 finish in 2022 a T6 finish in year year's edition of the tournament.

Will he be the first ever Masters winner to slip on the Green Jacket... over another jacket!?

