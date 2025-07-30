Who Has The Best Hair In Men's Professional Golf?
Much of the time it may be hidden under caps or visors, but which players have the best heads of hair in the men's pro ranks?
‘Best’ is an interesting word because, of course, when it comes to looks and style everything ultimately comes down to personal taste and preference. One man’s cracking hairstyle is another man’s absolute no-no.
You might regard Tommy Fleetwood’s long flowing locks as some kind of free-spirit statement that breaks with golfing convention; equally, you might view them as straggly and unkempt.
Often ‘best’ equates to ‘biggest’ in many people’s eyes when it comes to hair in the men’s pro game as it is the bigger styles that catch the eye and cause a bit of a stir.
So here I’ve broken it down into a couple of different categories, then mentioned one or two that are undoubtedly noticeable, if perhaps not necessarily ‘best’, before three retro mentions from the hair archives...
Neat and tidy
Robert Rock
For many, Rock is the undisputed king of hair in the men’s game. Neat and tidy but with a bit of character, too, and perhaps just a hint of boy band at times.
Rock’s hair was always a talking point in his time on tour, aided by the fact that, for a large part of his career, he went hatless.
Tony Finau
The Utah native’s hair always has a classic, tidy look about it that suggests quite some effort has gone into the grooming process, with more than a hint of ‘product’ often on display.
Keith Mitchell
The man known as Cashmere Keith is renowned for his sense of style, which prompted Golf Digest to name him The Best Dressed Golfer of 2024.
Part of Mitchell’s look is the hair, which is always tidy and sometimes boasts just enough volume to protrude out of the top of his trademark visor, giving him a bit of a retro look.
Big or long
Tommy Fleetwood
When the Southport man first opted to switch from fairly ‘normal’ hair to long, flowing and bearded, many must have questioned the wisdom and there was, dare I say, probably even a little ribbing from his tour colleagues.
That hair has now been around for several years and has achieved cult status, sparking the nickname ‘Fairway Jesus’ for obvious reasons.
Miguel Angel Jimenez
The Spaniard is another man to fully embrace the ‘you be you’ mantra. He isn’t afraid to simply do things his own way, what with the big cigars, fine red wines and hair that has taken on a life of its own, whether he chooses to wear it free and flowing or tied up in a man bun or ponytail.
Some might say it’s too much for a 61-year-old, but I don’t suppose Miguel cares what anyone else thinks!
Martin Couvra
When the young Frenchman claimed his maiden tour victory in the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open, he took off his cap to set a mop of curly fair/blonde hair free.
We haven't really seen the likes of this since the early-years Rory McIlroy, albeit in a very different shade. Long may that hair remain!
Garrick Higgo
The young left-handed South African has worn his hair a number of different ways in his early tour career, from safe and sensible to almost a buzz cut, then on to the big hair we saw bursting out from beneath his cap as he claimed his second PGA Tour title in the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.
For me, the look suits him well, but it may or may not be gone by the time you read this...
Honourable mentions
Marcel Siem
The German has reinvented himself in recent times, with his resurgence in form accompanied by a penchant for fancy floral shirts and the ponytail or manbun that he has sported for a number of years.
As I write in mid-2025, the long hair has gone, and I’m not entirely sure that’s a bad thing, but each to his own and all that.
Neal Shipley
The fledgling pro from Pennsylvania, with two Korn Ferry Tour wins to his name in 2025, sports hair that really does have a life of its own.
Whether or not it’s your thing is another matter, but from what I’ve seen of him in interviews, it seems to fit his personality and character perfectly.
Aaron Baddeley
The four-time PGA Tour winner from Australia has experimented with various hairstyles over the years but the current very long look has been around for a while now.
Whether or not it qualifies for ‘best’ is debatable but it is certainly distinctive and suits the Aussie vibe.
Retro mentions
Greg Norman – 1993
The Shark’s magnificent golden mane was at its finest and most resplendent (along with his attire) when he picked off the second of his two Majors at Royal St George’s in 1993 thanks to a superb final-round 64.
Ian Poulter – 2003
The Hertfordshire man has also been renowned for both his fashion sense and hair over the years, sporting a number of ‘out there’ styles at various times. Bypassing one or two of the most outlandish, the photo here depicts classic early 2000s Poulter.
Rory McIlroy – 2009
The jet-black, early-years mop was never finer than when the cap came off after his maiden DP World Tour victory in the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
Little wonder his teammates chose to pay homage/take the mick next year, sporting over-the-top black mops at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
