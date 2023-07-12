I Test Golf Balls For A Living And These Are The Best Deals To Be Had On Amazon Prime Day
We give you a run through of the best golf ball deals to be had on Amazon Prime Day
Golf season is in full flow right now and with the rough up at plenty of golf courses, there's never been a better time to stock up on ammunition than Amazon Prime Day, where plenty of the best golf balls on the market are available at a discounted price. Whether you are after a premium ball such as the Mizuno Tour RB X or are looking for some of the best golf balls for high handicappers, there is something for everyone.
My favorite deal available has to be the Callaway Hex Soft golf balls. We tested these balls a while back and they are a great all-rounder golf ball. The powerful, high ball flight off the tee is complimented well by the soft feel around the greens. While they may not be to everyone's liking, there is no denying buying two-dozen at 20% off is an excellent discount, fully worth taking advantage of and one that should keep you in good supply for the rest of the summer (hopefully). Additionally there are deals on models from Titleist (which is a rare thing on Amazon), as well as TaylorMade too so some huge brands are represented well here.
To check out all of the best golf related deals on Amazon, we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog, to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of great steals to be had, but hurry Amazon Prime Day ends today.
US deals
Mizuno RB Tour X Golf Balls | 25% off at Amazon
Was $42.95 Now $32.25
Any time you can get a Tour-quality golf ball for around $30 a dozen is a good deal. The RB Tour X has 25% off and offers a strong ball flight in the long game and plenty of greenside stopping power. The durability has also been stepped up by Mizuno.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour X 2022 Golf Ball Review
Titleist Tour Speed Golf Balls | 12% off at Amazon
Was $41.99 Now $36.97
A superb all round performer at a very appealing price. In testing this particularly impressed in the long game where it offered consistently impressive distance. The 12% discount is modest I admit, but Titleist deals are hard to come by.
Read our full Titleist Tour Speed 2022 Golf Ball
Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls | 14% off at Amazon
Was $36.99 Now $31.97
You can also get 14% off the Tour Soft balls from Titleist with a dozen coming at around 30 bucks. For those in search of a soft feel golf ball, this delivers an impressively balanced set of performance characteristics. It offers a good feel without compromising consistency or distance in the long game.
Read our full Titleist Tour Soft 2022 Golf Ball Review
UK deals
Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball | 28% off at Amazon
Was £39.99 Now £28.99
If you are after a soft feeling golf ball that provides good all-round performance then look no further than the Callaway Hex Soft, which is now under £30 on Prime Day.
Read our full Callaway Hex Soft Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 31% off at Amazon
Was £19.99 Now £13.89
This ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value. Right now you can get one, two and three dozen boxes for discounted prices with the three dozen deal being of particular note with 36 balls coming in at £34.
Read our full TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 Ball Review
Srixon Distance Golf Balls | 22% off at Amazon
Was £18 Now £14
A ball that certainly delivers more distance, and whilst it's not going to offer you the same level of control around the greens compared to a more premium model - if you're needing extra yards, it's definitely one to try. At the moment it is a model with 22% off as well so nearly £1 per ball.
Read our full Srixon Distance Golf Ball Review
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
