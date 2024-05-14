FootJoy Has Done It Again With The 2024 PGA Championship Limited Edition Shoes

A few months ago my jaw dropped at the limited edition FootJoy Jon Buscemi golf shoes released to celebrate The Players Championship. The two models to get the treatment were the Field LX and Wilcox shoes and I said at the time that they might just be the best looking golf shoes I have ever seen.

Well now I might have to rethink that statement because FootJoy has once again teamed up with American fashion designed Todd Snyder to create the 'Mint Julep' Premiere Series - a celebration of the cocktail of choice at the Kentucky Derby. The PGA Championship link is, I am sure you are aware, that the 2024 tournament takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Once again the two shoes featured in the collection are the Field and Wilcox models - two of the most popular out on Tour so we are sure to see players like Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott wear them during the tournament.

FootJoy 'Mint Julep' Field Shoes

A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. Arguably the best-looking shoes anywhere, they also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection.

FootJoy 'Mint Julep' Wilcox Shoes

The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip from the Versatrax sole and the added peace of mind of a fully waterproof upper.

"We're really excited about this latest collaboration with FootJoy. We've taken design details like the broguing on a bespoke shoe and inspirations from the iconic Derby and combined them with state-of-the-art technology and modern style." said Todd Snyder. "Because you can't always be the best player in your foursome...but wearing these, you can certainly be the most stylish."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FootJoy) (Image credit: FootJoy)

"It's been a pleasure to partner with Todd and his team over the last several years, combining his fresh take on men's fashion with the modern classic styling of Premiere Series," said Chris Tobias, Vice President, FJ Footwear. "With a combination of high fashion, superior comfort, and golf-specific performance innovation, these are made for players with a discerning sense of style."

The shoes are available while supplies last (so we expect them to sell out quickly!)