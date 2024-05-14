FootJoy Has Done It Again With The 2024 PGA Championship Limited Edition Shoes
The new 'Mint Julep' Premiere Series might just be the best looking golf shoes I have ever seen...
A few months ago my jaw dropped at the limited edition FootJoy Jon Buscemi golf shoes released to celebrate The Players Championship. The two models to get the treatment were the Field LX and Wilcox shoes and I said at the time that they might just be the best looking golf shoes I have ever seen.
Well now I might have to rethink that statement because FootJoy has once again teamed up with American fashion designed Todd Snyder to create the 'Mint Julep' Premiere Series - a celebration of the cocktail of choice at the Kentucky Derby. The PGA Championship link is, I am sure you are aware, that the 2024 tournament takes place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Once again the two shoes featured in the collection are the Field and Wilcox models - two of the most popular out on Tour so we are sure to see players like Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott wear them during the tournament.
FootJoy 'Mint Julep' Field Shoes
Buy at FootJoy
A Tour-validated golf shoe, the Field mixes traditional style with modern technology beautifully. Arguably the best-looking shoes anywhere, they also deliver on comfort, feel and waterproof protection.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Field Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy 'Mint Julep' Wilcox Shoes
Buy at FootJoy
The FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox golf shoe is a truly stunning model that will catch the eyes of your playing partners. It has a firm wear but gives your feet that locked-in feel with excellent grip from the Versatrax sole and the added peace of mind of a fully waterproof upper.
Read our full FootJoy Premiere Series Wilcox Golf Shoe Review
"We're really excited about this latest collaboration with FootJoy. We've taken design details like the broguing on a bespoke shoe and inspirations from the iconic Derby and combined them with state-of-the-art technology and modern style." said Todd Snyder. "Because you can't always be the best player in your foursome...but wearing these, you can certainly be the most stylish."
"It's been a pleasure to partner with Todd and his team over the last several years, combining his fresh take on men's fashion with the modern classic styling of Premiere Series," said Chris Tobias, Vice President, FJ Footwear. "With a combination of high fashion, superior comfort, and golf-specific performance innovation, these are made for players with a discerning sense of style."
The shoes are available while supplies last (so we expect them to sell out quickly!)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is Golf Monthly's E-commerce Editor.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This takes the form of buying guides, reviews, supporting gear content as well as creating deal content.
This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Cobra LTDxLS (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3/Cuater The Ringer (For off the course he goes for Nike Jordan 1 Low G shoes as well)
-
-
Just Dropped! Nike Unveils 2024 PGA Championship Special Edition Shoes
It is the second Major of the year this week and Nike has unveiled some special edition shoes to celebrate...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Announces Birth Of Son Ahead Of PGA Championship Bid
The World No. 1 will tee it up at the 2024 PGA Championship after his wife Meredith gave birth last week
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Just Dropped! Nike Unveils 2024 PGA Championship Special Edition Shoes
It is the second Major of the year this week and Nike has unveiled some special edition shoes to celebrate...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Get 20% Off One Of Our Favorite 5-Star Golf Balls At PGA TOUR Superstore
One of our favorite golf balls in testing currently has a modest 20% discount at the moment, an ideal stock up model for summer.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
This Augusta-Inspired Rangefinder Might Be The Coolest Laser We Have Ever Seen
Need a rangefinder and love The Masters? Well we have found the perfect laser for you
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Ecco Biom C4 Shoe vs Ecco LT1 Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
How do two of the best shoes from Ecco stack up against each other? Find out in this head to head
By Dan Parker Published
-
Ecco Releases Limited Edition Rick Shiels Biom C4 Golf Shoe
With only 500 pairs available, we detail how and when you can buy these special edition golf shoes
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PXG Black Ops Driver vs TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these powerful drivers is the best choice for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review below…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
PXG Black Ops Driver vs Ping G430 Max 10K Driver: Read our head-to-head verdict
Which of these high performing drivers is the best choice for you? Take a look at our head-to-head review below…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Jason Day’s Championship Vest From The Masters Has Gone On Sale... Here's How To Get It!
Like the look of Day's Malbon Championship Vest from Friday at the Masters? Well, right now, it is on sale and available to the public!
By Matt Cradock Published